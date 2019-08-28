17 High-Protein Lunches To Nix Your Afternoon Hunger Pangs

It’s lunch time, but you know there’s nothing good waiting for you in your lunch box. You could eat out, or you could scarf down the scraps you packed early this morning, but you know you’ll probably be hungry again by 1 p.m.

Does that sound like you?

It’s time to put an end to measly lunches and start looking forward to your midday meal. Your lunch should give you energy to power through your workday, not leave you wanting more! The key to staying full? Protein. High-protein lunches are proven to keep you alert, energetic and full until dinner time! We’ve compiled 17 protein-packed lunches that are easy to make and store in the fridge while you’re at work. Happy eating!

1. Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps:

It’s filled with the good stuff, like edamame and carrots, plus the lean turkey meat will give you a surge of energy from all that protein! This dish contains 30 grams of protein total, making it a go-to lunch for any week day. Find the recipe here!



​

2. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap:

At 50 grams of protein, your body will rejoice when you feed it this nutritious wrap, filled with tomatoes, onions, celery, chicken and nonfat Greek yogurt. Try the recipe today!



3. Low-Carb Pork Fried ‘Rice’:

Say goodbye to fattening takeout and hello to our Low-Carb Pork ‘Fried Rice’! This is an easy lunch or dinner that comes together in about 30 minutes, plus you’ll save big time on carbs with cauliflower rice! Grab the recipe here.

4. Greek Quesadilla:

Part Mexican, part Greek, this quesadilla is melt-in-your-mouth good, and only 348 calories per serving. Get ready to stock up on your protein, because this bad boy contains 44 grams! Try the recipe here.



​

5. Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie:

Only have a couple minutes for lunch today, but need to scarf down something that will keep you full? Try this high-protein smoothie. It’s sweet, creamy and contains 24 grams of protein! Learn how to make it here.



6. Berry Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Coconut:

Do you like light, fruity meals that don’t weigh you down but still keep you full? This smoothie bowl fits the bill, plus it’s super easy to throw together before work. Try the recipe here!



7. Skinny Baked Burrito:

Throw this meal together the night before and heat it up for lunch today. Your co-workers will be jealous when you pull this burrito out of the microwave! At 38 grams of protein per burrito, it will keep you full and happy long after the mid-afternoon slump hits your desk mates. Check out the recipe here!



​

8. Clean Eating Chipotle Chicken Bowl:

When you’re tempted to visit the Chipotle down the street for lunch, make this Chipotle chicken bowl instead! The ingredients are all-natural, low-sodium and super high in protein. Try the recipe here.



9. Skinny Chicken Teriyaki:

This dish is just as good (if not better!) than anything you could get in the mall food court, plus it’s guilt-free and crazy high in protein. You won’t hit that mid-afternoon slump with this stuff in your belly, we promise. Want the recipe? Click here!



10. Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata:

Eggs are a great source of protein, making this frittata perfect as a packed lunch. It heats up easily and tastes positively delicious! Try the recipe today.



​

11. Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad:

This dish is light, yummy and so good for you that we don’t even care if you eat seconds! At 15 grams of protein per serving, you can feel guilt-free munching on this fabulous salad. Try the recipe here!



12. Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl:

If you know anything about quinoa and chick peas, you know that not only do they add amazing texture to any dish they’re in, but they’re also very nutritious for you. Try this recipe here; we promise you won’t be disappointed!

13. Steak With Pear and Blue Cheese Salad With Balsamic Dressing:

The combination of steak and pears is both sweet and savory, plus one serving of this delicious salad is 16 whole grams of protein! Try the recipe here today.



​

14. Steak Fajita Pitas:

You’ll feel like you’re eating a gourmet meal, and so will your coworkers! Little do they know that this gorgeous pita contains 17 grams of protein. It’s easy to prepare, and will keep you full until dinner time. Want to try the recipe? Click here!



15. Italian Pasta Soup:

Pack a bowl of this warm and savory soup to reheat in the break room. It’s so full of fresh ingredients that you’ll hardly remember you’re eating soup! Try the recipe for lunch tomorrow.



16. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla:

The beans give away the high-protein content, but what about all the ingredients inside? This quesadilla is packed with cilantro, salsa, fresh jalapeños and corn! The flavor is fresh, spicy and completely satisfying. Click here to see the recipe.

​

17. Skinny Taco Salad: Have this prepared, packaged and sitting in the fridge to take to work in under 30 minutes. The savory ground beef and vegetables taste fabulous a top a bed of iceberg lettuce. You won’t be hungry come 2:00, that’s for sure! Here’s the recipe.

