20 Whole30 Recipes That You Will Actually Eat

When most people think about “green eating,” they picture bowls of unappetizing, limp lettuce and boring snacks that feel more like a punishment than a treat. Fortunately, cleansing your body doesn’t have to be such a miserable process if you pick the right recipes to follow.

Here are twenty Whole30 recipes that are surprisingly delicious and definitely something you’ll chow down on gladly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Fresh and Easy Taco Meat

Craving some tacos but not sure who to make them compliant with your diet? Here’s how you can make healthy tacos that contain hidden veggies and good-for-you meat. Add some chopped lettuce and clean spices for a meal that actually satisfies your taco addiction.

» Get the recipe here.

2. Slow Cooker BBQ Beef

Forget abstaining from your favorite barbecue meals while you’re on the Whole30 diet. This recipe makes a whole lot of meat to feed everyone in the family, but it’s not sugary or fattening like many BBQ recipes are.

» Get the recipe here.

3. Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo

This fresh and delicious seafood recipe can be ready in under 30 minutes! Eating clean and fast? Sign us up.

» Get the recipe here.

4. Paleo Pork Lo Mein

The next time you’re tempted to get Chinese takeout, try making this DIY lo mein that’s a thousand times better for your body. The sweet potato noodles keep your calories low and the whole meal is high in healthy fats, fiber, and protein.

» Get the recipe here.

5. Firecracker Pineapple Chicken

If you like a little kick in your meat, then you’ll devour this sweet but spicy firecracker pineapple chicken. The taste is so powerful that you’ll find yourself doubting that the food is both paleo and Whole30.

» Get the recipe here.

6. Chicken Cobb Salad With Buffalo Ranch

Who says healthy salads have to be boring? This one tastes so good that you’ll forget you’re eating a paleo bowl of vegetables and chicken. It even has bacon bits mixed inside it! What more could you want?

» Get the recipe here.

7. Slow-Cooker Kalua Pork

This recipe only calls for three ingredients, which makes it perfect for those nights when you don’t have time to run to the store. Embrace the tropical flavor of the juicy pork without worrying that you’re indulging in fatty, damaging foods.

» Get the recipe here.

8. Green Shakshuka With Shaved Brussel Sprouts and Spinach

If you like throwing festive brunches for your friends, then this recipe is one you won’t want to pass up. Just saute some baby spinach, sliced brussels, and zucchini, then pop some eggs on top of them for a dish that’ll wow guests.

» Get the recipe here.

9. Slow-Cooked White Fish With Charred Cabbage

I know what you’re thinking: Cabbage? Yuck. However, this lengthy cooking process leaves the cabbage perfectly charred and delicious. You’ll love the blend of healthy fish, olive oil, citrus flavor, and salt. You might even end up reusing this recipe again and again, and you won’t have to feel an ounce of guilt about it.

» Get the recipe here.

10. One Pot Lemon Chicken and Asparagus

This recipe is as simple as they come. Just take all of the ingredients and toss them in one pot, then cook to perfection. You’ll wind up with a dinner that’s both healthy and easy on the palette. Added bonus: the dish only takes about 45 minutes to make, so you can turn to it on busy weeknights to feed the whole family.

» Get the recipe here.

11. Five Ingredient One Pan Tuscan Pork Loin

Perfectly cooked Tuscan pork loin that can be made in just one pan? What’s not to love about this recipe? It’s gluten and grain free but still packed with flavor. Served with tomatoes, onions, and garlic, this is a meal you’ll remember for weeks to come.

» Get the recipe here.

12. Sheet Pan Fajitas

Love some to-die-for Tex Mex? Then you need to give this recipe a try. It’s a healthier version of the fajitas you know and love that can be cooked in the oven. Full of amazing spices like garlic, cumin, chili powder, and even a dose of fajita marinade, this dish will have you coming back for seconds.

» Get the recipe here.

13. Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets

Been missing your runs to your favorite fast food joint while you’re on your diet? Then you need to give these copycat chicken nuggets a try. They’ll satisfy your junk food cravings without wrecking your month of clean eating. Serve with healthy ketchup or ranch dressing for a meal that’s as guilt-free as it is delicious.

» Get the recipe here.

14. Savory Breakfast Salad + Creamy Cilantro Jalapeno Dressing

This breakfast salad is anything but limp and boring. Packed with spinach, fruit, and protein, it’ll keep you full for several hours and tastes divine. The avocado, bacon, and sweet potato really add a powerful flavor, but it’s the eggs that make this a breakfast worth trying. Give it a shot to see how you can turn up your morning menu without turning to unhealthy food.

» Get the recipe here.

15. Broccoli Rabe With Sweet Italian Sausage

Sausage might not seem like the healthiest choice, but when served in this recipe, it fits right into your healthy-eating diet. Plus, you’ll get an enormous serving of cancer-fighting broccoli and some flavorful garlic cloves, so your taste buds will be happy that you gave this concoction a try.

» Get the recipe here.

16. Avocado Cups With Pomegranate Salsa Verde

We Americans love our avocados, and fortunately, your clean eating diet does, too. Serve them with fresh pomegranate seeds, cilantro, mint, lemon juice, salt, and a few other ingredients and you’ll feel like you’re eating a pricey appetizer at a swanky bar.

» Get the recipe here.

17. Slow-Roasted Salmon With Fennel, Citrus and Chiles

It’s no secret that salmon is a superfood, so why not introduce it to your 30-day cleanse at least once? With this recipe, you can make a dish that’s fit for a fancy restaurant but relatively easy to create. The citrus and chile flavor really kick it up a notch, and chances are, you’ll probably forget you even made this recipe in an effort to be healthy.

» Get the recipe here.

18. Grilled Salmon with Avocado Bruschetta

Thought eating clean meant giving up all of your favorite dishes? Think again. This salmon recipe packs a powerful punch but still fits in with your nutritional diet. This recipe is versatile—if you aren’t a fan of salmon you can easily sub swordfish or even chicken breast. This is the perfect summertime recipe that will also be a crowd-pleaser.

» Get the recipe here.

19. Sheet Pan Balsamic-Herb Chicken and Vegetables

This meal is all about the seasoning. If followed correctly, the recipe will help you craft a chicken breast and sides that are wonderfully drizzled with spices, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Served hot, it’ll have you drooling before you even take the first bite, and it’s 100 percent good for your body.

» Get the recipe here.

20. Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Fried Rice

If you’re a fan of buffalo sauce but not a fan of fattening chicken wings and other bad-for-you meals, then this might be your new favorite thing. All you’ll need is avocado oil, buffalo sauce, onion, cauliflower, chicken, cilantro, and eggs to whip up a batch of this mouth-watering fried rice. You can’t go wrong with this as a nutritious lunch or dinner.

» Get the recipe here.

Related:

121 Paleo Recipes You Will Love

Clean Eating 101: Change Your Body the Healthy Way

Orthorexia: The ‘Clean’ Eating Disorder

When the Pudge Won’t Budge: 11 Reasons That Belly Fat Won’t Go Away