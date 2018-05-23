5 Workouts for Women Who Hate Exercise

Do you hate working out? Do you find it dull, repetitive or just another chore to tick off your to-do list? Staying fit is difficult enough, but it’s even more taxing if you don’t enjoy exercise! Check out these five workouts you should try to help keep you motivated. Some are even compound, full-body exercises — and you’ll be having so much fun, you won’t even feel like you’re working out!

1. Boxing:

Boxing may sound intimidating, but you can find some boxing classes that don’t involve boxing another person — just the punching bag. And who doesn’t love punching the crap out of inanimate objects? It will give you the rare opportunity to release the many stresses of your daily life, plus you’ll be getting in some intense full-body exercise! Win-win! Check out our Know Before You Go: Kickboxing 101 workout below:

2. Team sports:

Team sports are great motivators. Plus, they offer social interaction, like meeting new people and strengthening the bonds with your friends or family. Most cities offer intramural leagues for sports like soccer, basketball and softball. Round up some friends for a little competitive fun!

3. Canoeing or kayaking:

Canoeing and kayaking are great low-impact upper-body and core workouts, but you’ll be so distracted by the sights, sounds and smells of the outdoors that you’ll hardly realize you’re working out. It serves as outdoor exercise, arm exercise, core exercise and therefore compound exercise all rolled into one! You can even take the kids for a fun day trip.

4. Yoga:

Yoga focuses on both physical and mental strength, so you’ll be able to hone in on your spiritual life as well as your physical life. There are so many different types of yoga that you are bound to find something that suits your fitness level. Check out yoga for beginners here.

5. Walking:

Who can say no to good old fashioned walking? If you find walking boring, maybe amp up your speed a little bit or bring your favorite tunes along with you. Taking the dog for a walk will also ensure that there’s never a dull moment. Walk to the grocery store or to work if you live close enough! Find a scenic route to walk along to feast your eyes while getting in that fitness. Sports like golf incorporate walking as well, but equipment can get a little pricey if you don’t already have it.

