25 Weight Loss Strategies That Seriously Work

Exercise. Eat healthy. Repeat. That’s supposed to be how you lose weight, right? Well if you’re dieting, you have probably learned that it’s not that simple. If your weight loss has plateaued, try out these awesome diet tricks from our favorite fitness and nutrition experts at Health.com!

1. Don’t skip breakfast. “Eat breakfast. It’ll energize you for the day and keep your diet in check.” — Mehmet Oz, MD

2. Keep the burn going. “During your workout, rest no more than 30 seconds between exercises. This will dramatically bump your calorie burn.” — Jillian Michaels, fitness expert

3. Avoid late-night snacks. “Finish eating three hours before bedtime. Your metabolism slows down when you sleep so you shift from fat burning to fat storage.” — Mark Hyman, MD, author of UltraMetabolism

4. Don’t forget the dumbbells. “Increase the strength component of your workout. Adding lean muscle to your body not only tones, it also increases your metabolism.” — Sara Shears, celeb trainer

5. Nibble, don’t gobble. “Use the three-bite rule with dessert: Have three small bites and put your fork down.” — JJ Virgin, author, The Virgin Diet

6. Don’t skimp on sleep. “Get six to eight hours of sleep a night. Without it, the appetite hormone ghrelin increases, which could result in weight gain. And schedule at least two three-minute breaks during the day to practice deep-breathing exercises. It will reduce the stress hormone cortisol, which builds fat around your midsection.” — Manuel Villacorta, RD, author of Eating Free

7. Question your cravings. “Before you eat, ask yourself, ‘Am I hungry?’. Unless a craving comes from hunger, eating won’t satisfy it.” — Michelle May, MD, author of Eat What You Love, Love What You Eat

8. Train your brain. “Be specific about your weight loss goal. The brain detects a difference between where you are and where you want to be, so when you’re specific, your brain throws resources like willpower at it.” — Heidi Grant Halvorson, PhD, author of The Psychology of Goals

9. Start with greens. “Eat in the right order. Eat vegetables first to naturally have more of them and ultimately eat fewer calories.” — Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD

10. Snack away. “Eat every three to four hours so you’ll be equipped to say no to temptations.” — Pamela Peeke, MD, author, The Hunger Fix

11. Be goal oriented. “Set a tangible goal with a firm deadline — for example, schedule an ‘after’ photo shoot. It will help you stay motivated.” — Ramona Braganza, trainer who got Jessica Alba in shape for a photoshoot less than three months after Alba gave birth

12. Steel yourself. “Expect some discomfort. You’re leaving your comfort zone of old eating habits. Knowing that it can be uncomfortable will help you get through it.” — Anne Parker, Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa

