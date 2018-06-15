17 Dinners Under 7 WWP+

The obvious benefit from riding the Weight Watchers wagon is finding positive results after carefully counting points to stay within your given allotment. But if you’re a Weight Watchers follower and find at the end of the day that you’re ravenous — and left with only a handful of points to spare — we have you covered! Here are some of the tastiest dinner finds that won’t cost you a day’s worth of points; in fact, they’re all under seven Weight Watchers Points Plus!

1. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich [7 WWP+]



When you’re tempted to turn the car into that drive-thru lane, remember that you have this recipe on hand. The same addictive flavor of the real deal, with only a fraction of Weight Watchers SmartPoints — seven, to be exact. Click here to see our tasty recipe.

2. Skinny Beef Casserole [5 WWP+]



A quick and easy dinner favorite transformed into a delicious and guilt-free option when it comes to staying low on points. This is another five pointer and is super delicious and filling! Click here to check it out.

3. Skinny Chicken Broccoli Casserole [6 WWP+]

Ringing in at only 6 WWP+, this low Weight Watchers point dish offers a whole lot of flavor with only a few ingredients. A hearty and filling casserole that will easily keep you within your point allotment. Click here to see the recipe.

4. Skinny Veggie Turkey Meatballs [4 WWP+]



Filling enough to serve as a meal alone, but easily adaptable to add over spaghetti squash or noodles to serve the family. These tasty meatballs sneak in some veggies and are drowning in a delicious marinara sauce that makes them meatball magnificent. Check them out here!

5. Spinach Stuffed Shells with Meat Sauce [5 WWP+]

Nothing feels skinny about this meal until you look at the nutrition information. Pasta, meat sauce, stuffed shells – need we say more? Okay, how about only 5 WWP+?! Here’s the recipe.

6. Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata [3 WWP+]

Many times we think of frittatas as breakfast options, but when you pack in filling ingredients like chicken, asparagus, squash, broccoli and cheese, you can see that this makes a perfect dinner option for the entire family. The 3 WWP+ is just a bonus. Here you go!

7. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili [5 WWP+]



For the days when you just don’t have the time to prepare a time-consuming meal but still want a low-point dinner option, this slow cooker chicken chili recipe is your answer. Just throw the ingredients in the slow cooker and let your house fill with the yummy aroma of seasonings and flavor from this filling meal while you go about your day. Indulge your taste buds here.

8. Slow Cooker Pineapple Salsa Chicken [5 WWP+]



This creates a sweet and savory flavor that can also be made in a snap by throwing the ingredients in the slow cooker and walking away. At 5 WWP+ a serving, this is a winner winner, chicken dinner. See the rest of the nutrition here!

9. Skinny Worcestershire Turkey Burger [6 WWP+, sans bun]



A burger at only 6 WWP+?! Sign us up. Fire up the grill because this is a tasty, filling and guilt-free burger option that your family is going to devour while you stay within your point budget with ease. Be sure to leave the bun off, or else the WWP+ shoot to 9. Get started by clicking here.

10. Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats [6 WWP+]



You don’t have to worry about feeling satisfied after you choose this dinner option. Loaded with flavorful veggies, sausage and cheese, no one will leave the dinner table hungry. Here’s the recipe.

11. Skinny Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken [6 WWP+]

This combo is amazing, and it’s so easy to put together; you can get this ready in less than half an hour! It’s a totally fun, kid-friendly recipe and we love that it’s only 271 calories. Delicious, easy and fun… Dinner can’t get much better than that! Here’s the recipe.

12. Turkey Enchilada Casserole [6 WWP+]



Don’t let a Mexican craving derail your program goals. There is nothing more satisfying in a Mexican craving meltdown than the flavor of a tortilla. Pack that tortilla flavor in a casserole and consider your cravings cured. Check it out here!

13. Cheesy Twice-Baked Potato and Broccoli Casserole [7 WWP+]



Everyone surely loves twice-baked potatoes, but there is just something about a casserole that rings of coziness and comfort. This recipe, with only 240 calories per serving, is a simple way to satisfy your twice-baked lovers with an easy dish for everyone to share! Plus, broccoli and cheddar? Was there ever a more savory combination? Click here for the recipe.

14. Skinny Turkey Burger Casserole [7 WWP+]



If you’re fighting a cheeseburger craving but don’t have the time for grilling (or the points for a fast food fix), this casserole is your saving grace. Not only a great go-to meal in a pinch, you can make a double batch to freeze for unexpected busy days ahead. Check it out here.

15. Philly Cheese Turkey Sloppy Joes [6 WWP+]



Nobody turns away from Sloppy Joes, and this skinny swap is no exception. The added bonus? Cheese. Yes, please.

16. Skinny Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce [4 WWP+]



The indulgence of a rice pasta dish without the pasta hangover. This tasty dish gives you the traditional tastings of a popular Italian dish minus the high point total. Check it out here!

17. Green Bean and Potato Casserole [4 WWP+]

This low-calorie, low-fat casserole is the perfect family recipe, and it’s an easy cleanup as well! The Panko breadcrumbs on top give it a kid-friendly feel, while you know the kids are getting all the good stuff from the veggies below the breadcrumbs. Click here for the recipe!

Did you ever think you could eat so much good food for so few points?! We didn’t think so. Enjoy!