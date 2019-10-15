4 Halloween Recipes You Need to Make With Your Little Goblins

Your little ghouls and goblins will love making these tasty Halloween treats in the kitchen! Each of these recipes are easy to make and will become a traditional must-do for fall. Which will you try first?

1. Pretzel Spider Webs:

A healthy, festive snack anyone? Click here for the recipe.

2. Creepy Crawly Spider Sandwiches:

Surprise your kiddos with a spider in their lunch box! Check it out.

3. Mummy Hot Dogs:

Get wrapped up in this fun lunch or supper idea! It uses reduced fat crescent rolls and turkey hot dogs to lighten things up. Learn more!

4. Boo-nana Ghosts:

What’s a ghost’s favorite fruit? Boo-nanas, of course. This is one amazing treat to BIY (BOO it yourself!). See how here.

