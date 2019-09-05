5 Days of 10-Minute Meals for Busy, Healthy Women

Whether you’re exhausted from a long day at work, the kids have run you in circles all day or you just don’t have the energy to spend an hour or more in the kitchen, sometimes an elaborate meal with all the bells and whistles just isn’t going to happen. For days like this, you can try these recipes for a delicious meal that’s not only quick, but also healthy! We’ve got ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner so you never have to miss a fueling meal just because you’re running late.

BREAKFAST

1. Keep You Full Smoothie:

Strawberries, banana and blueberries come together for a low-fat, fiber-filled, nutritious smoothie. The chia seeds do an awesome job thickening this smoothie to keep you full until lunch, and the honey adds just the right amount of sweetness you’re craving. Check it out here!



2. Microwave Egg and Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich: You can make this version of a breakfast sandwich at the office with the help of a toaster and a microwave! This one can’t be beat when you need a fast, filling breakfast option. (via Foodie Crush)

3. Peanut Butter, Strawberry and Banana Quesadillas:

This award-winning combo is a sweet breakfast option that’s ready in just a few minutes on a skillet. (via Ambitious Kitchen)

4. Green Monster Smoothie:

This smoothie is a great way to start your day, and it can be ready in under 10 minutes. It’s full of nutrients and helps rid your body of unwanted toxins. Watch the video below, then click here for the recipe.

5. Simple Poached Egg and Avocado Toast: Don’t be intimated! Poaching an egg isn’t the scary experience you might think it is. This recipe shows you why with a beautiful twist on toast. (via Pinch of Yum)

LUNCH

1. Spinach and Bean Burrito Wrap: Under 300 calories and packed with protein, these spinach and bean burrito wraps are perfect for a hastily prepared lunch. (via Skinny Ms.)

2. Crunchy Asian Ramen Noodle Salad:

Take a college-girl staple and turn it into a colorful, filling salad that offers flavors of the sweet and savory variety. (via Gimme Some Oven)

3. Healthy Broccoli Slaw Fish Tacos:

This zesty dish is perfect for a quick lunch and adds color and flavor to your plate. (via Kim’s Healthy Eats)

4. Turkey Wrap with Apples and Brie: Try this quick skillet fix when you need a lunch on the go. Apples, cheese and turkey are an unstoppable combination. Click here to get the recipe.

5. Skinny Pizza Wrap:

Think pizza but fast, healthy and perfect for your lunch! Add your favorite pizza toppings to this must-have wrap. Click here for the full recipe.



DINNER

1. 10-Minute Chicken Stir-Fry and Vegetables:

Leftover chicken and any assortment of vegetables will come together to make a dinner that’s healthy, yummy and super fast. (via Tone and Tighten)

2. 10-Minute Maple-Crusted Salmon:

Just six ingredients make this a go-to entrée for healthy moms in a hurry. The delicious flavor paired with steamed asparagus or a crisp salad makes a perfect combo! (via Foodie Crush)

3. Grilled Veggie Pizza Pizza:

This healthy pizza is topped with in-season summer veggies, olive oil, basil, and buffalo mozzarella and can get on your table in under 1 minute. (via Shape)

4. 10-Minute Microwave Enchiladas:

This is the perfect family meal when your family is asking for hearty and healthy. (via Flippin’ Delicious)

5. Easy Homemade Pad Thai:

A bold-flavored entrée adds a fancy flare to your table in just 10 minutes, add crumbled peanuts and a splash of lime juice. (via McCormicks)

So if you’re pressed for time or simply too tired to spend an hour in the kitchen, do not fear. You can plan an entire week of quick meals that are yummy and healthy. Forget the lunch meat sandwiches and instant macaroni and get ready for an easy, breezy 10 minutes full of flavor.

