25 Foods for 250 Calories or Less

Always trying to slim down, we desperately cling to our goals of healthy eating and weight loss, so we’re all restricting ourselves to healthy salads and Detox Green Tea, right? Not so much. Fast-food restaurants, grocery stores, and even your refrigerator aren’t going to magically ditch all that unhealthy food, so keeping your family healthy and active is on you. Luckily, we’ve created a list of breakfasts, lunches, snacks, dinners, and desserts that will keep you on track. Every delicious dish is 250 calories or less, so you can breathe a little easier as you plan out your weekly menu!

BREAKFAST

1. Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata: This breakfast dish really packs a punch! With a colorful assortment of vegetables and a whopping 24 grams of protein, this will be the most filling 180 calories ever! Click here to be taken to the full recipe.

2. Raspberry Vanilla Coffee Cake: We know this sounds like a dessert — and tastes like one too — but trust us, it’s healthy! These babies are full of nutritious ingredients like fruit, flaxseed, yogurt, and more. So indulge a little — at only 150 calories each, you can afford to! (via Chocolate-Covered Katie)

3. Cinnamon Apple Spiced Oatmeal: If you are stuck in the habit of grabbing a granola bar for breakfast, it’s time to ditch those empty calories and try something new. At only 229 calories, this recipe is still filling and completely satisfying! The healthy carbs in the oatmeal will give your body the fuel it needs to make it to lunch, and the sweet flavors of the cranberries and bananas are irresistible! For the full recipe, follow this link.

4. Lean Turkey Apple & Maple Sausage Breakfast Patties: Sausages have a pretty negative reputation for being greasy,processed, and just downright unhealthy. With this recipe from Ambitious Kitchen, you’ll see all those assumptions fly right out the window! These nutritious sausages are full of the healthy ingredients you need to start your day off right. Check out the recipe here.

5. Skinny Mini Banana Pancakes: If you are looking for a higher protein breakfast that’s still a pancake — we’ve got you covered! With 11 grams of protein, these banana pancakes are a delectable option for your morning meal. For the recipe, go ahead and click here!

LUNCH

6. Light and Easy BLT Wrap: Who doesn’t love a warm, crunchy BLT? Our waistlines, that’s who. You can ward off those hankerings with this delicious recipe! At only 184 calories per wrap, our hearty wrap gives you a satisfying lunch you’ll feel good about. Check out the full recipe here.

7. Egg Salad: Egg salad is the perfect lunch for a mom on the run! Just throw it in a bowl or on a sandwich, and you are ready to go. This recipe cuts out the high-calorie mayo and uses Greek yogurt instead for a unique taste that you won’t be able to resist! Check it out here.

8. Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad: This is a great variation on a classic salad. The combination of fresh, flavorful ingredients and the succulent grilled chicken are absolutely delicious together. Plus, the chicken, walnuts, and feta cheese give this salad an added boost of protein to fill you up! Get the recipe here.

9. Skinny Tropical Protein Smoothie: If you’re not the kind of person who has time for a sit-down lunch, then a protein-packed smoothie may be the best option for you. This smoothie has all those sweet summer flavors you crave with a hearty serving of protein to keep you moving while you are on the run. Click here to go to the recipe.

10. Skinny Mini Caprese Pizzas: English muffin pizzas aren’t just for kids! They can be a perfect lunch for you, too! These mini pizzas are so easy to make, and the fresh flavors of the tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil will have your mouth watering before you even take a bite. For the full recipe, follow this link.

SNACKS

11. Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies: If you are looking for an afternoon snack that is going to carry you through ’til dinner, then give these healthy sweet treats a try! The peanut butter, bananas, and applesauce combine to create a soft texture, and the dark chocolate is melt-in-your-mouth good. Serve them up with a glass of milk for the perfect afternoon indulgence. Click here for the recipe.

