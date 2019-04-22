Lifestyle

19 Asian Recipes to Squash Your Takeout Craving

If you’re in the mood for some Chinese takeout, stop yourself right there. In fact, throw away […]

If you’re in the mood for some Chinese takeout, stop yourself right there. In fact, throw away that menu on your fridge! Delete the contact from your phone. Why? Because you’re about to make the tastiest, healthiest takeout you’ve ever had… and there’s no going back.

1. Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta: Skinnified bang bang shrimp is real, people! Click here to see the recipe.

2. Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken: Low in calories and high in protein, this fake Chinese takeout hits the spot! Check out the recipe by clicking here.

3. Chicken Fried Rice: Quick. Tasty. Low calorie. What else is there to say? See the recipe here.

4. Quick Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry: If your kiddos are picky and you know they won’t go for shrimp, just swap it out for chicken! Here’s the recipe.

5. Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry: Skinny swaps and loads of veggies make a once-indulgent recipe super healthy! Here’s the recipe.

6. Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry: This is an awesome way to introduce your family to quinoa — they might not even realize it’s not rice. Check out the recipe!

7. Asian Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps: The lettuce wrap saves you a ton of calories and adds a satisfying crunch! Click here for the recipe.

8. Mongolian Beef: This healthy version of a carnivore’s dream is so mouthwatering you’ll never want to make another version ever again. Check it out here.

9. Low-Carb Pad Thai: Only 22 grams of carbs in this Pad Thai recipe! Click here to see the secret ingredient.

10. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken: The list of things better than an easy, delicious, savory slow cooker dinner is very short. Here’s the recipe for our Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken!

11. Salmon Sushi Bowl: Sushi from home has never been easier! Here’s the recipe.

12. Skinny Skillet Orange Chicken: This low-cal recipe can be on the table in under 30 minutes! Check it out here.

13. Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken: Low-calorie, low-fat and low-carb, this skinnified General Tso’s recipe is to die for. See the recipe here.

14. One-Pan Thai Chicken and Rice: This savory and spicy meal is so easy to make — and it’s ready in half an hour. Here it is!

15. Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps: Craving PF Chang’s? Make these instead! The warm, savory turkey and veggies encompassed by a cool, crunchy lettuce wrap is so amazing. Check ’em out.

16. General Tso’s Chicken Meatballs: Another super simple slow cooker meal that will make your taste buds soar. Click here to see the recipe.

17. Sweet and Sour Orange Pork: Who said takeout couldn’t be healthy? At only 249 calories, you won’t feel so bad once you go back in for seconds! Get the recipe here.

18. Spicy Baked Sriracha Chicken: This recipe tastes like you called your favorite takeout joint, but instead you make a healthier, tastier version yourself! Click here to get the recipe.

19. Chicken Teriyaki: This recipe is a staple. As soon as you try it you’ll never go back to another teriyaki recipe! Check it out here.

Have you made any of these recipes before? Share your favs!

