19 Dinners Under 350 Calories

For many of us, counting calories seems like a death sentence. Goodbye flavor, hello rumbling belly. Right? Wrong. Low calorie doesn’t always mean low flavor. Check out the low calorie dinners Popculture.com has to offer under 350 calories, all super delicious, satisfying, and diet-friendly.

1. Skinny Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers: Bursting with flavor in every bite, these cheesesteak stuffed peppers are just as good as a cheesy sub without all the simple carbs. This is one of the best low-carb meals you’ll ever put in your mouth. You’re welcome. Two stuffed pepper halves ring in just over 300 calories! Click here for the recipe and watch the video below!

2. Skinny Beef Broccoli Stir-Fry: We’ve added some simple skinny swaps to this flavorful dish, and it is still just as tasty! This dish has all the flavor without any of the extra salt in so many stir-fry dinners. Get this recipe by clicking here.

3. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole:

Enchiladas are always a hit at the dinner table. Make our skinny version at home instead of the unhealthy over sized entrees from your local Mexican joint. This is simple to make with chicken, corn, beans and onions all mixed in with enchilada sauce. Chances are you have all these ingredients already, so say hello to tonight’s dinner! See the ingredients here.

4. Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff:

This one will warm you up and fill your kitchen with the most mouth-watering scents of beef and mushrooms stewing in your slow cooker! It’s as simple as throwing in all the ingredients, turning on the slow cooker, and letting that bad boy do its thing. No worries about having extras… the leftovers are just as scrumptious. Learn to make the recipe here.

5. Skinny Lobster Mac and Cheese:

You can truly turn anything into a skinny meal. Don’t believe us? Try out our Lobster Mac! This dinner is perfect for nights when you want to indulge, but you won’t have to sacrifice your diet for deliciousness. Cheese, pasta, and lobster… and it is still under 350 calories?! Oh yes we did. Get more nutrition info here.

6. Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats:

If you don’t cook with the extremely versatile zucchini, now is your perfect chance to start! These zucchini boats are stuffed with delicious chicken sausage, onions, garlic, red chili flakes and cumin, then topped with marinara sauce, panko crumbs and Parmesan cheese for the perfect low-cal dinner. Click here for the recipe.

7. Skinny Low-Country Gumbo:

In this gumbo, delectable shrimp and chicken sausage team up with so many filling vegetables to make this a hearty and healthy southern comfort meal. We love this served on top of brown rice or with a side of corn bread. Surprise your family with a little mix up to your weekly dinner menu. See the full recipe here.

8. Skinny Mac and Alfredo:

This crowd pleasing dish has been slimmed down with light Alfredo sauce and cottage cheese. The cottage cheese and mozzarella blend into a delicious sauce that has all the cheesy flavor you’re looking for with less than 350 calories per serving! Click here for the full ingredient list.

9. Tex-Mex Casserole:

Your family will love the the bold Tex-Mex flavors in this creamy casserole. It’s made with whole-wheat penne, lean ground beef and a delicious blend of cheese, beans and spices to give you a simple meal with big taste. Click here to see the recipe.

10. Skinny Mexican Tortilla Pizza:

For a flavor-packed Mexican-inspired pizza, try this recipe! If you’ve ever had Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, you know how addicting they can be… and how scary they can be for your waistline. We invented our own Mexican pizzas for all that great taste but WAY less calories and fat. Even the kids will be on board with this pizza-tastic recipe! Click here for the recipe.

11. Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls:

Who doesn’t love an Italian pasta dinner?! All we had to do was make this favorite with some skinny additions, and it turned out absolutely fantastic! We love how the lasagna rolls make perfect (and pretty!) individual portions. Another plus? The little rolls make this dish just fun enough to sneak in some spinach for the kids! Check out the full nutrition info by clicking here.

12. Slow Cooker Pulled Pork:

Sometimes the best things take a little time, and this recipe is one of them! The rub for this pulled pork dinner is packed with flavor and is absolutely divine. For this dish, we recommend a low-sugar barbecue sauce. Your kids will love this pulled pork piled up on a whole wheat sandwich thin topped with slaw, but you can serve it on its own and still get a totally filling dinner with fewer carbs! Get the recipe here.

13. Skinny Detox Soup:

Bikini season is coming fast, so make this soup to detox after an overindulgent weekend or when the bloated feeling just won’t go away. It’s great anytime you need a pick-me-up, and it’s packed with nutrient-dense foods that will keep you feeling full. See the recipe here.

14. Skinny Blue Cheese-Stuffed Buffalo Burgers:

This is a great way to get that “buffalo wings” flavor profile, but by switching up the protein and using a beef burger instead. Pair this with your favorite classic burger toppings like crisp iceberg lettuce, a juicy tomato and grilled onion and you have a winner! Check it out here.

15. Skinny White Chicken Chili:

Chicken chili is at the top of most favorite soups lists, and this recipe doesn’t disappoint! If you’re looking for a way to kick the spice up in this chili, sub in 4 ounces chopped jalapeños in place of the green chiles! Many like to make a whole batch of it in the slow cooker and then freeze it and use it throughout the week for quick dinners! See more info on the recipe here.

16. Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burger:

Warmer weather equals burger season! Time to dust off those BBQ’s and fire up the grill! These turkey burgers are perfect to kick things off right while enjoying full flavor taste! Adding spinach, feta, and cranberries makes a totally fresh combination for a Mediterranean style burger. We just love these with avocado, pine nuts, red onion and pesto, but these were made to top with whatever makes you happy! Click here for cooking instructions.

18. Hearty Minestrone Soup:

This is a warm, filling vegetarian dinner that packs in 16g of protein per serving thanks to white beans and kidney beans! There are so many things to love about this dish…how beautiful it looks, how many good nutrients are mixed in, and my favorite, how easy it is to freeze! Get the details on the recipe here.

19. Skinny Linguine with White Clam Sauce:

This quick, healthy pasta dish will be ready on the dinner table in 30 minutes! We used lemon juice, clam sauce, parsley, garlic and red pepper flakes to liven up whole-wheat linguine for a meal your family will love. A serving of this pasta dish contains only 322 calories and 4 grams of fat. Click here for the recipe.

