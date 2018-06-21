16 Dinners Under 10 SmartPoints

Weight Watchers has switched from their PointPlus system to SmartPoints. This new system has been put in place to continue helping people lose weight and make better food choices. If you’re looking for a satisfying meal without a lot of SmartPoints, then look no further — here are 16 meals under 10 points!

1. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: We give this dish a 10/10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes, has less than 10 ingredients and only 3 SmartPoints! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers! Click here to get this recipe.

2. Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken: Eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up your favorite foods; it just means learning to make some changes. This carryout favorite got a skinny makeover that keep the flavors you love while only having 9 SmartPoints. Learn to make the recipe by clicking here.

3. Skinny Bruschetta Stuffed Chicken: This is some serious comfort food! Crispy panko crumbs and creamy, melty cheese are a spectacular way to liven up your chicken. We especially love the zip that the Italian dressing imparts. The best part? It’s only 5 SmartPoints for one roll! Enjoy the recipe by clicking here.

4. Skinny Linguine with Clam Sauce: This quick, healthy pasta dish will be ready on the dinner table in 30 minutes! Plus, it’s only 7 SmartPoints! To see more nutritional info, click here.

5. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken: For an Asian-inspired dinner, try our Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken! While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, 7 SmartPoints, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it in a slow cooker. See the recipe by clicking here.

6. Skinny Mexican Tortilla Pizza: This sounds like something you’d order at a restaurant when you are having a weak moment, but in reality this is a 9 SmartPoint meal that is bursting with taste. Click here to get the recipe.

7. Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats: If you don’t cook with the extremely versatile zucchini, now is your perfect chance to start! Each zucchini boat has 280 calories and 9 SmartPoints. See all of the nutrition information by clicking here.

8. Carb-Cutting Avocado Zoodles: For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this avocado zoodle recipe. Made in about 30 minutes and only 6 SmartPoints, this recipe will soon become one of your favs. See how it’s made by clicking here.

9. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole: This recipe is simple, tasty and healthy; basically every busy mom’s dream come true. Your family will enjoy this dish and you’ll feel good about feeding it to them. Plus it only has 6 SmartPoints. Click here to see all of the nutrition info.

10. Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup: If your family is weary of your “diet food” then serve them this recipe! They’ll never realize they are eating a meal that only has 7 SmartPoints because it tastes so good! Click here to see our recipe.

11. Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole: Ready for a recipe that will become an instant hit with your family? This lightened up King Ranch Chicken is cheesy and gooey enough for the kids and nutritious enough to give Mom and Dad some peace of mind. One heaping cup of this delicious recipe yields only 7 SmartPoints! See the recipe by clicking here.

12. Three-Cheese Penne: This is a casserole with ooey-gooey throughout. A serving of this dish with feel like a splurge but in reality, you’ve only eaten 9 SmartPoints. Check out the recipe here.

13. Caribbean Jerk Chicken: This dish has an amazing Caribbean flair that will have your family thinking you spent hours in the kitchen, when in reality it only takes about 30 minutes! It also has 6 SmartPoints, so it fits perfectly into your diet. You can get our recipe by clicking here.

14. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas: Let your slow cooker do the cooking so you can come home to a flavorful meal that your family will love. For just under 250 calories and only 5 SmartPoints, you and the family can enjoy this Mexican-inspired meal. To see the recipe, click here.

15. Healthy Chicken Tetrazzini: This chicken tetrazzini is a healthy way to satisfy your creamy pasta craving. At only 249 calories and 7 SmartPoints per serving, this will become a weekly staple in your dinner rotation. Plus you’re getting nearly 20 grams of protein! See the ingredient list here.

16. Healthy Slow Cooker Pulled Pork: The rub for this pulled pork dinner is packed with flavor and absolutely divine. For this dish, we recommend a low-sugar barbecue sauce like Stubb’s Original All-Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce. To see how it’s made, click here.