50 Amazing Avocado Recipes

Avocados are known as a super food. They’re great for weight loss, have tons of healthy benefits and they taste amazing, in our opinion! They have a creamy texture and are fabulous for spreads, salads, dips and more! Below we have compiled a list of 50 recipes that all include avocado for you to try and enjoy.

BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread:

Change the way you barbecue with this great chicken sandwich! Click here for the original recipe.



Cucumber, Avocado and Feta Salad:

This is great summer salad recipe, perfect after a hot day! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Grilled Chicken with Creamy Green Chile, Tomatillo and Avocado:

Try this recipe next time you want to spice up your usual chicken dinner. Click here for the recipe.

Grilled Chicken, Peach and Avocado Salad:

Another great salad for summer, this works just as well for dinner as it does lunch! Click here for the recipe.

Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce:

This is one of our favorite recipes! It’s tasty and healthy! Get the recipe here.

Quinoa Wrap with Black Beans, Feta and Avocado:

Simple, fast and yummy, this is a great healthy recipe on a busy night. Click here to get the instructions.

Mayo-Free Avocado Chicken Salad:

A skinny version of a classic, this avocado infused chicken salad makes for a perfect packed lunch! Click here to the this recipe.

Huevo Rancheros with Avocado Salsa Verde:

This is a great recipe to make for breakfast, or change things up and serve it for Brinner! Click here to get this recipe.

Skinny Avocado and Black Bean Avocados:

This is a great recipe if your family loves Mexican food! It’s super tasty and low in calories. To get this recipe, click here.

Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta:

For a low-cal and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you have to try this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zoodles cut down on the excessive carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. And perhaps the very best thing about this recipe is that you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes! Click here to get this recipe.

Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble:

Change up your boring breakfast routine with this delicious scramble! Get the recipe here.

Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad:

This is another great way to change up your boring tuna salad! Pack this for lunch and your friends are going to be jealous! Get this recipe here.

Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Dip:

Whether you’re hosting ladies night or just making a snack, this is a great dip recipe! Get this recipe by clicking here.



Poke Avocado Bowl:

If you are cooking for one, this simple recipe will become a new favorite, whether it’s for lunch or dinner. (via A Cozy Kitchen)

Crispy Chicken Taquitos with Avocado Crema:

These taquitos are pan-fried, not deep-fried, definitely saving you some calories. If you want to lighten them up even more, decrease the amount of oil you use in the pan. (via A Cozy Kitchen)

Arugula Cannellini and Feta Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing:

This is a tasty salad you may not have tried yet, so if your salad game is getting repetitive, give this a try! (via A Cozy Kitchen)

Black Bean Cakes with Avocado Cream Sauce:

This is a spicy dinner that you can really enjoy! The creamy avocado will balance the bite the black beans bring. (via A Cozy Kitchen)

Avocado Deviled Eggs:

This is a great appetizer! If you’re hosting a party or contributing to a potluck, try serving these deviled eggs for a change. (via A Cozy Kitchen)

Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo:

For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe you can make in under 30 minutes, you’ll want to make this Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo. It checks off all the right boxes: low calorie, low carb, low fat, high protein, quick, easy. Get the recipe here.

Avocado Chicken Salad:

While we love our original Skinny Chicken Salad recipe, making the decision to add avocados might be one of our more genius ideas. We use Greek yogurt to slim down the dressing, while the avocados ensure you’re getting your healthy fats. Get the recipe here.

Avocado Stuffed Burger:

If you’re taking advantage of the nice weather to grill, why not add avocado to your burger recipe and squeeze in a super food! This is a delicious recipe to try out. (via Civilized Caveman Cooking)

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Avocados are great for desserts as well. This fruit parfait is a delicious option for after dinner tonight! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Flourless Back Bean and Avocado Brownies:

Beans and avocados may not pop to mine when you’re trying to make a healthy dessert, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth trying! (via Ambitious Kitchen)

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado and Mozzarella Grilled Cheese:

Do your kids love grilled cheese night? Now you will too with the grown-up version of a classic sandwich! (via Ambitious Kitchen)

Spicy Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers with Avocado-Cilantro Crema and Sprouts:

This is a healthy and tasty burger you can enjoy at your next cookout! (via Ambitious Kitchen)

Mango Kiwi Avocado Green Smoothie:

Vegan and gluten-free, this smoothie is perfect for breakfast, lunch or a snack! (via Ambitious Kitchen)

Jalapeno Chickpea Lentil Burgers with Sweet Avocado Mango Pico:

