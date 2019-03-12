17 Green Foods for St. Paddy’s Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! To celebrate and get your kids in the spirit, we’ve picked out our favorite skinny recipes all in green! We have a recipe for every meal of the day, from breakfast to dessert, so you can really get into the holiday mood!

St. Patrick’s Day Pistachio Bread:

This is a sweet bread that you’ll go crazy for! You’ll keep making this loaf after St. Patrick’s Day and your family will keep asking for it. It has a great crunch from the pistachio and the color is absolutely beautiful. To learn how to make this bread, click here.

Green Monster Smoothie: This smoothie is a great way to start off your day. It’s filled with healthy ingredients to make sure your body is getting the nutrients it needs, and if you take this to go, there’s no way you’ll be getting pinched! See the full ingredient list here.

Green Lemonade: Not only is it St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s also finally spring time! A great way to welcome the season is with a refreshing glass of lemonade. And this recipe does more than just refresh; it gives your body a healthy boost because it contains celery, kale, cucumber and more! Click here to learn how to prepare it.

(Photo: In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wraps: Low in calories and in fat, this is a dinner you’ll feel good about! It’s easy to make and even easier to eat! If you feel a little guilty about the green frosted cupcakes you had at the office today, this is a great way to make up for it! For the full nutritional info, click here.

Shamrock Pizza: This Shamrock Pizza is an easy white pizza to make with the kids, and trust me when we say the whole family will enjoy it. It is such a fun and festive pizza for a St. Patrick’s Day themed feast. To get the recipe, click here.

Spiralized Zucchini Noodles with Tomatoes and Pesto: Cut carbs and feel great with this dish! By swapping zucchini for pasta, you can get a raw, clean meal and still keep it in the theme of St. Paddy’s Day! Click here to learn how to make it.

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

Simple Asparagus and Ramp Soup: For a healthy, tasty and St. Paddy’s Day-friendly meal, try out this soup! It’s a great way to give your body a boost of nutrients as well as a boost for the family! (via The First Mess)

(Photo: The First Mess )

5-Ingredient Avocado Fudge Bites: Avocado is a superfood, but you don’t usually think about it in a dessert. Both tasty and good for you, these simple-to-make desserts are great for St. Patrick’s Day! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie )

Spinach Ice Cream: Putting spinach in ice cream sounds very odd, but unless you tell the kids, no one will know! This is a healthy version of mint chocolate chip ice cream that will blend in to your St. Paddy’s feast! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Bell Pepper and Potato Frittata: While this is traditionally a breakfast dish, there’s nothing wrong with serving it at dinner too! The bell peppers create a fun shamrock shape to help convince a picky eater to try them! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

Green Power House Salad: Need a healthy boost? This salad is full of veggies and will give you a refreshing meal that will keep you full until dinner! Click here for the ingredient list.

Open-Faced Chicken Sandwiches with Green Pea Spread and Parmesan: This green sandwich makes for a perfect spring meal! It’s also a a filling and tasty mid-day meal that will hold you over until dinner time! (via The Sweets Life)

(Photo: The Sweets Life )

Crispy Kale Chips: An after-school snack is usually a little different than this leafy chip but if you tell your picky eaters it came from a leprechaun forest, you may convince them to try it! To get the recipe, click here.

Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips: Crunchy and easy to snack on, these zucchini chips will become a hit! It’s a great alternative to an unhealthy salty snack and is perfectly colored for St. Paddy’s Day! Get the cooking instructions here.

Oven Baked “Fried” Green Tomatoes: Fried green tomatoes are a classic throwback with a healthy twist! Instead of frying them, you can make these in the oven. They are tasty, healthy and a great snack or appetizer! Click here for the full recipe.

Avocado Fries with Cilantro Lemon Dipping Sauce: Serve as a snack, appetizer or side dish! These avocado fries are tasty, healthy and a fun-colored surprise when you bite into them! If you have a hard time getting kids to eat healthy, this is a good recipe to try out. (via Adventures in Cooking)

(Photo: Adventures in Cooking )

Zesty 5-minute Guacamole: This is a great snack when you need something to munch on! This guacamole is made to give you the classic flavors of the dip but with a zesty twist. It’s also a great dip to serve at any St. Paddy’s Day party. Click here for instructions.