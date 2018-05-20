20-Minute Leg & Booty Burner [VIDEO]

Got 20 minutes? Join fitness instructor Amanda Strong for a tough leg and booty burner workout. You’ll dive into squats, squeezes, lifts and kicks pairing the exercises with isometric pulses to really fan the flame! You’ll need a pair of sliders (use paper plates on carpet or a wash rag on hardwood), a squishy ball or pillow and ankle or light hand weight. Amanda will help you push through the entire workout, then take you into a cool down. If you’re ready to transform your booty and tone those legs, your 20 minutes begin now.

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com