This recipe is a vegan and gluten-free option that any guest or family member can enjoy. (via Ambitious Kitchen)

Sweet Potato Burrito Smothered in Avocado Salsa Verde:

A Mexican styled meal with a sweet streak, this is a great dinner recipe. (via Cookie + Kate)

Summer Squash Tacos with Avocado Chimchurri:

Another great Mexican-inspired dinner, this one utilizes a great seasonable vegetable along with the avocado. (via Cookie + Kate)

Skinny Chicken BaCado Casserole:

This casserole combines the delicious flavors of avocado, bacon, and chicken. Feel free to substitute or add other vegetables into the casserole as well. Get the recipe here.

Avocado Pineapple Popsicles:

If the combination of pineapple and avocado makes you a bit wary, we don’t completely blame you. Pineapple is one of the tastiest summer fruits, and avocado is just plain magical — but together? Maybe not so much. Wrong! This strange combination is a winner winner, chicken dinner (or dessert). Get the recipe here.

Kale, Black Bean and Avocado Burrito Bowl:

Craving Chipotle but don’t want to spend the cash? Try this DIY burrito bowl, and feel free to prepare a meat to go along with it. (via Cookie + Kate)

Avocado and Egg English Muffin Sandwich:

English muffins are usually associated with breakfast foods, but this could also make for a great skinny lunch! (via Cookie + Kate)

Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado Ranch:

A fun take on the classic Chinese take out, this is a great side dish to make! (via Chef in Training)

Coconut Crusted Mahi Mahi with Avocado, Mango and Lime Aioli:

These yummy little sliders are great for an appetizer at a party! (via Cooking for Keeps)

Southwest Chicken Salad with Healthy Avocado Dressing:

If you don’t think salads are filling enough for a main meal, think again. This is a hearty salad that will keep you full! (via Cooking for Keeps)

Egg White and Avocados Breakfast Tostado:

If you want to add a superfood into your breakfast, consider making these yummy tostados! (via Cooking for Keeps)

Salmon with Fennel, Avocado and Blood Orange Vinaigrette:

Fish makes for a great, low cal dinner and adding in avocado helps to amp it up and keep you full! (via Cooking for Keeps)

Bacon, Egg and Avocado Breakfast Sandwich:

If you like to start your morning with a healthy filling breakfast, then you’re going to want to make these breakfast sandwiches ASAP! Meal prep these and have a yummy, healthy breakfast every morning! (via Skinnytaste)

Avocado Fries with Lime Dipping Sauce:

Warm and soft on the inside, crispy and flavorful on the outside. These pair well with n easy-to-make zesty dipping sauce. Makes a great appetizer or snack!(via Skinnytaste)

Avocado Mayo: This is no meal here, but next time you’re looking for a mayonnaise skinny swap, check out this recipe! (via Girl Makes Food)

Vegan Tempeh Reuben: Living a vegan lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to miss out on yummy foods! Try this vegan version of a classic sandwich next time you’ve got a craving. (via Girl Makes Food)

Vegan Creamy Leek Pasta: Creamy foods are usually a no-no when if comes to healthy living, but an avocado gives an amazing texture that you can feel good about! (via Girl Makes Food)

Vegan Sloppy Joes: The Sloppy Joe is a favorite for kids, but if you are vegetarian or vegan, you can’t partake… until now! (via Girl Makes Food)

Grilled Salmon with Avocado Bruschetta: Grilled salmon is so easy to make with this foolproof method, you’ll be grilling it outdoors all summer long! Topped with this fresh avocado bruschetta, this dish just screams summer! (via Skinnytaste)

Layered Ground Chicken Taco Salad in a Jar: Mason jar salads are all the rage on Pinterest, and for good reason! It’s great for packing your lunch in! (via Good Life Eats)

Chared Corn and Avocado Pizza: Try some new toppings on your pizza! Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, charred corn, roasted poblano pepper, and cilantro—webet your mouth is watering too! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

Chipotle Corn Cakes with Avocado and Goat Cheese: Summery and delicious, this is a great meal to make for the family! (via Naturally Ella)

Milk Chocolate Cupcakes with Avocado Buttercream: Talk about a sweet take on avocado. The bright green icing on these super-moist cupcakes is to die for. (via Pinch of Yum)

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos with Avocado Crema: Two words: Buffalo and cauliflower. This recipe is uber-healthy and delicious. Skip the wrap and just dip the cauliflower in the crema. (via Pinch of Yum)