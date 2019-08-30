40 Healthy Dinners Under 400 Calories

It can be hard to count your calories all day long, and it’s discouraging to learn that your earlier meals may not have left a whole lot of wiggle room for your dinner. Luckily, we have 40 recipes that will all make for delicious, filling family meals under 400 calories per serving!

1. Cheesy Twice-Baked Potatoes and Broccoli Casserole:

Your family will love this delicious casserole full of cheesy potatoes and broccoli. It’s only 240 calories per serving and will have your taste buds singing with cheesy deliciousness! Try it here.

2. Quick Shrimp and Vegetable Stir Fry:

At 353 calories per serving, this recipe is a hit! It’s tasty and healthy for a great Asian-inspired dinner! Check it out here!

​

3. Pistachio Crusted Salmon with Cilantro Lime Rice:

Make your heart happy with this lean, nutrient- and omega 3-packed meal. The sweet and spicy glaze flavorfully blends with the delicate salmon and the savory, crunchy pistachio crust. To kick this dish up a flavor notch, add the cilantro lime rice! Enjoy both a healthy serving of salmon and rice for just 404 calories. Check it out here.

4. Skinny Honey Mustard Chicken:

If your regular chicken breast is getting boring, this is the perfect meal to change things up! What it lacks in calories it makes up for in taste and texture. Try it out here!

5. Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla:

A yummy quesadilla that oozes pizza flavor will make for a great lunch or a fun and tasty dinner for the family! They are easy to make and only 327 calories per serving. Click here for the full ingredient list.



6. Steak Fajita Pitas:

Enjoy this pita for only 273 calories! Whether you decide to make this a light dinner or a filling lunch, this is a great recipe you’ll want again, so consider making enough to eat for the next day! Get the recipe here.

7. Low-Carb Pork ‘Fried Rice’:

Say goodbye to fattening takeout and hello to our Low-Carb Pork ‘Fried Rice’! This is an easy weeknight dinner that comes together in about 30 minutes, plus you’ll save big time on carbs with cauliflower rice! This low-carb, high-protein copycat takeout recipe clocks in at just 204 calories for 1⅓ cup. See the nutrition here.

​

8. Skinny Lasagna:

Wheat meal screams family dinner more than lasagna? This is a delicious recipe that tastes just like the one your Italian grandma made, but we’ve used some skinny swaps to make it only 312 calories per serving! See it here.

9. Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole:

Chicken, ham and a yummy layer of Swiss cheese make up this delicious dish! At only 323 calories per serving, this will soon become a family favorite. Click here for more info.

10. Stuffed Pepper Casserole:

This is a recipe that’s great for families because everyone will enjoy it and it’s easy to make. We’ve taken away all the unnecessary fats and calories to give you the healthiest version possible. See the nutrition info here.

11. Skinny Baked BBQ Pork Chops:

These incredible little pieces of pork will have people thinking you cooked all day, but you can have this dinner wrapped up in a half hour! Get the instructions here.

12. Oven-Baked Chicken and Waffles:

Tasty for breakfast or dinner (or brinner!), this is a skinny take on a classic recipe. So skinny, in fact, that it’s only 265 calories per sandwich! Click here to see it.

13. Italian Stuffed Chicken:

Step up your chicken dinner game with theses high-protein, low-carb Italian Stuffed Chicken breasts. You’ll love the flavor bursting from these spinach, tomato and cheese-stuffed gems. Eat dinner guilt-free—each breast is only 221 calories. Pair with a small sweet potato and/or steamed veggie for a perfectly healthy meal. Get the full recipe here.

​

14. Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza:

The BBQ sauce gives the pizza a wonderful tangy flavor, and the veggies contribute a fresh and nutritious topping to complement the high-protein benefits of the chicken. To get instructions, click here.

15. Stuffed Chicken and Sautéed Kale with Pine Nuts: Packed with protein, this meal is sure to become a family favorite. It’s full of healthy nutrients and tastes great too. (via My Fitness Pal)

16. Pasta Pizza Casserole:

This simple and delicious pizza pasta casserole is a must-make recipe, especially when you get all this yummy goodness for less than 300 calories a serving! Click here to see the recipe.

17. Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes:

This tastes like an unhealthy cheat you’d order at your favorite diner, but it’s actually a 231-calorie meal sent from meat and potato heaven. Get the details on this dish by clicking here.



18. Skinny Mexican Chicken Bake:

Not only will each serving satisfy and fill you up, but it will taste great at only 280 calories. It’s an easy way to add some fun flavors to your weeknights! Click here to earn how to make it.

