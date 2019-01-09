30 Meals Under 30 Minutes for School Nights

It’s no secret that finding time to make dinner on a busy school night can be difficult. Moms everywhere are crunched for time between picking up the kids, driving them to extracurriculars and answering the nightly question, “What’s for dinner?”

In under 30 minutes, you could have a delicious and healthy meal on the table. How, you ask? Try one of these recipes that were made with a busy mom like you in mind. You’ll be surprised by how easy they are to make, and how much your family will love them.

1. Skinny Florentine Flatbread: Low carb and low calorie, this flatbread only takes 20 minutes to prepare, and your family is sure to love it. Here’s the recipe!

2. Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza: Who doesn’t love barbecue chicken? In under 30 minutes, you could have this restaurant-quality pizza on the table. Find the recipe here.

3. Skinny Mini Caprese Pizzas: Our families adore this skinny twist on a favorite recipe. The mozzarella is ooey, gooey and delicious. Check out the recipe!

4. BBQ Bourbon Glazed Meatballs: This bite-sized meal is savory, juicy and slimmed down so you won’t feel guilty! Throw these together in under 30 minutes. Check out the recipe here!

5. Skinny Gourmet Hotdogs: These aren’t just for kids—they’re for everybody! In less than 15 minutes, you’ll have these tasty treats on the table and everyone will be digging in. Job well done. Grab the recipe here!

6. Asia Tuna Salad: Throw this on the table in 10 minutes flat. No cook time, just pure, yummy tuna salad. Here’s the recipe!

7. Peach and Ham Grilled Cheese Sandwich: This informal dinner will satisfy all your sweet and savory cravings, as well as satisfy your family’s impatience for a quick meal! Try the recipe.

8. Skinny Lobster Roll: You don’t have to be on the beaches of Maine to enjoy a lobster roll. Even better, you can enjoy this recipe in under 10 minutes. Yep, it’s that easy to make! Here’s the recipe.

9. Greek Quesadilla: Do you love Mediterranean food? If so, you’ll simply adore this quesadilla recipe with feta cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and black olives. Try the recipe today!

10. Turkey and Pomegranate Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing: Some nights all you need is a delicious salad on the table. Add some chicken for extra protein, if needed. Here’s the recipe!

11. Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet: This dish is majorly healthy and easy to prepare! Try the recipe here, and prepare to wow your taste buds.

12. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings: Your family with “ooh!” and “ahh!” over this homemade recipe—except it won’t taste homemade! They’ll think you ordered out, but you’ll know better. Here’s the recipe.

13. Avocado Chicken Salad: We use Greek yogurt to slim down the dressing to ensure you’re getting the perfect lightened-up meal. Try it here!

14. Baked Corn Dog: You probably didn’t think it was possible to eat corndogs on a diet, but think again! Our healthy version is delicious, and takes under 20 minutes to make! Check out the recipe here.

15. 30-Minute Chicken Stroganoff: This comfort food hugs your insides when you need it the most—and doesn’t take long to put on the table either! Try the recipe today.

16. Skinny Cobb Salad: This healthy salad will be ready in under 20 minutes, giving you more time to be with your family and not slaving away in the kitchen! Print the recipe here.

17. Baked Crab Rangoon: This China Buffet classic is about to become the new favorite meal in your home. It’ll be your favorite too, because it takes under 30 minutes to make! Here’s the recipe.

18. Protein Packed Huevos Rancheros: Forget Taco Tuesday — these hues rancheros are where it’s at! Pair it with corn on the cob for dinner, and you’re set. Try the recipe here.

19. Creamy Tortellini and Vegetables: Who knew Italian food could be made in under 30 minutes? This delicious tortellini dish will have your family going back for seconds. Take a look at the ingredients here.

20. Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry: The mouth-watering aroma of the sizzling beef will draw your family into the kitchen before it’s time to eat! Enjoy our stir-fry recipe. It’s quick, easy and delicious!

21. Bourbon Glazed Peach Fritters: These perfect fruit fritters take under 30 minutes to prepare and will satisfy every craving — even cravings you didn’t know you had! (via Half Baked Harvest)

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

22. Tomato Basil Chicken Stew: This easy peasy soup is chalk-full of vegetables and nutrients, making it a wonderful (and quick) meal to make on a busy night! (via Gimme Some Oven)

(Photo: Gimme Some Oven)

23. Simple Roasted Red Pepper Pasta: Pine nuts, watercress, buffalo mozzarella — oh my! This dish is too quick and delicious for its own good. (via Half Baked Harvest)

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

24. Easy Stir Fry Chicken Teriyaki: It only takes 30 minutes to make a restaurant-quality meal that your family will love. If only we’d known about a recipe like this sooner! (via Appetizer Girl)

(Photo: Appetizer Girl)

25. Thai Red Curry With Tofu: Families with exotic taste buds will adore this soup, with it’s spicy curry and flavors like coconut and lemongrass! (via Ricotta and Radishes)

(Photo: Ricotta and Radishes)

26. Lemon-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon and Asparagus: This is the easiest meal in under 30 minutes, and we guarantee it will taste absolutely delicious. (via The Roasted Root)

(Photo: The Roasted Root)

27. Creamy Parmesan and Sundried Tomato Chicken: This recipe is too good to ignore. Throw this one into your arsenal of Best Recipes Ever, and we will do the same! (via Closet Cooking)

(Photo: Closet Cooking)

28. Easy Chicken Tikka Masala: The flavor of this dish is amazing, with cayenne pepper, cumin, onion and coconut oil! It’ll be ready in just 30 minutes, and your family will certainly go back for seconds. (via A Simple Pantry)

(Photo: A Simple Pantry)

29. Chicken in Coconut Mango Verde Sauce: The chicken is tender and soaks up the flavor of the sauce. It’s a mixture of Thai and Mexican cuisine, takes under 30 minutes and tastes so delicious your family will think you’ve become a professional chef. Here’s the recipe! (via CarlsbadCRAVINGS)

(Photo: Carlsbad Cravings)

30. Ground Beef Gyros: This Greek classic is freezer-friendly, easy to make and delicious with it’s tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and banana peppers! (via Neighbor Food)