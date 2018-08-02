2 Weeks to an ABSolutely Amazing Core

We’ve got good news and bad news: The good news is that you can significantly improve your abs (or any part of your body) in just two weeks. The bad news is that it doesn’t come without sacrifice… but you already knew that, right? Theodore Roosevelt said it best when he said, “Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty…” We get it Teddy; no pain, no gain.

I never really took into account how a single meal could make me look significantly better or worse until I was talking to my good friend, nationally ranked figure competitor, Tara Zito. She was describing how after her “cheat” meal she looks three months pregnant. If one meal could convert her perfect physique to second trimester roundness, then what effect is one meal having on me? The truth is a lot — especially if that meal is heavy with salt and carbohydrates.

Two weeks doesn’t feel like a ton of time, but it’s 42 meals and seven intense workouts! Think about this: If you train each body part once a week, it would take nearly two months to get seven good workouts in. But if you want sculpted abs in a hurry, you can compress that two months into two weeks by training your abs every other day, following a strict diet plan, and eliminating bloat.

Phase 1: Eliminate water weight by drinking more water, aiming to drink 64 ounces a day. That’s eight 8-ounce glasses. Flavor your water with citrus fruits like oranges, lemons or limes because the extra potassium will help with bloating. Try our Slim Down Detox Water for a healthy boost and refreshing drink!

Phase 2: You’ve heard the saying, “abs are made in the kitchen”. Well, we’re here to tell you it’s true. You can exercise your abs from sun up ’til sun down, but if you aren’t eating the right foods for a flat tummy, you’re not going to see the results you want in the time you want them. Click for a meal plan of three weeks’ worth of perfect ab eating.

Phase 3: Sculpt. Yeah, you heard me, sculpt your abs! Work ’em hard and work ’em often, but don’t make a mistake and train them every day. While some consider abdominals to be “endurance” muscles, they are actually very similar to the muscles in the rest of your body and need 72 hours to repair (48 minimally). Check out these 50 core-sculpting exercises for abs and obliques, or for a more specific plan, try these 7 exercises that will rock your core!

Depending on your starting point, you may not be able to achieve a six-pack in just two weeks, but I promise you that you will see a positive change in your core (and most likely your whole body) if you really concentrate on your abs for two straight weeks. How could you not?