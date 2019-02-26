18 Meatless Meals For You and The Family

Whether you’re a vegetarian, participating in a meatless Monday or are just trying something new, we have delicious vegetarian options! From breakfast to dinner, you can feel full and satisfied with these tasty meals.

Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble:

We usually classify this as a breakfast recipe, but it’s so tasty and bursting with yummy and healthy ingredients, no one will judge you if you want to whip it up for a fast and healthy brinner (breakfast for dinner). Click here to check out the recipe!

Quinoa Banana Pancakes:

Enjoy three fluffy pancakes for only 220 calories! It’s a protein-packed way to start your day right! Click here for the step-by-step instructions.

Skinny Greek Omelet:

Just because you’ve ditched meat doesn’t mean you’ve ditched flavor! This Greek omelet combines delicious ingredients to give you a healthy and tasty breakfast. Get the ingredient list here!

The Best Vegetarian Chili:

A tasty chili recipe that is completely meatless is made completely perfect by the fact that it’s made in a slow cooker! Toss your ingredients together and come home at the end of the day to a ready-made meal for the whole family. See it here!

Skinny 3-Cheese Penne:

A tasty, cheesy casserole tastes like something you should stay away from, but the nutrition facts disagree! Each serving is under 300 calories. See more nutrition info here.

Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry:

This recipe only requires about 30 minutes of prep time and makes for a great lunch or dinner! The quinoa is packed with protein so it’ll keep you and the family full! Get the recipe here.

Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna:

A tasty, healthy and meatless twist on a classic lasagna, this recipe is great for serving your hungry family! (via Cookie + Kate)

Skinny Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Broccoli:

This is a great dish whether you’re vegetarian or not! Kids love mac n’ cheese and moms love when kids eat their broccoli! It’s the best of both worlds. Click here to check it out!

Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas:

This southwestern quesadilla really hits the spot! It’s got bold flavors and even though this recipe doesn’t call for any meat, it’s quite filling thanks to the beans. Click here to get the recipe.

Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich:

Sure, a grilled cheese sandwich is vegetarian, but what fun is that? This is a great way to give yourself a filling and satisfying meal using healthy ingredients, none of which are meat! Click here for instructions.

Skinny Veggie Spaghetti:

We’ve taken traditional spaghetti and added tons of veggies into the sauce to amp up its nutritional value. Your kids will never realize they’re getting two servings of vegetables! See the nutrition information here.

Green Powerhouse Salad:

Many salads are vegetarian, but if you’ve sworn off meat, you need something that will fill you up! Filled with greens, this is the perfect salad for keeping you full until your next meal! See the ingredients here.

Cheesy Twice-Baked Potato and Broccoli Casserole:

This is a delicious casserole! It’s filled with cheesy goodness and has a good amount of broccoli in it too! It’s healthy, meatless and perfect for the family. Click here to see how it’s done.

Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers:

Tortelloni is very similar to tortellini and make for a great meatless meal! We love the combo of the peppers to give it a bright color and delicious fresh taste. Click here to check it out.

Quick Tomato Bisque:

Simple and easy to make, this is a great soup recipe for lunch or dinner! It’s healthy and doesn’t require many ingredients. Click here to get the instructions.

Roasted Vegetable Pita Sandwich:

For a healthy lunch or dinner, toss your favorite veggies with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper then roast them in the oven! It’s simple and easy and requires no more effort than adding them into the pita and enjoying! Click here to to get more info.

Skinny Cheese Enchiladas:

This is a great meatless meal with tons of flavor! These cheesy enchiladas are a huge hit with families and are low in calories for a mom-approved meal! To get the recipe, click here.

Skinny Mini Caprese Pizza:

Fun and tasty, these little pizzas make for a great lunch or speedy dinner! You can even let the kids build their own. Check it out here.

