40 Lean Beef Recipes Under 400 Calories

Beef is the perfect meat to serve up to a hungry family! Breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can add this source of protein to any meal without killing it in the calorie zone. Here are Skinny Mom’s favorite beefy meals, all under 400 calories.

1. Steak Fajita Pitas: This pita is stuffed with tender slices of beef that pair perfectly with the crispy, crunchy bell peppers. It’s a great meal for lunch or dinner and will only cost you about 273 calories. Plus, it doesn’t take long to make, which it great for a busy mama! Get the cooking instructions by clicking here.

2. Black Bean and Quinoa Steak Salad: This is a tasty salad great for lunch or dinner. It’s fresh and flavorful and filled with healthy goodies! Protein-packed, you’ll be felling full all day after this, and for only about 350 calories. (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

3. Skinny Taco Salad: We love to serve this recipe to the family! By laying it out DIY style, you can ensure that a picky eater will still enjoy what’s on their plate! You can build your salad with our portions and have a meal of only 337 calories. Click here to see every ingredient.

4. Skinny Tex Mex Casserole: This is a family-friendly recipe that you’ll love! It’s simple to make, low in calories and fat and the kids will love it! It’s not too spicy, so any palate can enjoy it. Check out the recipe here.

5. Beef Flatbread with Yogurt Sauce: Enjoy two Mediterranean-inspired tacos for less than 400 calories! It’s fun, flavorful and a great way to change up a boring routine. (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

6. Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake: Easy? We like the sound of that! And with a combined prep and cook time of under 30 minutes, you will too! Plus, each delicious serving is under 400 calories, so this recipe is definitely a winner! Click here to get the ingredient list.

7. Skinny Stuffed Pepper Casserole: Our version of this recipe does away with fatty ingredients and leaves you with a recipe that stuffs you full of nutrients and mouth-watering flavors. We use lean ground beef in order to cut back on the fat and brown rice for a healthy source of carbs and fiber that will fill you right up. Click here to see how it’s made.

8. Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers: What’s better: Stuffed Pepper Casserole or peppers stuffed with cheesesteak? We think it’s a tie! Try out this recipe, only 155 calories per stuffed pepper half, and let us know! Click here to get details.

9. Southwest Stuffed Squash: Since we’re on the topic of stuffing things, why not try out a squash? This dish is perfectly savory and perfect for when you need to change up your usual dinner routine but don’t have the time or patience to deal with a mile-long ingredient list of things you’ve never heard of. Click here to see it!

10. Sweet Potato and Beef Chili: This is a seasonal stew that’s perfect for fall! Enjoy a hearty meal with a bold fall flavor! Plus, each 1½ cups of soup is under 400 calories! (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

11. Skinny Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce: Love Italian food but hate the carbs? Low in both carbs and calories, this spaghetti squash recipe will have your taste buds singing and your belly satisfied! Click here to get the recipe.

12. Beef, Mushroom and Asparagus Bake: With each savory serving coming in under 300 calories, this recipe is hard to pass up. It’s hearty enough to fill up even the hungriest of husbands and can be made in under an hour. See the full cooking instructions here.

13. Skinny Bleu Cheese Stuffed Buffalo Burgers: Get the taste of a buffalo wing in an all-new way! This burger is bursting with flavors your family (especially hubby) will love! The best part? Each burger (bun included) is less than 400 calories! Just be sure not to ruin it with unhealthy toppings. Click here for more nutrition info.

14. Healthified Crock Pot Cheese Burger Slider: Which is better: a family-favorite recipe you can make with the ease of a slow cooker, or a meal under 300 calories? No need to pick a side because you can have both with this meal! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

15. Mexican Ranch Burger: Each patty is only 164 calories and bursting with delicious flavor. They take about 20 minutes to make and, because they are so low-cal, you can have fun with your toppings (but not too much fun)! Click here to see the 4-step cooking instructions.

16. Deliciously Simple Cheese Burger: For a fourth and final burger option that doesn’t kill in cals, try out this simple recipe! Do keep in mind, however, that this serving doesn’t account for the bun, so make sure you are picking out a healthy option. Click here for full cooking and nutrition info.

17. Cheeseburger Stuffed Zucchini Boats: We said the recipe above was the final burger recipe. Well, we’ll let you be the judge of whether this one counts or not. Why? Because we’ve swapped out a bun for a vegetable! It’s a fun and fresh new way to serve up your family’s favorite dinner. Check it out!

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

18. Easy 30-Minute Beef and Bean Chili: Hearty, flavorful and best of all, easy! Take 30 minutes to make a dinner that will satisfy, all for under 400 calories. Does it get any better than that? (via Kim’s Cravings)

(Photo: Kim’s Cravings)

19. Grilled Italian Flank Steak PinWheels: Imagine this: a juicy, marinated flank steak wrapped around cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Sound delicoius, right? What if we told you all that could be yours for just 315 calories? If you don’t believe us, click here and find out.

