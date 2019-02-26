17 Insanely Good Stuffed Vegetables

Incorporating more veggies on your dinner plate can be a challenge. Often the thought of preparing another boring veggie lacks meal time excitement. It’s time to jazz up your tired version of roasted or sautéed vegetables. We know veggies are a healthy way to feel stuffed, and there is another way to make them even more desirable and scrumptious – stuff them!

Southwest Stuffed Squash: Forget side dish, this hearty squash recipe that uses meat stuffing can easily be a meal. Stuffed to serve, it’s a great presentation meal too. Click here to be taken to the complete recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Quinoa Stuffed Tomato: Filling quinoa and parmesan stuffed inside a juicy tomato make this a worthy accompaniment to a meat dish or even salad for a full meal. Click here for the full recipe.

Falafel Stuffed Eggplant with Tahini Sauce and Tomato Relish: Not sure this recipe requires much more description than the title. Joanne hits a homerun with this stuffed vegetable addition. (via Eats Well With Others)

Sausage, Goat Cheese, and Arugula Stuffed Peppers: The name itself screams flavor-palooza! If you are looking for a low carb meal option, this is also a winner. Click here for the complete recipe.

Pizza Quinoa Stuffed Peppers: While there are many versions of stuffed peppers out there, this protein-packed version featuring quinoa is a delicious way to incorporate culinary’s latest “super grain.” Click here for the complete recipe.

Lasagna Stuffed Portobello Mushroom: An appetizer or side dish that can often be loaded with fat and calories but packed with flavor is given a makeover and turned in to a meal with this lasagna inspired recipe. (via Willow Bird Baking)

Stuffed Pepper Soup: Make your stuffed veggie into an easy one dish meal with this popular stuffed pepper soup recipe. This being a freezer-friendly recipe makes this slurp-worthy soup even more sensational! Click here to see the whole recipe.

Quinoa, Kale, and Bacon Stuffed Butternut Squash: It would be hard to pack any more goodness and taste into this squash. Superfoods Kale and Quinoa make it a great nutritional choice flavored with bacon, squash, and more. Click here for the complete recipe.

Sweet Potatoes with Feta, Olives, and Sun dried Tomatoes: Another easy way to turn your veggie into the main course. A delicious vegetarian option for your Meatless Monday menu! Click here for the full recipe.

Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes: Many are trading in the traditional starchy potato, for the vitamin-rich sweet version. This recipe is a perfect way to pack in protein and a filling meal…all inside a sweet stuffed vegetable. Click here for the complete recipe.

Skinny Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers: A yummy way to make stuffed peppers filling and flavorful with this Philly-inspired cheesesteak spin. Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats: IThese zucchini boats are stuffed with delicious chicken sausage, onions, garlic, red chili flakes and cumin, then topped with marinara sauce, panko crumbs and Parmesan cheese for the perfect low-cal dinner.See the full recipe here.

Taco Stuffed Potatoes: For a creative twist on family dinner, try making these awesome taco-stuffed potatoes! The kids will have fun building their own tacos, and you’ll love the fact that each potato half is only 212 calories and yet packs 11 grams of protein! Ditch the taco shell for a fibrous potato skin and you’ll never go back.

Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers: Put a spin on taco night and serve up these stuffed peppers inspired by Mexican flavor and guaranteed to fill your family’s bellies. See the complete recipe here.

Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers: Feeling a little Tex-Mex tonight? Whip up a batch of these Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers! The ground turkey, tomato, corn, black bean and rice filling is so dense and delicious, you’d never know each pepper comes in at only 268 calories.

Roasted Onions Stuffed with Curried Black Quinoa: If you have an abundance of onions on hand, this is a tasty way to tackle your onion overload and prepare a healthy and scrumptious stuffed veggie dish. (via Healthy Green Kitchen)

Stuffed Pepper Casserole: Make an entire one dish meal inspired by stuffed veggies with this stuffed pepper casserole that is perfect for easy family preparation. Double up on your recipe and freeze one casserole for a future quick dinner rescue. Click here for the complete recipe.