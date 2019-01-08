5 Quick, Sugar-Free Breakfast Ideas

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so if you’re going sugar-free you don’t want to slip up before you step out the door. Bread-based foods like muffins and bagels will likely contain refined sugar. If you make your own breakfast, you can guarantee a sugar-free result by using swaps. However, it can be time-consuming. Go for these quick breakfasts so you can get out the door and get on with your day.

Cheese, fruit and yogurt:: Reduced or low-fat mozzarella cheese sticks with a cup of raw nuts and fresh berries or grapes. Add a nonfat Greek yogurt with no added sugar, like Oikos Triple Zero, to stick to your ribs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Overnight Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding: Pop this concoction into the fridge after dinner and it’s ready to go in the morning. Choose sugar-free swaps like Silk Unsweetend Almond Milk with no sugar added, organic agave nectar instead of maple syrup and homemade vanilla extract. Get the pudding recipe guide here.

Breakfast Pizza: Again, this is something you can make the night before or a day or two before and keep in the fridge. With an egg base, add your favorite lean meat, fresh veggies and low-fat cheese (check the label for sugar). Get inspired with the recipe here.

Baked Egg Single Serves: Maybe you don’t have a ton of time in the morning, but still want to feel a little domestic and make up something fresh. Drop a couple of eggs (or egg whites) into a ramekin with your favorite spices and low-fat cheese. Set your oven to 375 degrees and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Get this simple recipe here.

Apples, Peanut Butter and Unsweetened Almond Milk: Slice up a bright green apple for tartness or a big sweet red one to offset the salty taste of the peanut butter. You’ll need to find a peanut butter with “no sugar added,” like Justin’s.