30 Holiday Side Dishes to Complete Your Meal

Thanksgiving is here again and you know what that means: Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you’re hosting or bringing a side in an attempt to impress the in-laws, you want your food to be good. Why not make it healthy too? We’ve found 30 side dishes perfect for the Thanksgiving table that are not only delicious, but also a little healthier!

1. Skinny Cream-Style Corn:

Heavy cream, whole milk and butter get the boot in this skinny version of the classic fall side dish. Swap out your high-calorie recipe for this 109-per-serving side dish! Get the recipe by clicking here.

2. Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes:

This is a fun alternative to a sweet potato casserole, since the contents will be served back in the potato skin. Instead of a calorie- and fat-laden casserole recipe, we scooped out the centers of our sweet potatoes, added some non-fat Greek yogurt, cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg, mixed it all together and came up with these sweet and delicious sweet potatoes. Click here for the delicious recipe.

3. Skinny Broccoli Salad:

This recipe has to be one of the easiest salad recipes to make, and it is always a huge hit at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. We lighten it up by using a reduced-calorie ranch dressing, and make sure not to add too much. We recommend you use reduced-fat cheese, but that’s optional. Add extra veggies to the salad, or other toppings, to make this recipe your own. Get the recipe here.



4. 4-Ingredient Vegan Cranberry Relish:

Make your sweet side as healthy as you can by going vegan! It’s a great way to introduce the lifestyle to all of your guests! (via The Veg Life)

5. Rosemary Garlic Potato & Parsnip Mash:

Parsnips and potatoes come together for a delicious mash. Serve it on Thanksgiving, Christmas or even just a random weeknight, it’s that easy. At only 120 calories and 3 WWP+ per serving, you’ll want to save this recipe for many meals to come! Click here for the recipe.

6. Challah-Apple Stuffing:

Change up your old stuffing recipe with this delicious dish! The apples give it an amazing fall flavor that you’ve been looking for. (via Buzzfeed)

7. Skinny Country Green Beans:

Instead of letting your green beans simmer for hours with ham hock, this version lets chicken stock and a small portion of bacon pieces bring the flavor to this favorite family side dish. Make it for yourself!

8. Roasted Sweet Potato and Farro Salad:

Savory, sweet and nutty all at once, this is a great salad for any season, but when sweet potato comes to play, it’s hard not to think fall! Serve this up at Thanksgiving and impress all of your guests! (via Marin Mama Cooks)

9. Cranberry Orange Sauce:

The cranberry sauce is served in different ways in different homes, and the best recipes are always disputed, but if you haven’t tried this one yet, than you can’t argue! You can also put this into mason jars with a cute bow for a hostess gift! (via Marin Mama Cooks)

10. Low-Fat Skinny Macaroni Salad:

This slimmed down version of a traditional dish tastes just as good, if not better, than the full-fat version! Plus, the colors in this dish will make for the perfect addition on your holiday table. See the recipe by clicking here.

11. Chicken Sausage and Herb Stuffing:

Lighten up your stuffing recipe this year without losing your favorite flavors! No one will guess how few calories they’re consuming when they scoop out a heaping serving! (via Skinnytaste)

12. Makeover Corn Casserole:

Using skinny swaps like egg whites and Greek yogurt, this corn casserole is a healthy take on a tasty dish! Don’t expect there to be any leftovers! (via Skinnytaste)

13. Cranberry Apple Slaw:

To put a fun twist on your typical coleslaw, try this Cranberry Apple Slaw! It will be a hit at your holiday parties or a welcome change in menu in the summer.For the complete recipe, click here.



14. Skinny Green Bean and Potato Casserole:

This traditional dish can be a gut buster! Our Green Bean and Potato Casserole cuts calories with some tasty skinny swaps. Get instructions here.

15. Cranberry-Maple Cornbread Skillet:

If you’ve got a cast iron skillet, get it out and get ready. This delicious cornbread recipe is naturally sweet and will be loved by everyone! (via Cookie + Kate)

16. Skinny Glazed Carrots:

Getting kids to eat their veggies is tricky, but this yummy (and healthy) glazed recipe will have them asking for seconds! Learn more about this recipe here.



17. Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes:

Warm, creamy mashed potatoes are a staple at any holiday table, but they don’t always make for the healthiest dish. These skinny swaps will make any holiday dinner feel more robust while serving up less than 200 calories per serving. Click here for the full recipe.



18. Gluten-Free Vegan Stuffing:

Every guest can enjoy this traditional dish, regardless of their dietary restrictions! (via Build Your Bite)

19. Crustless Sweet Potatoes Pie:

Change up the way you serve your sweet potatoes with this delicious, low-calorie pie! Only 147 calories per slice! See more nutritional information here.



20. Oatmeal-Molasses Rolls:

Even if you aren’t a bread maker, this recipe is given in plain and easy-to-follow steps for a delicious homemade roll! Plus, making this from scratch gives you bragging rights — at least until Christmas. (via Food52)

21. Skinny French Country Salad:

This salad is also a beautiful dish to serve for guests and makes a wonderful side dish for serving at special holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Click here to learn more.

22. Kale Mashed Potatoes:

Sneak in some greens for the kids at the table when you serve up these mashed potatoes! So good, they won’t be concerned with what passes over their lips! (via Marin Mama Cooks)

23. Skinny Potato Sausage Casserole with Greens:

Potatoes and sausage! This casserole is so savory and sure to become a favorite with your whole family! Click here to see more.

24. Green Bean Casserole:

This is a traditional green bean casserole, just like Grams always made when you were growing up. Using your favorite skinny swaps, this recipe makes for a great side dish. (via Pioneer Woman)

25. Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes:

Take some stress out of the holiday cooking! With only four ingredients, you can throw this recipe into your slow cooker in the morning and have it ready in four hours without much effort! Check it out!



26. Butternut Squash and Kale Quinoa Stuffing:

If you aren’t already into replacing more traditional carbs with quinoa, let this recipe be your excuse to try it out! This stuffing will look so pretty on your table, and it is filled with so many healthy, delicious ingredients. Click here to see all the ingredients.

27. Skinny Mashed Cauliflower:

Mashed potatoes are an American tradition that we all know and love. Instead of going carb-crazy and feeling guilty about our indulgence, replace your traditional mashed potato recipe with our Skinny Mashed Cauliflower. Get full instructions here.



28. Healthy Three-Ingredient Biscuits:

That’s right, with just three simple ingredients, you can serve your family a low-cal, healthy version of a classic favorite in just a matter of minutes! Click here for the recipe.

29. Whole-Wheat Cornbread Muffins:

Who doesn’t love a good cornbread muffin? The cornmeal gives it that authentic cornbread taste, while skinny swaps like whole-wheat flour, almondmilk and applesauce cut out tons of calories and fats. For only 132 calories and 3 WWP+ per muffin, you really can’t go wrong! Both the kids and Mom and Dad alike will love them. Click here for the awesome recipe.

30. Skinny Pumpkin Pie:

What would Thanksgiving be without pumpkin pie? Our recipe is so delicious that you’d never know it was skinny! Check it out here.

