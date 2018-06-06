Boost Your Run with These Supplements

Nutrition can make or break your run.

From the moment you get moving and start building a pace, your biology is changing to meet the increasing needs of the body.

As seconds turn into minutes, the body will need to efficiently consume glycogen stores in tissue while converting carbohydrates, fats, and protein found in the gut and blood into a sustainable source of energy to power the body for the next 30 minutes and beyond.

You’ll also need normal levels of blood to transport oxygen and maintain clarity in the brain so you can control your breathing and stay set on your goals.

Now to the point: you can get all of your nutrients from food and you should, but not everyone’s diet is perfect, nor does the digestive system always function well enough to get the most from what you eat. This is especially true if you enjoy going out and drinking more alcohol than you should the night before a run.

Supplements provide the body with a simple concentration of nutrients that require little “breaking down.” So before or after your run, a supplement can help the body recover and be ready for the next run, and help to make your run a lot more successful.

Here are the top four supplements you should use if you’re a runner.

​

Multivitamins.

Multivitamin is a catch-all term that means the supplement contains all of the essential vitamins your body needs but can’t produce on its own. This includes all eight B vitamins, and vitamin A, C, E, and D. Each of these vitamins allows the body to begin or complete thousands of important biological processes that occur in the body each day.

Vitamin C, for example, helps with protein synthesis crucial for the development of muscle tissue that some people lose during long runs.

B vitamins are important for the production of blood, and the structure of cardiovascular tissue that allows for contractions and expansion in vessels and arteries.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant and helps protect cells from the metabolic waste and free radicals created during normal metabolism. Because running causes so much exertion in the body, the amount of metabolic waste and free radicals spike, and removing these becomes important in the hours and days following a run.

Some multivitamins also contain other compounds like minerals. These should be seriously considered, although less essential when compared to vitamins. But providing the body more stuff it can use isn’t always a bad thing.

​

BCAA’s.

Branched Chain Amino Acids, or BCAA, describes the whole category of amino acids. You may be familiar with some of these, such as alanine, creatine, cysteine, glycine, and serine. These amino acids are molecules with open ends that connect to molecules of fat, carbohydrates, and protein. They “chain” these and other molecules together to create more complex structures or convert one type of molecule into another.

The body only makes some amino acids. If you consume meats or dairy, you’re likely getting all of the other amino acids you need to sustain the normal function of the body. If you get your protein from plants, such as a plant protein powder, the manufacturer likely adds amino acids as plants don’t contain amino acids necessary for the body to properly use plant protein.

When it comes to running, taking a BCAA supplement can help the body to create energy more quickly and may also help to replenish any lost muscle tissue during a long run.

​

Coenzyme Q10.

Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10 is a nutrient and natural antioxidant present in many foods such as red grapes and is also produced in the body. It is an important part of metabolism as it helps to protect cells from free radicals and metabolic waste.

CoQ10 production naturally slows with aging and may be unable to match internal needs during physical activity. In research studies users who used a CoQ10 supplement took longer to experience fatigue. CoQ10 supplements help to reduce the burden of CoQ10 production in cells of muscle tissue, allowing the body to use energy to help keep muscles working rather than making antioxidants.

​

Caffeine.

Caffeine can be the secret sauce to getting up and moving and finishing projects. But can you take it to give your run a boost?

Yes, definitely! But it may not be right for you, especially if your gut is sensitive. Caffeine has a minor laxative effect that can compound with the movement of the bowels during a run and cause a serious mid-run emergency.

That being said, if you try it, the time you drink the caffeine can be important. It takes up to 45 minutes for caffeine to fully absorb through the stomach, with peak stimulation from the caffeine occurring about 30 to 75 minutes after your first sip. If you’re getting your caffeine through coffee, don’t forget to hydrate with plenty of water as coffee can lead to dehydration.

Caffeine supplements are an option, but be aware of your health as high concentrations of caffeine can lead to increased heart rate and poor sleep habits.

When Should You Take Your Supplement?

In some cases, when you take your supplement won’t matter too much. If you’re a healthy adult and eat a balanced diet, you can take a multivitamin at any point during the day. While the body isn’t very good at storing vitamins, it takes awhile for levels to decrease to a point of a deficiency.

As for CoQ10 and BCAA, these should be taken before a run. Your body will need as much of each as possible to help and replenish lost amounts of both during long periods of physical exertion.

For caffeine, follow the advise in the section above to figure out the right time to start taking caffeine.

These supplements along with a balanced diet, giving yourself time to recover, and seeing a doctor to evaluate your health is your best chance at having the energy you need to have an energetic and fun run!

Article by Natural Healthy Concepts. Natural Healthy Concepts is vitamin and supplement website with a blog that features articles by a certified nutritionist on the most important topics in the natural health industry, such as turmeric, essential oils, and collagen.

