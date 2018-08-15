20 Things To Put On Your Ultimate Sex Bucket List

Most people have a bucket list packed with places they want to see, experiences they want to try, and life-long goals they want to achieve. While these lists are all well and good, have you ever thought about creating a bucket list for the bedroom?

Now is the time to think about the hopes and dreams you have for your sex life. Whether it’s experimenting with toys or getting hot and heavy in a public place, it’s smart to write these things down. You’ll find that you’re a lot more likely to try new things when you’ve made it a set goal instead of an unspoken desire.

Need help coming up with some ideas for your spicy sex bucket list? Here are twenty that are sure to get the ball rolling.

1. Buy a sex toy.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a simple vibrator or an embarrassingly kinky toy. The goal is to purchase something that will add a little bit of excitement to an otherwise typical romp in the bedroom.

2. Experiment with different lubes.

Did you know that you can buy strawberry lube? Now that’s what we mean about adding some flavor to your sex life.

3. Light candles and put on some music, even if it’s cliché.



There’s nothing wrong with purposefully setting the atmosphere every now and then instead of just transitioning from Netflix to chill.



4. Incorporate ties in bed.

You’ve seen people’s wrists strapped to a headboard countless times on television and in movies. Why not see what all of the fuss is about?

5. Find the G-spot.

Some people wonder if this mysterious part of the woman’s body even exists, and the answer is yes, it does. Now get busy locating it so that you can change your sex life for the better.

6. Try roleplaying.

The more creative you are, the better. Don’t be afraid to introduce costumes and accents if you really want to get into it.



7. Have phone sex.

This is a lifesaver for long-distance couples, but even if you live with your partner, it’s still something worth trying at least once.

8. Begin the night with a steamy, erotic novel.

Reading hardly sounds sexy, but when you throw in some innuendo and raspy voices, you’d be surprised how hot it can be.



9. Get it on out in nature.

Ever tried having sex in a tent? There’s something truly wild about the whole experience (pun intended).

10. Surprise your significant other in lingerie.

Most women own at least one set of lacy undergarments, but how often have you really used them for sex? Make a goal to wow your partner unexpectedly at least once this year.



11. Have sex on the beach.

Yes, sand will get everywhere, but so what? It’s a bucket list item.

12. Have sex when you need to be quiet.

You don’t want your roommate or parents to hear you, so staying silent during your time together is key (and really sexy).

13. Play a sex game.

Ever heard of strip poker? What about a version of Monopoly where the winner takes all of the other person’s clothes instead of their fake cash?

14. Get romantic in a foreign country.

Having sex in a place you’ve never been before can undoubtedly make it feel new and passionate, even if you’ve been together for years.



15. Reenact a scene from your favorite romantic movie.

Who doesn’t want to be Ally and Noah from The Notebook at least once?

16. Use a blindfold.

There’s something incredibly sensual and thrilling about feeling your partner without seeing where their hands will go next.

17. Scream your heart out during sex.

Pump up the volume sister. Loud sex definitely has its merits according to Women’s Health Magazine. Some of those fun little highlights are that your roommates won’t walk in on your romp, you’ll breathe easier and you’ll turn your partner on.

18. Substitute your clothing with some whipped cream.

Admit it: you want to try this at least once, even if you have to be supremely drunk to do so.



19. Go below deck on a boat.

After all, there’s no better place to get carried away with each other than out at sea. Pirate-speak may or may not be allowed, depending on your partner’s sense of humor.

20. Sync your sexy-time with a thunderstorm.

There’s something surprisingly hot about incorporating Mother Nature into your experience.

These are just a few ideas to get you going, but the important thing is to think about what sexual experiences you’d like to have before you die. There are no rules or limits, as long as you’re being safe and courteous to others, so have fun making your secret list.