34 Sweet Potato Recipes You’re Not Making, but Should

This time of year, everyone seems to go crazy about sweet potatoes and it's tough to decide the best way to cook with these super tubers. Some kids can be pretty iffy about these strange vegetables — or any vegetable, really — so it's tricky deciding whether to keep it to one dish or make multiple dishes. No need to fret, though; we have plenty of sweet potato recipes to choose from that everyone, even your little ones, will love!

​ 1. Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes: Why not change up your mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving and have mashed sweet potatoes instead! It's not only healthy, but it's super quick, too. With only four ingredients, this dish requires little effort on your part. So, let it cook itself in your slow cooker while you focus on your more complicated dishes. Click here for the recipe. 2. Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes: Make a twist on sweet potato casserole by serving it right in the skin! And one serving is only 148 calories, making it a lightened-up dish you'll love. Check out the video, then get the recipe here. 3. Sweet Potato Pomegranate Salad: (Photo: Two Peas & Their Pod) Next time you need to decide on a recipe for sweet potatoes, forget the marshmallows and masher. Just chop up your sweet potatoes, add some pomegranate, feta and pepitas for a delicious salad. It will not only look colorful but it'll taste amazing, too! Here's the recipe. prevnext

​ 4.Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips: If you're craving a crispy, salty crunch, try these chips rather than digging your hand in a bag of potato chips. You'll be able to eat more per serving at nearly half the calories. Check out the tutorial below, then click here for the recipe! » Read More: 15 Casseroles To Support Your Weight Loss Goals 5. Skinny Sweet Potato Tuna Cakes: This recipe will totally blow your basic crab cake out of the water! The sweet potatoes are rich with flavor and have a great velvety texture that balances the tuna perfectly! Try serving these up on a bed of lettuce, so you get a crunchy texture with the smooth tuna cake. Get the recipe here. 6. Mini-Sweet Potato Meringue Pies:

(Photo: Skinnytaste) Let everyone have their own mini dessert this year! This healthy dessert adds bananas for a natural sweetness and the meringue is already fat-free. This Thanksgiving you don't have to feel bad about taking away everyone's sugar because they won't even be able to tell the difference with this treat. (via Skinnytaste) prevnext

​ 7. Sweet Potato Grits with Chicken Sausage: This hearty meal is sure to warm your soul AND your belly! The savory grits pair perfectly with the naturally sweet potato to create a base for the spicy chicken sausage. Maple syrup and cinnamon are two obvious flavor partners for the sweet potato, but sprinkle a little bit of cayenne in there and you have an unexpected kick mirroring the spicy sausage! Here's the recipe. 8. Sweet Potato Irish Nachos:

(Photo: Skinnytaste) Irish nachos are just loaded nachos but with fries instead of tortilla chips. A healthy snack for your family – maybe – as long as you substitute sweet potatoes in the place of regular potatoes. Cut them into a wedge shape for a studier fry that can carry all those cheesy toppings. (via Skinnytaste) 9. Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili: You'll LOVE this Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili! We used quinoa, sweet potatoes, black beans and diced tomatoes to keep this vegetarian meal hearty and satisfying. The best part about this recipe is you just have to caramelize the onions, then throw the ingredients in a stockpot, and you've got dinner in just under an hour! prevnext

​ 10. Sweet Potato Burgers:

(Photo: What's Gaby Cooking) Who would think that making sweet potatoes into burgers would be such a great idea? This burger goes great with a few slices of avocado, tomato, lettuce and some Dijon mustard. Everyone in your family will be thinking the same thing: you're a cooking genius. (via What's Gaby Cooking)

» Read More: 50 Healthy Recipes For Your Next Grill Out 11. Hearty Sweet Potato Chili: (Photo: In Sonnet's Kitchen) Get ready for a chili that is a party in the pot and is extremely addictive. When it gets cold outside, you start thinking chili and this recipe is a perfect healthy option that you are sure to crave often. You don't even have to worry about eating it too often because it is filled with super foods that benefit your health! Check out the recipe here. 12. Kale Roasted Sweet Potato Salad: that will help you eat healthy and satisfy your stomach. (via Baked Bree) (Photo: Baked Bree) After eating so much over the Thanksgiving holiday, try this delicious salad. » Read More: 11 Ways To Eat Kale prevnext

​ 13. Chinese 5 Spice Sweet Potatoes: (Photo: What's Gaby Cooking?) Sometimes sweet potato recipes can be a bit too sweet, but this one will change up your thinking! Just toss your sweet potatoes in with olive oil, Chinese 5 Spice, salt and pepper, then top them off with chives and green onions. Be ready for a dish that always serves the perfect bite. (via What's Gaby Cooking) 14. Spicy Sweet Potato Fries: Serve up a spicy side with your family's favorite lean protein. These sweet potato fries are a perfect blend of heat and sweetness, so check out the recipe here! 15. Quick Sweet Potato Hash:

(Photo: Running to the Kitchen) This dish is perfect when you're pressed for time and will yield food that will make your mouth water. You can even make it for breakfast, lunch or dinner if you're craving a little Mexican flair. (via Running To The Kitchen) prevnext

​ 19. Baked Sweet Potato Falafel:

(Photo: Glow Kitchen) Try this healthy and unique falafel the next time you want to try out a new, fun recipe. Just bake this sweet potato filled falafel and be sure to drizzle it with some tahini. (via Glow Kitchen) 20. Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes: Rather than serving a meat and side dish, serve the meat inside your side! These hearty sweet potatoes are filled with pork are perfectly topped with barbecue sauce. Get the ingredients and get started here. 21. Black Bean and Sweet Potato Tacos: (Photo: Hello Fresh) This is an easy make-your-own taco night that is sure to become a popular dinner choice for carnivores and vegetarians alike. The slaw is full of flavor and all ingredients are lighter than your traditional Mexican toppings. (via Hello Fresh) prevnext

​ 22. Savory Bacon Sweet Potato Waffles: (Photo: Paleo Running Mama) Sweet potatoes can and should be served for breakfast...and with bacon! Once you see the beautiful brown color of the finished product, you'll know this was a morning match made in Heaven. (via Paleo Running Mama) 23. Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup: (Photo: Salt and Lavender) This vegan, dairy-free soup is bursting with flavor from a mix of potatoes and chipotle peppers! This one has a bit of a kick, but that makes it just right for the nights when you need to spice things up a bit! Try it here. 24. Oat and Pistachio Crumble Topped Baked Sweet Potatoes:

(Photo: Joy the Baker) These baked sweet potatoes are topped with crunchy, sweet flavors for a delicious dessert or unique dish. Many steps in this simple recipe can be frozen until the time to make them comes, too! (via Joy The Baker) prevnext

​ 25. Sweet Potato Skins:

(Photo: Girl Makes Food) This recipe is a smart way to introduce this veggie to your little ones! Top sweet potato skins with cheese and guacamole for the slight flavor of the potato they may already know. Try it by clicking here! 26. Rosemary and Sweet Potato Tart:

(Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny) This scrumptious fall tart uses caramelized sweet potatoes and gouda cheese to make an amazing treat. You might want to keep this one all to yourself and forget about sharing. (via Eat Yourself Skinny) 27. Sweet Potato and Kale Grilled Cheese:

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod) Dress up your grilled cheese with good-for-you ingredients that taste surprisingly spectacular together! When the kids see you eating this somewhat familiar staple, they may surprise you and try it themselves. Check it out here! prevnext