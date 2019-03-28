15 Skinny Peanut Butter Desserts

Check out these skinny recipes to try out and enjoy, guilt-free. They all contain our very favorite thing—peanut butter. Dig in!

1. Skinny Banana Ice Cream:

This recipe is totally addicting and super delicious. Made with (frozen) bananas, PB2, stevia, whipping cream and vanilla, this healthy treat is great for any peanut butter lover who needs a cold and sweet fixin’. Click here to get our recipe.

2. Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites:

Want something small, sweet and satisfactory? We’ve got the perfect recipe for you! These peanut butter pretzel bites are simple and easy to make, and they’re great to have around when you’re on a nutty mission. Click here to see our recipe.

3. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bites:

Another small and tasty treat that fixes both a sweet tooth and the need to celebrate National Peanut Day! There’s something about peanut butter and bananas that just makes sense; dip it in chocolate, and you’ve got a perfect trio! Click here to get our recipe.

4. Skinny Peanut Butter Cheesecake:

If the picture alone didn’t make you drool on your phone, then you gotta check this recipe out. What makes this recipe unique is the pretzel goldfish crust. It’s super delicious and almost too good to be true! At only 288 calories per slice, you need to see this for yourself. Click here to see the recipe.

5. Healthy Peanut Butter Cookies:

Love peanut butter and want a simple recipe to enjoy on this holiday? These peanut butter cookies are just what you are looking for! They taste just like any other delicious peanut butter cookie, but are made without the butter, oil and sugar. Click here to see.

6. Skinny Peanut Butter Swirl Brownies:

Luscious chocolate and creamy peanut butter swirl together to create a healthier version of one of your favorite desserts. This recipe has no butter, oil or flour, so feel free to lick that bowl clean! (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)

7. Skinny Peanut Butter Banana Muffins: Make these simple and tasty treats for breakfast or pack them in your kid’s lunch for dessert. Made with peanut butter, bananas and honey with an optional (but totally necessary) handful of chocolate chips. Check it out here!

(Photo: Sally’s Baking Addiction)

8. Skinny Peanut Butter Seven Layer Bars. This dessert is nuts about nuts. Made with a layers of banana chunks, coconut, peanut butter mixed with condensed milk, Greek yogurt, Truvia®,and honey graham crackers… say no more. You need to check this out! (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

(Photo: Amy’s Healthy Baking)

9. Skinny Frozen Peanut Butter Whips:

Can you believe this simple and tasty recipe only requires two ingredients?! Made with creamy peanut butter and reduced-fat Cool Whip, this is the easiest treat you’ll ever make. (via Creative Bite)

10. Skinny Peanut Butter Kettle Corn:

This fun and skinny treat uses PB2 powdered peanut butter, which saves a heck of a lot of the calories in traditional peanut butter. Follow the instructions carefully because some steps are easy to mess up, but once you’ve nailed it just right, you’ll be in sweet peanut butter heaven. (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

11. Skinny Peanut Butter Granola Bites: These skinny peanut butter granola bites are healthy and require no baking time, which is more than enough reason to why you should try it out! If making the balls is too difficult, try pressing the mixture (firmly) into a greased 8×8 pan, refrigerate it, and cut them up into equal squares. Check it out here!

(Photo: Inside Bruce Crew Life)

12. Skinny Peanut Butter Muddy Buddies: Don’t wait for your kids to bring you home puppy chow from a school bake sale — make this healthier version for yourself at home! Click here to get the recipe to make this irresistible, crunchy and peanut buttery treat.

(Photo: Amy’s Healthy Baking)

13. Skinny Peanut Butter Dip: At first glance, it’s hard to be convinced that this is “lightened up”, but believe it or not, is is! (Because honestly, how can something that tasty looking with peanut butter involve be considered “skinny”). This recipe uses Greek yogurt and requires no added sugar. Try it out! (via Crunchy, Creamy, Sweet)

(Photo: Crunchy, Creamy, Sweet)

14. Skinny Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappuccino: Hey, all you Starbucks lovers, here’s a drink that will save you several trips to your local barista today! This skinny chocolate peanut butter frappuccino recipe has only 95 calories per serving, and it tastes just like a Reese’s Cup! (via Amy’s Healthy Baking)

(Photo: Amy’s Healthy Baking)

15. Skinny Peanut Butter Blondies: These blondies have no butter, oil or flour. The recipe calls for bananas and oats, which is a great compliment to peanut butter. You need to try these out! Click here for the recipe.