20 Side Dishes Under 200 Calories

When prepping a healthy meal, it can be easy to forget about a side dish. You don’t want to ruin a perfectly portioned entree with a heaping plate of greasy fries! Instead, let us inspire you with 20 side dishes with only 200 calories or less per serving.

1. Skinny Broccoli Salad: Skinny Broccoli Salad is a fan favorite in the Skinny Mom kitchen! Serve it up along almost any entree or bring it in bulk to a large gathering. It’s only 105 calories for every cup! Watch Skinny Mom Founder and CEO Brooke Griffin prep it in her own kitchen and click here to get the recipe.

2. Skinny Mashed Cauliflower: Mashed potatoes are an American tradition that we all know and love. Instead of going carb-crazy and feeling guilty about our indulgence, we like to replace my traditional mashed potato recipe with my Skinny Mashed Cauliflower from time to time! With less than 100 calories, this mashed potato replacement is a huge hit. Get step-by-step instructions by clicking here.

3. Skinny Glazed Carrots: Plain old steamed carrots are a thing of the past. These glazed carrots make for a veggie side your kids will scarf down! And with three-quarter of a cup having only 74 calories, you will be too! See the full nutrition information by clicking here.

4. Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips: Side dish or snack, you’ll love this recipe! This makes for a great alternative to a sweet potato fry or potato chip and is only 71 calories for about 20 chips! Plus, it only requires 3 ingredients, making it more simple than you’d think! Click here to see how they’re made.

5. Skinny Country Green Beans: With each serving only 72 calories and 2 WWP+, you won’t feel bad about going back for seconds! This recipe tastes just like you remember from your childhood but we’ve taken out all the unhealthy bits! Check out the recipe here.

6. Quinoa-Stuffed Tomatoes: One stuffed tomato is only 104 calories and the Parmesan-Reggiano melts perfectly to mix in with the quinoa and basil for the most savory flavor! This can be a healthy, light side dish to Skinny Lemon Chicken or Skinny Blackened Salmon! Get this recipe by clicking here.

7. Skinny Chipotle Mashed Potatoes: Change up the way you do your mashed or baked potatoes! Not only have we made it a delicious chipotle flavor, but we made it skinny! You can enjoy a cup of these potatoes for 180 calories. Get the rest of the nutrition info here.

8. Skinny Cole Slaw: This side dish is more than ideal. It takes about 5 minutes to make and each serving is only 52 calories. That makes it a great last-minute addition to your meal and you can pair it with an entree that may be a little heavier on the calories than usual. Click here to see how it’s made.

9. Chipotle Corn on the Cob: Serve this alongside your favorite grilled dinner! This is a great way to change up your usual corn and it is only 117 calories for 1 cob and 3 tablespoons of sauce. Plus, this dish is easy to prepare as long as you have a grill! Click here for instructions.

10. Watermelon, Mint and Feta Salad: A serving of this refreshing salad is only about 90 calories and every bite is a treat! It’s perfect for warm weather and the whole family will enjoy it. It can also be made fairly quickly, which is always helpful when feeding a busy family! Click here to get the full recipe.

11. Skinny Green Bean and Potato Casserole: Next time you are feeling extra hungry, try this hearty side! It’s savory and delicious and pairs well with a variety of meat entrees. Each serving is 158 calories and is also low in fat! It’s perfect for dishing up to the family and then enjoying for leftovers. Click here to get all of the nutritional information.

12. Skinny Chickpea and Vegetable Pearl Couscous: This flavorful dish pairs well with spiced chicken kabobs or fish and tastes delish served warm or chilled. Serve this as a side dish for 179 calories for half a cup, or double the serving to one cup and serve as a main dish for 378 calories! Click here to check it out.

13. Baked Eggplant Sticks: Eggplant may not be for everyone, but if it’s for you and you want to try and introduce it to the family, this is an excellent (or should we say eggcellent) way to do it! Crusted in breadcrumbs and parmesan, you can choose to dip these into a marinara sauce for a great side with only about 87 calories a serving. (via Skinnytaste)

14. Baked Spaghetti Squash and Cheese: For under 200 calories, you can enjoy this cheesy goodness while giving your body the healthy nutrients that comes from squash! Try serving this to your unsuspecting family and see if they notice the lack of actual pasta! (via Skinnytaste)

15. Skinny Loaded Twice Baked Potatoes: For 130 calories you can enjoy a serving (half of a loaded potato) that is loaded with your favorite cheats, like cheese and bacon! It is a great side any time of the year and your family will love it! (via The Skinny Fork)

16. Healthified ‘Bagel Bites’ Pizza: Serve this as a side to a heaping salad or dish it up as an after school snack for you and the kids! It’s 103.5 calories for one bagel bite and it only has about 10 minutes of prep time, including the homemade sauce! (via The Skinny Fork)

17. Skinny B.L.T. Soup: Enjoy a tasty serving of this soup for under 200 calories! It’s got a great bacon flavor and won’t kill your diet. It’s great on a chilly day and the whole family will love it! (via The Skinny Fork)

18. Dairy-Free Curried Sweet Potato Salad: Filled with fiber and protein and under 150 calories, this sweet potato salad is a hit! It’s a great way to introduce a new flavor to your family and it pairs well with many main dishes! (via Slender Kitchen)

19. Cauliflower and Carrot Rice with Browned Butter: Rice has finally gotten a little more interesting! This recipe is seriously tasty and filled with healthy nutrients. Plus, you can enjoy two-thirds of a cup for only 89 calories. (via Slender Kitchen)

20. Greek Tuna Salad: Get some greens on your plate! This Greek Tuna Salad is a great way to freshen up a meal with healthy goodies! Each serving is only 169 calories and it also makes for an excellent meal on its own. Get the recipe here!