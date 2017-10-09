16 Unique Thanksgiving Recipes to Absolutely Wow Your Guests

It’s time to step up your holiday hosting skills this year, ladies, and wow your guests with a unique take on Thanksgiving recipes. From pumpkin pie popsicles and peanut butter apple nachos to twice-baked sweet potatoes and cornbread muffins, your guests will swoon over such a unique and delicious Thanksgiving menu.

1. Pumpkin Pie Popsicles: The flavor of fall created in summer form is something to write home about. (via Marla Meredith)

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Photo via Marla Meredith)

2. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese with Bacon: Just when you thought mac and cheese couldn’t get any better. Get the recipe here!

3. Gluten-Free Quinoa Stuffing: Protein-packed and healthy without tasting healthy? Love it. Add in the fact that this dish is also gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and tasty enough for everyone to enjoy, and you’ve got a real winner. (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

(Photo: Photo via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

4. Corn Bread Stuffing Muffins with Apple and Pancetta: This makes us want to stop everything and get in the kitchen. Muffin tin meals are a thing, people! (via A Spicy Perspective)

(Photo: Photo via A Spicy Perspective)

5. Wild Rice Stuffing: We don’t care if you call this side stuffing or dressing, or if it’s in the bird or alongside it. We just care about it tasting great, and this recipe fits the bill. (via Tidy Mom)

(Photo: Photo via Tidy Mom)

6. Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip: Light in calories and big in flavor, you’ll be dipping anything you can get your hands on. Click here for the recipe.

>> Craving more pumpkin? We’ve got you covered with the top 101 pumpkin recipes of the year!

7. Pumpkin Cheddar Muffins: There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a pumpkin cheddar muffin hot out of the oven. (via Katie at the Kitchen Door)

(Photo: Photo via Kate at the Kitchen Door)

8. Cranberry Apple Relish: As tasty as it is beautiful. Plus, you can use the leftovers (if there are any!) in yogurt for a delicious, lightened-up snack. Here’s how to make the relish.

9. Crispy Butternut Squash Spinach Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette Dressing: You’ll find yourself craving this salad for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. (via Delish)

(Photo: Photo via Delish)

10. Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Tots with Jalapeño Garlic Ranch Dipping Sauce: Be a rebel and serve up tater tots at Thanksgiving, we dare you. Plus, jalapeño garlic ranch dipping sauce? We’re in. (via Cooking Light)

(Photo: Photo via Cooking Light)

11. Balsamic Orange Brussels Sprouts: Orange juice and balsamic vinegar give Brussels sprouts a whole new take on life. Instructions for the recipe here!

12. Cranberry Pear Crisp: Your Thanksgiving table will never be the same after this filling crisp makes an appearance. (via Katie at the Kitchen Door)

(Photo: Photo via Katie at the Kitchen Door)

13. Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes: These sweet potatoes love the skin they’re in. Get the recipe here!

14. Peanut Butter Apple Nachos: If peanut butter nachos are wrong, we don’t want to be right. Get the quick instructions here. And just because we’re nice, here’s another awesome apple nacho recipe.

15. Smoke-Roasted Turkey Breast: Adding smoke and fire to the holiday bird is your new secret weapon. (via My Recipes)

(Photo: Photo via Charles Masters, My Recipes)

16. Rosemary Orange Roast Turkey: Picture perfect quality combined with the unique flavor profile from the marmalade will elevate you to pro-status in the kitchen. (via My Recipes)