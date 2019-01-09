17 Get Up and Go Breakfast Recipes

You’ve heard it enough: Don’t skip breakfast. However, that’s easier said than done. If your mornings are crunched for time, then you need a breakfast that you can take on the go! Here are 17 recipes for a fast breakfast.

1. Strawberry Pineapple Protein Smoothie: One great way to start off your day is a tasty smoothie. This smoothie is flavorful, healthy and we’ve added protein so you’ll stay full until lunch! It’s great to whip up and take with you. Get the recipe here.

2. Turkey Bacon, Egg White and Spinach Breakfast Sandwich: This breakfast can be whipped up in under 20 minutes. It’s healthy, filling and delicious, so make them for the whole family! Get the recipe here.

3. Breakfast Oatmeal Cupcakes to Go: These little cupcakes are a great grab-and-go option! Make them on a Sunday or the night before so you can grab these and hit the road! Check them out here.

4. Breakfast Banana Pops: The term “grab-and-go” applies directly to this recipe! Freeze these bananas the night before so you can grab them and run out the door in the morning! They are perfect for any working parent and kids who need to catch the bus! Click here to see how they’re made.

5. Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins: These little muffins make for a great breakfast. You can toss a few in a zip-close bag and be on your way. In fact, toss in four, because four mini muffins are only 173 calories! See more nutrition info here.

6. Healthy Cookies: Mix up your ingredients, slap them on a cookie sheet and bake! After that, you have a grab-and-go breakfast the whole family will enjoy. Get this easy-to-make recipe from Skinnytaste!

7. Three-Ingredient Biscuits: These biscuits are a tasty addition to any breakfast, or eat them solo with a little nut butter or jelly! You can bake them in about 15 minutes and with only three simple ingredients. Get the recipe here.

8. Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars: You can make these in about 30 minutes, so feel free to stick them in the oven before you hop in the shower, but you can also make them ahead of time! They are great for taking in the car with you. See how they’re made here.

9. Cinnamon Apple Muffins: What beats a warm apple cinnamon muffin fresh out of the oven? A skinny one, of course! Making these is a great way to guarantee a delicious smelling kitchen and an easy go-to breakfast! See how we made them here.

10. Autumn Apple Oat Bars: These bars can easily fool your kids into thinking they’re having apple pie for breakfast! They are a great breakfast for anyone who doesn’t have time to sit around the table to eat, but you will have to make them ahead of time. See the recipe here.

11. Apple Sandwiches with Almond Butter and Granola: This makes for a great breakfast or an after school snack! It’s made with wholesome ingredients, plus a fibrous apple is a great way to start off your day. (via Garnish with Lemon)

12. Peanut Butter and Banana Wraps: Peanut butter is a good way to stay full because of its healthy fats, but you don’t want to overdo it. Paired with a banana and wrapped up, you can take it on the go for a healthy meal! Click here for instructions.

13. Two-Minute Apple Mug Muffin: Got two minutes? Then you’ve got breakfast! Put this into the microwave and you can eat a quick breakfast, then be on your way. (via Civilized Caveman Cooking)

14. Turkey Sausage, Cheddar and Egg Muffins: These muffins are a great grab-and-go option. Make them over the weekend and enjoy a muffin each morning. One muffin has only 150 calories but 12 grams of protein. (via Pop Sugar)

15. Frozen Yogurt Cups: Grab some cranberries, chocolate chips and almonds berries and freeze them into little yogurt cups! They make for a healthy, low-carb breakfast that you can easily eat on the run. Get the recipe here.

16. Freezable Breakfast Sandwiches: Make these sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them for when you need them! It’s a great way to know exactly what you’re putting into your body with the convenience of a pre-packaged frozen meal. (via Damn Delicious)

17. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos: There’s nothing like a warm, cheesy, protein-packed breakfast to lure the kids out of bed! Our Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito comes in at only 178 calories and 5 WWP+, so you can feel good eating one as well. Click here for our delicious recipe!