12. PB Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices: Just thinking about caramel apples makes our mouths water, which is why we have created an equally delicious but healthier option for you to snack on! It only takes a couple minutes to throw together, so you’ll be able to satisfy those mid afternoon hunger pangs in no time. For more instructions, click here.

13. Spicy Roasted Chickpeas: While microwave popcorn may seem like a healthier option than, say, a bag of Cheetos, these babies will give you that crunchy satisfaction in a much more nutritious fashion! The red pepper flakes and chili powder give this snack a burst of heat, so you might want to grab a glass of milk. For the full recipe, click here.

14. All Things Healthy Bars: While granola bars seem to be a healthy go-to snack, many brands don’t actually contain very nutritious ingredients. So instead of reaching in a box when those afternoon tummy-rumbles begin, just whip up this healthy recipe. It is packed with healthy carbs like pearl barley, flaxseed, and figs for a satisfying snack. (via Confessions of a Bright-Eyed Baker)

15. Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips: When lunch didn’t quite do the trick, but dinner is still hours away, it’s almost impossible to turn down a bag of potato chips to tide you over. Our Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips are a tasty alternative to stem those salty cravings. Plus, at 30 chips per serving, these are irresistible! Check out the recipe here.

DINNER

16. Grilled Pizza: Forget about the calories – these Grilled Pizzas from Skinnytaste are the perfect low-calorie, summer meal that your entire family will enjoy. Made with yeast-free yogurt dough, zesty pizza sauce and fresh mozzarella, you can personalize each pizza with additional toppings of your choice. (via Skinnytaste)

17. Chicken Parmesan Meatball Cups: We know how hard it can be to add some variety to your chicken recipes. Luckily, we’ve devised a fun and delicious parmesan-infused meatball cup that your family is going to love! Plus, at 24 grams of protein per serving, you can be sure this dinner will leave you completely satisfied. For the complete recipe, click here.

18. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: Being healthy doesn’t mean we have to avoid the finer things in life (like cheese). This recipe contains all the cheesy goodness that you crave, and at only 200 calories! Plus, it has been kid-approved. Serve it up with a side salad for the perfect weeknight dinner. Check out the recipe here.

19. Parmesan Baked Cod: If you can’t stand the fishy flavor of seafood, but desperately need to branch out from your ritualistic poultry dinners, then this dish is perfect for you. The mild flavor of the cod compliments the bold flavors of the Parmesan and seasonings. Get the recipe here.

20. Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers: This twist on a classic Mexican meal cuts down on those unnecessary carbs for the perfect dinner. It’s not every day that we get to experience all of that zesty Mexican flavor and none of the guilt! Click here for more instructions.

DRINKS AND DESSERTS

21. S’more Fluff: In 10 minutes, this delectable dessert could be all yours! Our recipe does away with campfire catastrophes, and gives you only what you want — a mouthwatering treat that your whole family can enjoy. After just one bite, you’ll want s’more! Click here to see how it’s made!

22. Skinny Sangria: This delicious drink clocks in at just over 100 calories, and is the perfect beverage to cool you off this summer. It is packed full of fruity flavors, and will easily be a crowd-pleaser at your next family gathering! Follow this link for instructions.

23. Copycat Cosmic Brownie: You’ll love the ooey gooey chocolately goodness of this copycat dessert. At only 142 calories per serving, which makes them about a hundred times healthier than the ones you find at the grocery. Here’s the recipe.

24. Skinny Margarita: Enjoy the hot summer months with this yummy favorite that only clocks in at around 100 calories! Easy to make and perfect for a Girls Night In! Follow this link for instructions.

25. Skinny Pina Colada Cupcakes: Craving a Pina Colada, but don’t want the hangover or the sugar-laden drink mix? Then try our Skinny Pina Colada Cupcakes — light and sweet and the perfect summer treat. Try it here.

Just remember: A few calories can go a long way in keeping you satisfied! Don’t just grab whatever is convenient — these recipes will keep you on track to maintaining a healthy lifestyle this summer.