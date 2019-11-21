19 Exercises That’ll Give Your Tummy A Major Makeover

After kids and daily stress, you may have noticed your tummy growing larger than in your younger days. Fret no more — you still have time to transform that core from flab to fab with our flat abs makeover. Incorporate these 19 core-sculpting moves into your fitness routine while coupling it with a clean diet and watch your chiseled midsection emerge. Abs after baby really are possible!

​ 1. Stability Ball V-Pass: (Photo: PopSugar) This is a surefire way to trigger your core muscles with an added glutes and hamstrings bonus. This is a crunch made fun with the ball pass element. You should definitely be feeling the burn when you perform this move. It works your entire core! » How to do it: Step 1: Lie face up on the floor with arms and feet extended, grasping a stability ball with both hands.

Step 2: In one fluid movement, use your entire core to lift your arms and legs off the ground, keeping legs and arms straight the entire time.

Step 3: Transfer the ball from your hands to your feet and allow yourself to lower back down to the floor. Note: make certain to keep your lower back pressed into the ground to sprotect your back throughout the movement.

Modification (Beginner): Bend knees while performing move or ditch stability ball altogether. 2. Side Plank Thread the Needle: Engage your entire core in plank mode with an added emphasis on the love handles with this side plank with movement. Use weights, a water bottle or even can of food for added strength training. No equipment (excuses) needed!

» How to do it: Step 1: Press up into a forearm side plank, with the right elbow below the right shoulder and feet stacked.

Step 2: Raise hips off the floor so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles.

Step 3: Slowly tuck your left arm under your body, while keeping the core engaged. Try to keep your hips in this same position.

Step 4: Extend the right arm back up to the ceiling, keeping your core engaged and hips in the same position.

(Beginner Modification): Bend your lower leg and place it on the ground like a kickstand. prevnext

​ 3. Crab Twist: (Photo: Lorna Jane) We love exercises that serve double duty. This core blaster is an oblique obliterator which also engages the upper body and forces you to focus on stability and movement. » How to do it: Step 1: Sit on floor with knees bent in front of you, feet hip-width apart on the floor. Place hands shoulder-width apart on floor behind you. Lift your butt so that your body is in reverse tabletop position. Extend your right leg and place your left hand behind your head, elbow out.

Step 2: Crunch diagonally, bringing your right knee to your left elbow. That's one rep. Repeat for allotted amount of reps, then switch to the other side.

Modification (beginner): When in reverse tabletop position, keep both hands on the floor behind you and raise your knee to your chest. 4. Plank Jack: This move is another double whammy, engaging the core with a plank focused on movement while continuing to maintain good form. This incorporates a cardio element that will raise your heart rate while working the core. » How to do it: Step 1: Begin in high plank with your shoulders over your wrists, your body in one straight line and your feet together.

Step 2: Jump your legs wide and then back together. Jump as quickly as you can, but do not let your stomach sag or arch towards the ceiling. Jumping out and back in is one rep. prevnext

​ 5. Forearm Plank: This is a core exercise that focuses on little movement while isolating core muscles. Increasing the time that you can hold this plank is a great indicator of improved core strength. » How to do it: Step 1: Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms. Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don't let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

Modification (Advanced): To really challenge yourself, position your elbows even further ahead so that there is more distance between your elbows and toes. 6. Russian Twist with Kettlebell: The added weight takes the Russian twist up a notch, but you can also use a hand weight or water bottle. Or you can modify the move to make it a little easier with no weight at all until you're ready to progress! » How to do it: Step 1: Begin in a seated position on the floor with knees bent. Hold kettlebell above chest as you lower your upper body down to about a 45-degree angle. Lift your legs and engage your core for balance.

Step 2: Keeping core tight and shoulders back, rotate to the right as far as you can. See if you can tap the kettlebell on the floor.

Step 3: Pause, then reverse your movement, twisting through the center and to the left as far as you can, tapping kettlebell on the floor.

Modification (Beginner): Leave your feet on the floor, knees still bent. prevnext

​ 7. Pushup: Most people only give credit to the pushup for upper body strength, but it's also a great test of strength for the core as you work to perfect pushup form. » How to do it: Step 1: Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. 8. Seated Pretzel: The name says it all, right? This is a simple movement that looks like it's not a lot of work, but don't be fooled; after a few seconds, you will feel the burn. » How to do it: Step 1: Sit with your front shin parallel in front of you and your back knee far behind. Place your hands on either side of your front shin and lean forward slightly.

Step 2: Activating through your core and back seat, lift your bent back leg up. Perform all your reps, then, switch sides and repeat for allotted time. prevnext

​ 9. Plank Tuck Twist: (Photo: Crush Fitness Magazine) Grab that ball and get ready for another fun but challenging twist on the plank that also focuses on the lower belly (where we all tend to hold a little more pooch than we'd like to admit). » How to do it: Step 1: Lie facedown on the ball with your hands on the floor in front of you (the "up" part of a pushup), with only your shins and tops of your feet on the ball.

