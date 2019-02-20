18 Cinco de Mayo Finger Foods Made Skinny

Cinco de Mayo is here and that means enjoying foods with a Spanish flare. Spices, beans and chicken are usually the standard fare, but so many of these dishes are high in calories, carbs and fat. Finger foods are usually the undoing of most people’s healthy diets because they are so easy to keep eating at a party or celebration. Before you know it, you’ve just eaten way too many of them, and you haven’t even sat down for dinner. But, don’t worry. It only takes a few simple swaps to turn these recipes into healthy ones. Check out these 18 Cinco de Mayo finger foods that you won’t feel bad about eating during your fiesta:

​

1. Copycat Chipotle Pico de Gallo:

Videos by PopCulture.com

This recipe is so simple you’ll have difficulty believing it is just as good, if not better, than the real deal. Tomatoes, onions and jalapeño peppers are mixed with lemon juice, sea salt and cilantro. Enjoy it on top of your favorite tortilla chips or even as a salad dressing.

2. Loaded Nachos with Turkey Beans and Cheese:

What makes this recipe “skinny”? First, the turkey is nearly fat free. The sour cream is light and the cheese is reduced fat. Even the black bean dip is fat free and the tortilla chips are baked rather than fried. Yup – load them up because, well, you can! (via Skinnytaste)

3. Fiesta Broccoli Dip:

Why not make a dip out of broccoli since it’s packed with so many nutrients? Combine it with some Greek yogurt, lime, hot sauce, cilantro and a bit of avocado for extra creaminess. Some peppers and corn thrown in and this chunky dip will be your new veggie condiment favorite. (via Kath Eats Real Food)

​

4. Skinny Taco Dip:

Most taco dips are brimming over with fat and calories. But not this one. All the ingredients like the sour cream, cream cheese and cheddar cheese are reduced fat. The remaining ingredients are naturally healthy like black olives, lettuce and tomatoes. This makes the perfect topper for both your tortilla chips and your tacos. (via Skinnytaste)

5. Black Bean Corn and Avocado Dip:

All the flavors of Cinco de Mayo are in this recipe including black beans, corn, avocado and peppers. The flavor is in the tangy blend of olive oil, white wine vinegar, garlic, lime and cumin. Pretty sure you will be enjoying this one long after Cinco de Mayo is over and done.

6. Mini Mexican Pizzas:

Italian goes Mexican with this incredibly creative recipe that your kids are going to absolutely love. Whole wheat tortillas take the form of shells in a muffin tin and then filled with all your Mexican favorites like ground beef or turkey, refried beans, salsa and cheese. Bake them up and then add whatever toppings you like—olives, sour cream, guacamole or tomatoes. (via Dashing Dish)

​

7. Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole:

Have you embraced avocados yet? If not, it’s time that you do! This gorgeous green phenomenon is super trendy right now, and for good reason! Just think of all the fiber, potassium and folate you’ll be getting with this guacamole recipe — not to mention those healthy monounsaturated fats. At 114 calories and 5 grams of fiber per serving, this guac will be gobbled up in record time.

8. Red Snapper Mini Tacos:

Tacos don’t always have to have some sort of beef in them and this recipe proves it. These Red Snapper Mini Tacos are so tasty you and your family will gobble these up! A great twist on your average fish taco!

9. Chicken Mole Tostadas:

Your tortilla chips just got a whole lot more interesting with this flavorful blend of chicken, onion, pumpkin seed sauce and an amazingly delicious avocado cream. All the flavors, but with none of the guilt. (via Delish)

​

10. Stuffed Tomatoes:

Take some oversized tomatoes and stuff them with every Cinco de Mayo food you can name – chicken, poblano chiles, chicken, corn, cheese and a bunch of spices. These tomatoes may seem more like hand foods than finger foods since they are big and bursting with goodness. (via Delish)

11. Sweet Potato Black Bean and Kale Quesadillas:

Not only are these quesadillas healthy, but they are vegetarian-friendly and oh so delicious. Sweet potatoes, black beans and everyone’s favorite super food, kale, are the main ingredients. Oregano, chili powder and cumin add the flavor. (via Cookie Monster Cooking)

12. Fruit Tacos with Chocolate Tortillas:

Here is a truly unique recipe that you, your family and Cinco de Mayo celebration guests will absolutely flip for and enjoy. You’ll start by making your own chocolate tortilla using whole wheat flour, agave and cocoa powder. After they are baked, you will stuff them your favorite fruit like berries, papaya and mango. You can even add some toppings. What a fun and sweet way to enjoy a taco. (via Munchin with Munchkin)

​

13. Mexican Rice:

Mexican Rice is the perfect side dish for all of your Cinco de Mayo main dishes. This recipe touts some serious flavors including fresh lime juice, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, and cumin.

14. Oven-Fried Beef Taquitos:

Taquitos are a perfect finger food because everything is neatly wrapped up in the tortillas. What’s inside is up to you, but this recipe from EatingWell suggests beef, zucchini and cheese. These little gems stay on the healthy side by baking instead of deep frying. The flavor comes from cumin, chili powder, and onion powder. So much flavor in one little taquito!

15. Margarita Chicken Skewers:

If you’re having a Cinco de Mayo celebration, these margarita chicken skewers are going to be a real crowd pleaser. The chicken is marinated in a blend of lime juice, tequila, orange juice, olive oil, salt and pepper which in turn, makes the most juicy and tender chicken breast pieces. Keep on the skewer or throw on a salad for a delicious Cinco de Mayo meal.

​

16. Black Bean Flautas:

You can call these five-ingredient flautas because that’s all you’ll need with this recipe. Whole wheat tortillas, taco seasoning, green chilies, cheddar cheese and black beans. Simply stuff the tortillas with these healthy ingredients and bake. (via Skinny Ms.)

17. Spicy Oven-Baked Taco Fries:

Here’s a Mexican twist on traditional French fries that are quick and healthy. Potatoes are cut and baked with a sprinkle of taco seasoning over them. Once they are brown and crispy, you can dig right into them. These may end up replacing your regular French fries all the time.

18. Spiced Chickpeas:

One bite of these and you won’t be able to stop popping them in your mouth all day long. Chickpeas get a spicy coating of olive oil, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder. These bite-sized munchies are crunchy, spicy and incredibly addictive.

You can forget about a full-blown Cinco de Mayo dinner. These finger foods are so delicious that they hold their own as a filling, satisfying and healthy meal. Think of it as a Cinco de Mayo buffet complete with everything you could possibly want.

Featured image: The Life Jolie