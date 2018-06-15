16 High-Protein Breakfasts

We know that cup of coffee and bowl of cereal every morning is a super convenient way to start your day, but indulging in a healthy, hearty, high-protein breakfast is absolutely essential if you are going to keep those energy levels kicking! These skinny recipes from our kitchen clock in at 300 calories or less, and contain plenty of essential protein.

1. Skinny Pepper and Onion Frittata: Our light, fluffy recipe can be adjusted for even the most picky eaters in your household! Throw in whatever veggies float your boat, and you’ll have a high-protein favorite in no time. Click here to see how it’s done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

2. Healthy Breakfast Stuffed Peppers: Stuffed peppers aren’t just for dinner anymore! Our recipe is overflowing with fresh veggies and lean meat for a breakfast that clocks in at only 163 calories, plus 16 grams of protein. Click here to see the directions.

3. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole: Ham, veggies and cheese, oh my! Our casserole is the quick, easy solution to busy weekday breakfasts. At only 168 calories per serving, and 15 grams of protein, you’ll be reaching for another helping in no time. Click here for the recipe.

» Read more: Low-Calorie Breakfast Casseroles that Don’t Taste Low-Cal

​

4. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos: Switch up your morning routine with these kid-friendly breakfast wraps! They’re packed with plenty of cheese, ham, fresh veggies, and a whopping 18 grams of protein! Learn more about our recipe here.

5. Berry Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Coconut: We think drinking your smoothie is overrated! Our 280-calorie recipe is full of fresh, vibrant ingredients like berries, chia seeds, and toasted coconut, which makes it the perfect indulgence for busy mamas! Take a look at the directions here.

​

6. Savory Spinach and Ricotta Crepes: If you are searching for a decadent, low-calorie way to start your day, then look no further! Two of our savory crepes contain only 300 calories, and nearly 15 grams of protein! Learn more here.

7. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes: There’s no reason to deprive yourself of the finer things in life when you’re watching your waistline! This 300-calorie recipe is full of the warm, sweet flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, and contains nearly 30 grams of protein. Check out our recipe here.

» Read more: Rise and Shine: 5 Sinless Protein Pancake Recipes

​

8. Turkey Bacon, Egg White, Spinach Breakfast Sandwich: Don’t settle for one of those dry, tasteless boxed breakfast sandwiches. We’ve got crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, fresh spinach and plenty of cheese! Save your money and your calories and check out our recipe here.

9. Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata: Not only is this dish aesthetically pleasing, but it’s also heaven on the taste buds! This low-calorie, low-carb dish is packed with almost 20 grams of protein, which makes it the perfect addition to your breakfast table! Click here for our recipe.

​

10. Reese’s Overnight Oats: Yep, you heard us right! This healthy, nutritious breakfast contains a flavorful burst of peanut butter and chocolate that you just won’t be able to resist! Check out the nutritional information here.

11. Greek yogurt: A bowl of Greek yogurt is a delectable, Skinny Mom-approved breakfast that boasts over 15 grams of protein. Toppings like seeds, nuts, and berries can add a whole lot of flavor and texture, too! Not a fan of Greek yogurt? Try a cup of cottage cheese instead. Check out 50 ways to lose weight with Greek yogurt here.

12. Hard-boiled eggs: If you don’t have time for a nice sit-down breakfast with the kids, a couple of hard-boiled eggs should tide you over til lunch! You’ll get about 12 grams of protein, and it’s only about 150 calories per 2 eggs. Click here to learn how to hard-boil an egg, or watch the video below.

​

13. Skinny Crustless Quiche: Our recipe, packed with cottage cheese, sharp cheddar and ham, just about melts in your mouth! The best part? It’s got 15 grams of protein and only 111 calories per serving! You may as well dive back in and have another slice… or two! Learn more here.

14. Toast + nut butter: Ditch that dry toast and go for something a little more flavorful… and protein-packed! A slice of whole wheat toast and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter or almond butter contains over 10 grams of protein.

​

15. Oven Baked Chicken and Waffles: We’ll bet you never thought that chicken and waffles for breakfast could actually be healthy. Well have we got news for you! Our recipe is only 265 calories, and contains over 20 grams of protein. Take a look at the instructions here.

16. Skinny Breakfast Nachos: Who says Mexican food should be reserved for just dinner? Not us! This savory protein-packed dish is sure to become an instant favorite in your family. See how it’s done here.