35 Peanut Recipes You’ll Go Nuts For

Happy National Peanut Day! Peanuts make for a great addition in your cooking. Not only do peanuts (and peanut butter) taste great, but it’s an awesome source of protein! We’ve found our favorite 35 peanut dishes to share with you.

1. Peanut Butter Breakfast Pudding: A yummy, gooey blend of peanut butter and oats creates a non-traditional breakfast that will have you full and satisfied all morning long! Get the recipe by clicking here.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

2. Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars: A busy morning shouldn’t mean skipping breakfast. Keep some of these oatmeal bars on hand for a speedy morning meal for you and the kids! They’ll love the fast treat and you’ll love that they are under 200 calories! See the recipe here.

3. PB&J Protein Shake: Take yourself back to your childhood with this nostalgic PB&J Protein Smoothie! This smoothie packs a serious protein punch with 24 grams per serving and only 267 calories. See the full nutrition info here.

4. Peanut Dipping Sauce: This sauce is really versatile. Drizzle it over your favorite Asian dish, serve it on top of noodles or dip your favorite veggies in it for a snack! (via Cookie and Kate)

(Photo: Cookie and Kate)

5. Peanut Butter Banana Wrap: Pack it for lunch or eat it as a post-workout snack! Either way this PB wrap is a great option; just be sure you don’t overdo it on the peanut butter. It’s a healthy fat, but the calories can sneak up on you. Click here to get the step-by-step instructions.

6. PB&J Sushi:Need to get creative with your lunches? Be the coolest mom on the cul-de-sac when you pack your kids their own PB&J Sushi Rolls! This is one lunch item they won’t trade away. See how it’s done by clicking here.

7. PB and Fruit Protein Balls: Enjoy this snack before or after a workout, or prep them before your kid’s next big soccer game! They are tasty and packed with protein to keep everyone full and focused! Get the recipe here.

8. PB Yogurt Dip + Apple Slices: Carmel apples will be a thing of the past once you try this! It’s a great snack option for after school — if you’re willing to share with the kids, that is! See how it’s done here.

9. Chili Peanut Popcorn: Amp up your movie night snack! This nutty munchie is a great way to add some new flavors to an old favorite. Try it out on the hubby when you turn on a movie after the kids are asleep. (via The National Peanut Board)

(Photo: The National Peanut Board)

10. Thai Mango Cabbage Wraps with Crispy Tofu and Peanut Sauce: Enjoy a flavor combo like never before! The sweet mango and the peanut sauce come together to create a delicious Asian fusion! (via Cookie and Kate)

(Photo: Cookie and Kate)

11. Peanut-Sesame Slaw with Soba Noodles: You may not have had a slaw like this one before! It’s a healthy Asian slaw made with cabbage, carrots, optional soba noodles and a bold peanut-sesame sauce. It’s a great addition to your recipe repertoire! (via Cookie and Kate)

(Photo: Cookie and Kate)

12. Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites: Is this a healthy dessert or a sweet snack? We’ll let you decide! Regardless of when you decide to eat them, they’ll be a hit every time! Click here for the recipe.

13. Sesame-Peanut Bars: Beat your hunger pangs with this seed- and nut-packed energy bar! It’s a great healthy option anytime your hunger can’t hold off until the next meal. (via Bon Appétit)

(Photo: Bon Appétit)

14. Spicy Peanut Noodles: This dish uses whole-wheat spaghetti and tons of veggies to create a balanced, vitamin-filled dinner. And, the peanut sauce is unreal! Honey, lime, soy sauce, and of course a healthy dose of peanut butter make for a sauce you will be licking out of the bowl! Check it out here!

(Photo: What’s Gaby Cooking?)

15. African Beef and Peanut Stew: You’ll never be accused of being in a recipe rut again after this dish! It’s not something you commonly see, but it should be! Hearty and flavorful, this is a great stew when you have a hankering. (via The Kitchn)

(Photo: The Kitchn)

16. Vegetarian West African Peanut Soup: If a hearty stew doesn’t fit the bill, try a similar recipe in a soup! This is a tasty treat that the family will enjoy! It makes a beautiful bright color and will taste just as good. (via Cookie and Kate)

(Photo: Cookie and Kate)

17. Broccoli Rabe Peanut Soba Noodles: This Asian noodle bowl features sautéed broccoli rabe, a bitter green that pairs perfectly with the spicy peanut sauce! This recipe is simple to create and is perfect for a busy weeknight. (via Cookie and Kate)

(Photo: Cookie and Kate)

18. Thai Peanut Chicken Quinoa Bowl: This is a gluten-free recipe that the family will love. It’s quick, easy and delicious, with the classic flavors of your favorite chicken pad thai recipe but without all the unhealthy ingredients! (via Iowa Girl Eats)

(Photo: Iowa Girl Eats)

19. BBQ and Peanut Chicken Tenders: This is a flavor combination you may not have considered before, the BBQ and peanuts come together to create a delicious dinner that even your picky eater will enjoy! See the recipe here.

20. Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles with Veggies: The sweet and spicy peanut sauce in this dish is so delectable and flavorful, you’ll want want to eat it with a spoon rather than over your soba noodles! (via Keepin’ It Kind)

(Photo: Keepin’ It Kind)

21. Indonesian Prawn & Peanut Wrap: Flavorful and unique, this is a great recipe to try out! With fun ingredients like bamboo, you really can’t go wrong! (via The National Peanut Board)

(Photo: The National Peanut Board)

22. Thai Crunch Salad with Peanut Dressing: This salad is far from generic. The peanut sauce gives it a great flavor and the crunch of fresh veggies make it extra satisfying. This is a perfect lunch option, or add some chicken for a filling dinner! (via Once Upon a Chef)

(Photo: Once Upon a Chef)

23. Roasted and Charred Broccoli with Peanuts: Enjoy the vitamin-rich goodness that is broccoli when your roast and charr is alongside peanuts! This is a great meal for getting in your healthy nutrients! (via Bon Appétit)

(Photo: Bon Appétit)

24. Tuna and Thai Peanut Pasta Salad: A cold and tasty pasta dish topped with tuna is a great lunch to pack at work. You don’t need to worry about waiting in the microwave line and it’ll be filling enough that you won’t need an afternoon snack. (via BumbleBee)

(Photo: BumbleBee)

25. Crunchy Honey Peanut Chicken: Need something fast and tasty? This meal takes about 20 minutes start to finish! It’s a great way to serve up a chicken breast if your old recipes are getting boring. (via The National Peanut Board)

(Photo: The National Peanut Board)

26. Asian Peanut Noodles with Chicken: This recipe is a delicious combo of spicy, sweet, crunchy and salty. It’s perfect for changing up a boring dinner routine! Your taste buds (and diet) will thank you! (via Skinny Taste)

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

27. Mixed Beans with Peanuts, Ginger and Lime: This mixed bean recipe is bursting with a unique flavor! A simple sautee will bring you a great side dish for any meal! (via Bon Appétit)

(Photo: Bon Appétit)

28. Peanut Crusted Tilapia: Tilapia covered in a crunchy peanut crust makes for a delicious dinner, and after topping it with frizzled ginger and scallions, your taste buds will be singing! (via Fine Cooking)

(Photo: Fine Cooking)

29. Baked Pork Chop with Peanut Glaze: We love a good pork chop, and this recipe has our mouths watering! Baked to perfection and glazed in a natural peanut butter, this recipe is one for the books! (via The National Peanut Board)

(Photo: The National Peanut Board)

30. Peanut Cookies: Served traditionally at the Chinese New Year, these little peanut cookies can be quite addicting! Be careful once you serve them. Once you start, you may not be able to stop. (via Rasa Malaysia)

(Photo: Rasa Malaysia)

31. Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispie Treats: This dessert is a gluten-free and vegan option that any chocoholic will love! With only three ingredients, this recipe is simple, tasty and always a hit. Click here to see what’s inside.

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

32. Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pretzel Bites: Bite-sized snacks are the perfect option to stop yourself from over-indulging! You can pop a few to satisfy your sweet tooth and get that peanut craving satisfied. Plus, four balls are just over 200 calories. See the full nutrition info here!

33. Healthy Peanut Butter Cups: Why waste calories on candy when you can have this?! It’s a skinnier version of your favorite chocolate and peanut butter combo! (via Fit Food Finds)

(Photo: Fit Food Finds)

34. Easy Healthy Peanut Brittle: Save this recipe for year-round enjoyment! It’s a simple brittle recipe that busy moms will love. And your diet will appreciate this slimmed down version! (via Busy but Healthy)

(Photo: Busy but Healthy)

35. No-Bake Peanut Chocolate Protein Bars: Snack or dessert? Why not both? This sweet treat bar is packed with protein for a great boost of fuel! Eat it in between meals to keep you full or enjoy one after dinner! (via Busy But Healthy)