Step 2: Bring your knees in towards your armpits.

Step 3: Push your legs back out to plank position. That's one rep.

Modification (Beginner): To perform the move without a ball while wearing socks on a soft surface or with your feet on paper plates so they will still be able to slide. 10. Crossover Kicks: Here's another seemingly simple movement that packs in a whole lot of burn. Your abs will scream but your bikini will thank you for performing this movement that focuses on the transverse abdominal muscles. » How to do it: Step 1: Lie on your back with your hands at your side, palms down. Raise the legs to a height where your back is still glued to the mat. Spread the feet apart 1 to 2 feet, pointed or flexed.

Step 2: Lie on your back with your hands at your side, palms down. Raise the legs to a height where your back is still glued to the mat. Spread the feet apart 1 to 2 feet, pointed or flexed. prevnext

​ 11. Plank Up-Downs: Adding movement to your plank adds extra contraction of your ab muscles, which leads to a waist whittling effect. Added bonus: This is also a great arm toning exercise. » How to do it: Step 1: Begin in high plank. Your body should be a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: With control, place your right forearm down onto the mat.

Step 3: Now place your left forearm down onto the mat, you are now in forearm plank position. Reverse the sequence, pressing back up into a high plank, one hand at a time.

Modification: (Beginner): Perform this move on your knees. 12. Oblique V-Up: (Photo: PopSugar) » How to do it: Step 1: Lie on your left side, with your right hand behind your head and your left hand on the floor.

Step 2: Press into your left hand as you lift your straight legs off the floor, bringing your feet towards your head.

Step 3: In a controlled motion, lower yourself back to the floor. That is one rep. Complete all your reps on one side and switch to opposite side. prevnext

​ 13. Elevated Shoulder Taps: (Photo: PopCulture) This is another great way to incorporate your stability ball in plank work. If you don't have a stability ball, prop your legs on a chair or couch. » How to do it: Step 1: Begin by placing your hands on the floor just outside of the shoulders. Pick your feet up and set them on a stable box or step, pressing backward through your heels. Notice how Melissa's entire body from head to heel is in a straight line. Look down at the floor between your fingertips.

Step 2: Keeping your hips square to the floor, lift one hand and tap your opposite shoulder. You'll turn your body slightly, but if you push your supporting hand into the floor and let that shoulder blade round out, you will be able to balance this position better.

Step 3: Place the hand back on the floor and repeat on the other side. This exercise will strengthen the shoulders and challenge the core. 14. Starfish Abs: Alternate crunching the upper body so the hand can touch the opposite toe. Use your other arm to help you balance, but not to help you lift! This cross-abdominal exercise will have you feeling the burn in no time. » How to do it: Step 1: Lie on your back and create an "X" shape with the arms and legs. Use your mat as a guide, putting the feet and elbows at the corners.

Step 2: Peel one shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground.

Step 3: Lie back down completely.

Step 4: Peel opposite shoulder off the ground, extending that arm up and across the body as the opposite leg lifts. Try to touch your toe. Keep the other leg on the ground. prevnext

​ 15. Toe Touches:

(Photo: PopCulture) With your feet in the air over your hips, crunch the torso and reach for the toes! You don't have to actually touch them, but each attempt will strengthen the six-pack abs waiting for you. » How to do it: Step 1: Lie on your back, extending the arms over the shoulders and the legs over the hips. Flex the feet. Press your lower back into the floor.

Step 2: Keeping your legs straight, lift your shoulders off the floor and reach for your toes. Make sure you're using your core to lift your shoulder blades off the mat. If you feel the strain in your neck, you need to focus the movement in your core. 16. Bird Dog Crunch: » How to do it: Step 1: Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders, your knees directly under your hips with a dumbbell in your right hand.

Step 2: Pull your belly button into your spine as you bring your left knee and right elbow together at your belly.

Step 3: Keeping your core stable, straighten your right arm and left leg. Reach through your left heel. Repeat on opposite side, that is one rep. prevnext

​ 17. Stability Ball Skiiers:

(Photo: PopCulture) Ready to work? This move will really put your core to the test because you'll have to use your core to stabilize and balance as you perform this move. » How to do it: Step 1: Start in a push-up position with your ankles resting on a stability ball.

Step 2: Roll the ball from left to right, with your feet moving close to but not touching the ground. 18. Plank Toe Taps: This is another way to add movement to your plank and add an extra burn to your core work. Focus on keeping your booty down throughout the move. Step 1: Start in a forearm plank with feet together.

Step 2: Step your left leg out to the side and tap your toe to the ground, then bring it back to center and repeat with the right.

Step 3: Alternate feet, keeping your upper body still, your back straight and your core tight. prevnext