19 Warm Breakfasts to Wake You Up on Cold Mornings

The chilly months probably have you sleeping in and craving comfort foods. If you’d rather stay curled up under the warmth of your covers, the best way to wake yourself up is to prepare a tasty hot breakfast! These recipes will do just the trick.

1. Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes: Serve up a fancy morning meal with these light crepes that don’t skimp on flavor. A serving of this warm, filling breakfast is only 150 calories, so you’ll feel great about what you’re feeding your family. Get the recipe here!

2. Skinny Cinnamon Toast Pancakes: Enjoy the comforting warmth and flavor of these skinny pancakes. Two pancakes are only 211 calories and Greek yogurt, applesauce and almond milk keep them light compared to traditional recipes. See details here!

3. Protein-Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa: This hearty meal will surely wake you and fuel you for the busy day ahead! It’s packed with good-for-you ingredients like quinoa, cinnamon, apples, pears and almonds. Click here for instructions!

4. Italian Breakfast Casserole: Need an easy make-ahead recipe for breakfast? This savory casserole is colorful, lightened up and seriously tasty. And a serving of two squares is only 244 calories! Check it out here or watch the video below.

5. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes: Power through your day with these sweet, filling pancakes. Three cakes are only 311 calories and a serving is packed with 28 grams of protein to keep you full all morning. Check out the recipe to learn more!

6. Oven-Baked Chicken and Waffles: Perfect for the weekend, these precious mini sandwiches will become an instant favorite in your house. A serving is 265 calories with 22 grams of protein, prepping you for the busy day ahead! Check out the recipe here.

7. Quinoa Banana Pancakes: Three of these fabulous pancakes are only 220 calories, so this is a must-do for the busy, healthy mama. Quinoa is perfect for blending a great pancake batter; you’ve got to give it a try! See details here.

8. Skinny Crustless Quiche: For a savory morning boost, you’ve got to try this crustless quiche. A slice is only 111 calories so you’ll feel zero guilt after indulging in this filling, hearty breakfast! Add the ingredients to your grocery list by checking out the recipe here.

9. Skinny Pepper and Onion Frittata: This easy meal is perfect for busy mornings or when you’re entertaining overnight guests. Enjoy two slices for only 186 calories! Click here for the recipe or check out the video below.

10. Skinny Banana French Toast Bake: Prep this tasty dish the night before, then pop it in the oven in the morning! It’s an easy, fancy-feeling dish that uses unique ingredients (hamburger buns?). Click here to see all the ingredients!

11. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal: Let this dish cook while you catch some shut-eye! It’ll fill your house with a sweet aroma and you’ll practically leap out of bed to taste it! Click here to get started.

12. Raspberry Coconut Crème Brûlée Oatmeal: For a sweet treat at breakfast, cook this satisfying oatmeal! It pairs perfectly with your morning cup of coffee and will keep you satisfied without all the calories. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

13. Chocolate Dutch Baby: If you’re a dessert-for-breakfast kind of person, treat yourself to this chocolate dream! It’s technically a pancake, so it’s perfectly acceptable to eat in the morning, right? (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

14. Baked Bananas: This no-butter breakfast will leave you in awe! Bananas are naturally sweet, keeping you from adding unnecessary sugars and calories, and this tasty treat is perfect with oatmeal, yogurt or nuts. (via Skinnytaste)

15. Breakfast Burrito Bowl with Spiced Butternut Squash: Since Chipotle isn’t open for breakfast, this burrito bowl is as good as it gets! This beautiful Mexican-inspired dish is only 239 calories per serving so you’ll feel good about your morning meal. (via Skinnytaste)

16. Southwestern Biscuit Quiches: For a morning kick, these customizable mini quiches are a must-do. This southwest version includes pepper jack cheese and black bean and corn salsa to crank up the heat! (via Nosh and Nourish)

17. Pomegranate Oatmeal Bake: This nutritious dish includes white great northern beans, ground flaxseed and coconut oil, but the end result is just plain tasty. It’s simple to make and the family will adore this fun oatmeal alternative! (via Nosh and Nourish)

18. Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros: Who said Taco Tuesday couldn’t start in the morning? This Mexican-inspired meal is only 216 calories per serving and can be paired with fresh fruit for a complete, nutritious breakfast you’ll love. Check it out here!

19. Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole: Instead of rushing through the drive-thru for a breakfast sandwich, prep this savory casserole the night before to save yourself major time and calories. This sausage, egg and cheese tastes perfect with the crunchy, golden ciabatta topping. Click here for the recipe!