21 Desserts Under 200 Calories

Following a healthy eating plan doesn’t mean you have to totally give up your favorite sweet treats. Instead of indulging calorie- and fat-laden desserts, opt for the low calorie desserts. Trust us, these skinny desserts under 200 calories definitely do not slack on flavor.

1. Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes: These little cakes replicate a traditional pineapple upside down cake in a mini individual version, cutting a ton of fat and sugar. (Guess what? We didn’t use any butter, and we used minimal brown sugar.) Here’s the recipe.

2. Petite Cherry Cheesecakes: The creamy cheesecake pairs well with the slightly tart cherry pie filling top, leaving you with a satisfied sweet tooth. And at just 70 calories for two, you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in these every once in a while. Click here for the recipe.

3. Copycat Cosmic Brownies: How many times have your kids begged you to pick up Cosmic Brownies at the store? No longer do you have to balk at the decision, because we’ve got a healthier copycat recipe you can make at home! Here’s the recipe.

4. Stuffed Baked Apples: Add variation to the traditional baked apple fall favorite with this reduced-fat cream cheese addition! The orange zest adds brightness to the hearty fall flavors that your family will LOVE! Check out the recipe by clicking here.

5. Butter-Free Vanilla Bean Scones: Cutting the butter in these vanilla bean scones saved tons of fat and calories, and yet the vanilla shines through and proves them just as delicious as any butter-laden scone recipe. Click here for the recipe.

6. Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Loaf: Ready to take your taste buds for a ride? The blueberries and lemons make for the perfect combination of sweet and tart! The optional glaze drizzled on top adds that extra element that makes this dessert special. Here’s the recipe.

7. Banana Pudding Cookies: Ever had banana pudding in cookie form? If not, you MUST make this recipe! You get the best of both worlds: a soft, chewy cookie that tastes just like banana pudding minus the spoon. Check it out here!

8. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: You legitimately only need two ingredients to make this recipe. Find out what they are!

9. Skinny Peach Berry Cobbler: By swapping the three common fit busters in desserts – butter, sugar, and flour – we created a decadent slimmed down cobbler that is just as good (if not better) than the full-fat version. Find the recipe here.

10. Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes: At less than 150 calories for 3 cupcakes, you and your guests will love these bite size skinny treats. We used Greek yogurt in place of oil, and the cupcakes turned out delicious, moist, and lower in fat and calories. Here’s the recipe.

11. Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies: With three cookies per serving, you’ll be savoring this yummy, beautifully textured dessert. The Cool Whip Free and egg whites slim down this recipe and save you some serious calories! Check them out here.

12. Lemon Cheesecake Yogurt Cups: These adorably cute sweet treats only require a few ingredients outside of the traditional pantry items. What do you get in return? A simple, sweet, skinny dessert that will leave your family and friends in awe. (via Skinnytaste)

13. Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes with Avocado Frosting: One of our favorite flavor combinations is avocado and chocolate. It may sound strange, but it sure is tasty! These cupcakes are to die for, plus you’re being extra sneaky with the vegetable ingredients! (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

14. Sparkling Peach & Thyme Sorbet: Cool, refreshing and fruity sorbet is a summer staple, but this recipe combining unique flavors like peach and thyme with champagne is perfect for any time of year! (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

15. Skinny Funfetti Cake Cookies: These will fool even the most picky eaters. Just grab eggs, yogurt, and dry cake mix, and you’ll be well on your way to making these adorably fun low-fat cookies! (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

16. Funfetti Cake Dip: Speaking of funfetti, make your inner child swoon with this funfetti cake dip. This soon-to-be-favorite only calls for 3 ingredients and baking isn’t required! There’s nothing more simple and tasty. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

17. Skinny Rice Krispy Treats: Even the biggest Rice Krispie Treats junkies won’t be able to tell these babies are skinny. Plus, who doesn’t love a no-bake dessert that tastes this good?! (via Skinnytaste)

18. Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake: Cheesecake lovers everywhere, stop what you’re doing and print this recipe. This low-fat version is about to be your new go-to dessert! (via Skinnytaste)

19. Mini Pineapple Tartlets: These tartlets are bite sized and packed with tremendous flavor. We think these would be super cute for a baby shower or bachelorette party…or any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday… (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

20. Healthy Oreos: Oreos are a classic dessert and a classic diet saboteur (come on, you know you’ve devoured 2, 3…4 sleeves in one sitting). These homemade, slimmed down versions taste just as good as the original and leave you with much less guilt as they’re all natural and only 2 WWP+ per serving! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

21. Cream Cheese Stuffed Cinnamon Sugar Pillow Cookies: How adorable are these stuffed cookie, cinnamon-roll-flavored gems? They are gooey and moist and stuffed with cream cheese flavor. Seriously, what else do you need in life? (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