20. Easy Braised Brisket: With only five ingredients, you can make a pull-apart brisket that will have you smacking your lips! You’ll never believe how easy this recipe is until you try it out. (Via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

21. Skinny Italian Beef and Peppers: A tasty Italian dish that lacks the usual carbs and calories but still packs in the taste, you can enjoy 1½ cups of this casserole for just over 200 calories. You know what that means? Seconds! To see the recipe, click here.

22. Skinny Beef Picadillo: Usually served over rice, this traditional Latin dish is crazy flavorful. If your taste buds are getting bored with your everyday dinners, this is a great low-cal option to change things up! To see what’s in it, click here.

23. Skinny Shepherds Pie: This is a Picadillo style shepherds pie that will have you feeling full and happy when you’re finished. It’s both sweet and spicy, so get ready for a flavor-packed meal that’s still only 242 calories. Click here to get the full recipe.

24. Beef Filets with Pomegranate-Pinot Sauce: This is a fancy dish that tastes like you ordered it at a high-end restaurant! It’s got a delicious flavor combo that really makes for a stand-out dinner, but still under 400 calories! (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

25. Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry: This is often a takeout favorite, but it’s packed with unnecessary fat and calories. We used some skinny swaps to slim down this recipe while still filling you up. See if you can spot the differences!

26. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff: This is an easy recipe to follow, made even better by the warm slow cooking! It’s great on a chilly day and will fill you up fast. All you need to do for this dish is throw your ingredients into the slow cooker and come back in time to prep the noodles for dinner. Click here to see it done.

27. Skinny Cincinnati Chili: If you’ve ever been to Cincinnati, you’ve probably heard of their famous Skyline Chili. Most locals love it, but it’s not exactly a healthy dish. Capture the flavor of Cincinnati for less than 400 calories with our skinny version! Click here to see it.

28. Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes: Looking for a hearty meal that won’t ruin your diet? How about these skinny chili potatoes? They’ll be an instant favorite to any hungry teen or husband and you’ll love the low calorie and fat counts! To see the full nutrition, click here.

29. Thai Beef Kabobs: This is a flavorful way to serve your meat! This Asian-inspired dish pairs great with sautéed veggies. With two skewers and the veggies included in this recipe, you will enjoy this meal for under 300 calories! (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

30. Steak Baguettes with Pesto Mayo: Each sandwich rings in at about 360 calories, making this the perfect lunch sandwich! It’s juicy, savory and full of flavors. Plus, the pesto mayo is a great way to give it a unique taste. (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

31. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole: This is a family favorite. Any kid, teen or parent will enjoy this dish! It tastes just like a burger but is made in an easier and more convenient way, which means busy moms love it too! See the recipe here.

32. Asian Steak and Mango Salad: Lunch or dinner, this meal if a flavorful and filling way to eat beef! It’s fresh, tasty and sure to hit the spot every time. Plus, it’s only 275 calories. (via My Fitness Pal)

(Photo: My Fitness Pal)

33. Skinny Beef Casserole: Need a really simple and inexpensive dinner for the family? This Skinny Beef Casserole is a favorite of ours! It’s got both sweet and spicy veggies to give it a great flavor combo and you can always add in any other veggies you love! Click here to see how easy it is.

34. Grilled Flank Steak with Chimichurri: Are you a steak lover? Then this is the recipe for you! Top it with this delicious chimichurri sauce for extra flavor and a little zing! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

35. Easy Beef and Broccoli: Crisp broccoli paired with lean beef, this meal is made extra delicious with ginger, soy sauce and garlic. It’s low in caloires but not in flavor! Try it out on the family as a way to convince them to eat their broccoli. (via The Lemon Bowl)

(Photo: The Lemon Bowl)

36. Slow Cooker Beef Stew: This is the perfect cold weather recipe; it’s warm, hearty and savory. The tasty flavors will leave you feeling satisfied and the low calorie count will have your tummy happy! Get the recipe here.

37. Picadillo Quesadillas: A tasty Mexican flavor is what you’ll find in this tortilla! Filled with lean beef, cheese and veggies, each quesadilla is only 211 calories. This is sure to be a new favorite! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

38. Skirt Steak, Baby Bok Choy and Zucchini Stir-Fry: This stir-fry is different than your typical recipe! It’s got some new ingredients for you to try out on your family. It’s tasty, new and low-cal. (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

39. Healthy Asian Lettuce Wraps: Next time you’re craving a lettuce wrap, don’t bother going to P.F. Chang’s! Make this low-cal recipe! Each wrap is only 120 calories, so you can have two or three! (via Apple of my Eye)

(Photo: Apple of my Eye)

40. Persian Beef Kabobs: Have you served a Mediterranean meal to your family yet? If not, consider this one! It’s a yummy meal that’s got a great flavor. It’s low in calories too so you’ll love it just as much. (via Laa Loosh)