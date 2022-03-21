5 of the Best Wellness and Fitness Apps to Brighten up Your Spring 2022

At the start of 2022, the goal for many people was to get in shape. But for most, that goes out the window very quickly as it can be difficult to stay the course consistently for a variety of reasons. As we officially enter the spring season, the goals for better wellness are still in reach for many, thanks to some great apps that motivate users to keep going. You know the saying — there’s an app for that? Well, it’s true.

With well-being being a central driving force in so many parts of our life and information being just a fingertip touch away thanks to our smartphones, well-being is not just physical but a multi-dimensional approach to our lives that can make a huge difference in how we each react and engage in healthy behaviors. While being physically fit is good, taking care of your mental health is also essential. As we get older, we face different challenges, and being as balanced as possible can make daily activities easier. These PopCulture-approved apps listed below can help you be healthy for not just 2022, but for many years to come.

Headspace

Headspace is a great way to create life-changing habits to support mental health. The app features ways to mediate, techniques for better sleep and advice to relieve stress. Headspace says using the app is proven to reduce stress by 14% in just 10 days. It is used in 190 countries around the world with over 70 million members. Partners of Headspace include Paramount, Starbucks, Adobe, Delta Air Lines and Kaiser Permanente. Plans start at $12.99 per month. For more details on Headspace, visit their website.

Noom

If you are looking to lose weight, Noom is the app for you. What Noom does is take a look at your eating habits and why you make those decisions. It uses, psychology, technology and human coaching to make users the healthiest they can be. Noom was founded in 2008 by Saeju Jeong and Artem Petakov because they were looking to improve the American healthcare system by focusing on health care instead of sick care. With Noom, you are given a suggested plan and pay for those months upfront. A monthly plan is priced at $59 or you can get an annual membership for $199. For more details on Noom, visit their website.

Obé

Obé has one goal and that is to have everyone moving every day. The app has various workout classes and programs for people of all levels. There are live classes that are streamed seven days a week as well as over 7,000 on-demand classes. From cardio boxing to restorative yoga, Obé provides the ultimate workout for people in the United States and Canada. Plans start at $27 per month. For more on trial information, visit their website.

P.volve

P.volve was created to help women with their wellness goals. However, anyone can join P.volve to help build a balanced body. The methods used in P.Volve pair low impact, functional movement with resistance-based equipment to strengthen every muscle while improving stability and balance. Along with the app, P.volve has studios located in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. Plans start at $7.99 per month. For more on P.volve, visit their website.

Grokker

Grokker comes the word grok which means, “to drink or soak in knowledge such that you are transformed by it.” The company was founded in 2012 by Laura Borenstein and she wanted a place where anyone can access yoga and fitness videos anytime and anywhere from any device. There are over 4,000 videos and over 90 programs with over 130 experts. Grokker uses five pillars of health engagement, which are personalization, video, expert guidance, motivation and community. Plans start at $14.99 per month, but members get the first two weeks free. For more on Grokker, visit their website.