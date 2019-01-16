15 Must-Try Salsa Recipes for Summer

On a sunny warm afternoon, you may have a hankering for a nice snack of salsa. Fix yourself a skinny watermelon martini, grab some baked tortilla chips and enjoy one of these delicious skinny salsa recipes!

Mango Rhubarb Salsa: The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that fresh-from-the-garden taste and the mango adds the right amount of sweetness. Serve with chips, seafood, salads, tacos or make it a topper on your chicken or pork. To get the instructions for this recipe, click here.

Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa: Whether you’re eating it on a chip or adding it to your burritos, this is a delicious and skinny corn salsa just like what you find in the burrito line at Chipotle! Get the recipe here.

Blood Orange Salsa: Serve on tortilla chips or atop a chicken breast or fish filet for a yummy, fresh meal! It’s a healthy and tasty way to change up your salsa! (via How Sweet Eats)

(Photo: How Sweet Eats)

Watermelon Salsa: This is a fun way to take advantage of your seasonal fruits! This is a tasty salsa recipe that uses fresh and healthy ingredients to give you a great snack! (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)

(Photo: Tablespoon)

Grape-Plum Summer Salsa: This is a sweet and unique salsa recipe that will really hit the spot on a hot day. It’s refreshing and good for you! (via Cooking on the Weekends)

(Photo: Cooking on the Weekends)

Strawberry Salsa: Stop by your local farmers’ market, grab the best looking strawberries you can find and serve them in this salsa with some pita chips for a great snack! (via She Wears Many Hats)

Texas Caviar: If the name doesn’t catch your attention, the taste will! Eat it plain like a salad, with chips like traditional salsa or add it to your next quesadilla!

Black Bean and Corn Salsa: This salsa recipe is two things: simple and delicious. If you have any leftover salsa, give it a try as the base in our Skinny Avocado + Black Bean Enchiladas!

Chipotle Pico De Gallo: Not only is this dish aesthetically pleasing, but the simple, fresh flavors will keep you coming back for more. This refreshing take on Chipotle’s own Pico De Gallo recipe combines basic ingredients for a low-sodium alternative. Get this slimmed down version by clicking here.

Pineapple Salsa: Fruity, skinny and refreshing, this is a great sumer salsa! It pairs will with a cold tropical drink and a good book on the patio! Get the full ingredient list here.

Peach Mango Salsa: Fresh and fruity, this peach and mango salsa is perfect for spring and summer! Serve it up as a starter at the next block party — we guarantee there won’t be any leftovers!

Tomatillo and Avocado Salsa: A fun and bright salsa that tastes even better than it looks, this will make a great side to any Mexican dish or a great appetizer for any guests!

Healthified Restaurant Style Salsa: Instead of eating out, filling up on salsa and margaritas and over eating your dinner, stay in! Make your own enchiladas and make this delicious restaurant-styled salsa that is WAY better for you! (via Skinny Fork)

(Photo: Skinny Fork)

Skinny Shrimp Salsa: This is the perfect afternoon snack, or a great appetizer to impress guests! It’s not hard to make and it’s even easier to enjoy! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

Bloody Mary Salsa: What? A salsa inspired by our favorite morning cocktail? Yes! Spicy and slightly sweet, this salsa is a great option for parties!