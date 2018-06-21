17 Chicken Recipes Under 300 Calories

If your family loves chicken, but is tired of the same meals again and again, it’s time to mix things up with these easy, mouthwatering, low-calorie chicken recipes. Each recipe is under 300 calories! Your family will gobble up these tasty and simple ways to prepare dinner with poultry pizzazz. Winner winner, chicken dinner!

1. Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole: Ready for a recipe that will become an instant hit with your family? This lightened-up King Ranch Chicken is cheesy and gooey enough for the kids and nutritious enough to give Mom and Dad some peace of mind. One heaping cup of this delicious recipe yields only 245 calories and packs in 27 grams of protein! Plus, it’s a good source of fiber, too. Click here to see the recipe.

2. Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken: For a skinny version of Chinese takeout, you’ve come to the right place. Our Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken is low-calorie, low-fat and low-carb — plus, we used corn flakes for a “faux-fried” version. Serve it atop brown or white rice with steamed veggies on the side. The baked chicken makes a big difference as opposed to fried chicken, and the sweet sauce cuts down on sugar by using sugar-free maple syrup. Check it out here.

3. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole: Even the simplest of suppers are easy enough on a busy night. This recipe is meant exactly for that! You can quickly throw this healthy casserole together, pop in the oven and get on with your night. Click here for the recipe!

4. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: No doubt you will win the kids over with this pizza-inspired chicken dish. And little do they know it will be one of your favorites too since you can throw it in the slow cooker and carry on. Click here to view the complete recipe.

5. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw: These cute and fun sliders are perfect for game day, or if you’re just trying to switch up your dinner menu a little bit. Only 300 calories for two, they’ll be a huge hit with the family. Here’s the recipe.

6. Caribbean Jerk Chicken with Mango Salsa: If you’re having guests over, this is the perfect dinner to serve up — especially if you’ll be eating out on the patio! This dish has an amazing Caribbean flair that will have your guests thinking you spent hours in the kitchen, when in reality it only takes about 30 minutes! Click here for the full recipe and nutrition info.

7. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas: Have a food fiesta by serving up these Sour Cream Enchiladas! They’ll be ready in only 45 minutes, giving you just enough time to prep a side of Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad. These enchiladas will cure all your cravings for Mexican food and you can safely avoid that endless tortilla chip basket. Here’s the recipe!

8. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: We give this dish a 10/10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes and has less than 10 ingredients! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers! Here’s the recipe!

9. Skinny Salsa Chicken: When you’re in a bind and ready to send out a meal mayday because you’re worried about what to prepare for dinner, chances are this is your rescue meal. With ingredients you likely already have on hand, you can serve up a flavorful chicken dinner in little time. View the complete recipe here.

10. Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili: White chicken chili recipes are rising in popularity because of their tasty spin on traditional chili. Often, they are also rising in calories due to the cream and other ingredients that can weigh this dish down. Not anymore! Click here to view the full recipe.

11. Skinny Chicken Fried Rice: “Fried rice” and “skinny” in the same dish title? It’s true – miracles do happen. This skinny version is the perfect way to “indulge” on a Chinese craving without the guilt. Click here to see the full recipe.

12. Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken: If you’re in the mood for Chinese food but don’t want the calories, I have the perfect solution. This recipe is tender, juicy and flavorful without being too difficult! It only takes about 10 minutes of prep before putting it into the oven to bake! Check it out.

13. Skinny Pineapple Salsa Chicken: A Hawaiian-inspired dish that is perfect to mix in the tropical flavor with your traditional chicken. Click here for the complete recipe.

14. Southern ‘Fried’ Chicken: For this recipe, we created savory Southern flavor without all those Kentucky fried fat and calories by oven-baking the chicken. The cornflakes and panko bread crumbs give each bite the perfect crispness, too! Click here for the healthy recipe.

15. Skinny Buffalo Wings: Don’t dial out for wings and don’t think you have to plan wings on a “cheat day.” This skinny wing recipe will leave you licking your fingers and cinching your belt. Click here to see the full recipe.

16. Skinny Mexican Bake: Casseroles are a family-friendly meal because they are easy to prepare and offer little fuss with one dish preparation and no need for side dish planning. This Mexican casserole is not only packed with flavor your family will appreciate, but weighs in well below most casserole calorie counts. View the full recipe here.

17. General Tso’s Chicken Meatballs: For a lightened-up Asian dish, this General Tso’s Meatball recipe is the perfect skinny supper! We used all natural al fresco® Spicy Jalapeño and Pepper Jack Chicken Meatballs to kick to your taste buds into high gear.View the full recipe here.