19. Stovetop Mac and Cheese:

With this recipe, you just became the cool mom. The mom that doesn’t need to be pleaded with to serve mac and cheese to the kids. The mom who also enjoys the rich and creamy deliciousness that is macaroni and cheese. Just don’t ruin your new rep by telling them this is a healthy recipe.

​

20. Portobello Pizza Caps:

Enjoy two of these healthy little pizzas for less than 400 calories! They can be made in about 30 minutes and have healthy servings of calcium and iron. See the full nutrition here.

21. Skinny Chicken BaCado:

This casserole combines the delicious flavors of avocado, bacon, and chicken. Feel free to substitute or add other vegetables into the casserole as well! To see the recipe, click here.

22. Skinny Shepherd’s Pie:

In a picadillo style, this is a yummy skinny recipe. This dish is sweet and spicy, so prepare for tons of delicious flavor! To try it out, click here.

23. Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels:

With each pinwheel coming to 315 calories, you’ll feel great about grilling these up for your family this summer! They’re full of flavor but not calories! Check it out here.

24. Turkey Enchilada Casserole:

With each serving under 300 calories, you will love this turkey enchilada casserole! Plus, it’s so full of flavor that your family will be begging for seconds. Check it out here.

25. Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich:

Take your grilled cheese to a whole new level without hitting 400 calories! This is a great lunch option to beat the boredom of your traditional PB and J. Check it out here.

​

26. Coconut Curry Shrimp and Green Beans:

Enjoy as is or serve over a skinny rice for a healthy recipe! The coconut milk and curry create a warm and delicious sauce that compliments the shrimp for an easy and tasty meal! (via The Wheatless Kitchen)

27. Sesame Crusted Chicken:

At 245 calories per chicken breast, this is a great protein for a low-cal dinner! Add some brown rice or veggies to complete your dish and enjoy! Click here for instructions.

28. Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake:

This is a fan favorite meal. Why? Because it tastes great, families love it and it’s low in calories! To get the recipe, click here.

29. Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry:

You’d usually grab this as a tasty takeout, but that can be loaded with sodium, calories and fat. Our skinny recipe eliminates the bad and maximizes on the good for a tasty and healthy meal. Click here for the recipe.

30. Skinny Chicken and Broccoli Casserole:

Simple, healthy and tasty is what you’ll get with this dish. It’s easy to make and is perfect for serving up to a hungry family without killing it in the calories. See the ingredient list here.

​

31. Zesty Italian Meatball Wrap:

Enjoy a yummy wrap that is low in calories! It makes a great lunch or dinner, so prep some extra for leftovers to pack for work if you make it at night. To try it out, click here.

32. Skinny Chicken Fried Rice:

At less than 300 calories per serving, this skinny version of a takeout classic will rock your world! Eat it as your main dish or lower your portion for a healthy side dish to another Asian entrée! Check it out here.

33. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne:

Who would have thought that all of this cheesy goodness could be yours for under 400 calories?! In fact, you can enjoy it for 276 calories per serving! To see the full nutrition info, click here.

34. Marinated Mushroom and Sweet Potato Tacos:

Completely vegetarian, these tasty tacos are a healthy alternative to questionable taco meats you’d find in a drive-thru window. (via Dietician Debbie)

35. Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai:

A skinny take on pad thai, using spaghetti squash doesn’t just cut down the calories, but it ups the nutrition because it’s a vegetable! Try this one out on the family and see if they notice the difference! (via The Wheatless Kitchen)

​

36. Skinny Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers:

High in flavor and low in carbs, this is a great low-calorie meal! You’d never think you could enjoy something so tasty as a cheesesteak without killing your diet, but we’ve found a way! Check it out here.

37. Skinny Shrimp Scampi:

Shrimp scampi sounds is usually the type of meal you’d cheat on your diet for because your husband is finally taking you out to dinner. Now you can treat yourself to a tasty meal that is rich in flavors and still stay true to your healthy eating! Get the recipe here.

38. Pineapple Chicken Salad Wrap:

This meal is bursting with the summer flavors that we crave year-round. The pineapple and Greek yogurt give the chicken salad a wonderful, irresistible sweetness that will leave you refreshed and satisfied for about 300 calories. Click here for the ingredients.

39. Salsa Chicken:

Enjoy a juicy chicken breast smothered in your own easy-to-make salsa! You’ll love the bold flavors for only 254 calories! Check it out here.

40. Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie:

Fire up that slow cooker! If you’re craving some comfort food, this recipe will hit the spot! Warm, tasty and filling, you can have the traditional chicken pot pie taste in a new and skinny way! Click here to try it out.