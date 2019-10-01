15 Healthy Homemade Pizza Recipes

Pizza night is the highlight of your kids’ and hubby’s week, but Pizza Hut isn’t exactly wholesome food. That’s why it’s important to have a few healthy pizza recipes on hand so you can keep your family both healthy and happy! Check out some of our favorite healthy, homemade pizza recipes below.

1. Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza:

Combine the pizza and BBQ flavors for a mouth-watering recipe with wholesome ingredients. Check it out here.

2. Skillet BLT Pizza:

For a healthy, brand new twist on pizza night, try our Skillet BLT Pizza. It’s a deep dish pizza that combines your love of pizza and a classic favorite sandwich: the BLT! Here’s the recipe.

3. Beer Crust Pizza:

Chances are that your hubby’s two favorite things are beer and pizza. Well, this combines them both into one amazing recipe! (via Nosh and Nourish)

4. Cherry Tomato, Olive and Thyme Focaccia Bread:

This pizza recipe is perfect if you’re entertaining guests with gluten allergies, because it’s gluten and grain-free! (via Gourmande in The Kitchen)

5. Deep Dish Skillet Sausage Pizza:

Think “deep dish” means lots of carbs? False. This low-carb and gluten-free recipe is perfect for gameday or just a day your family needs a nourishing meal! (via All Day I Dream About Food)

6. Mexican Tortilla Pizzas:

For a flavor-packed Mexican-inspired pizza, try this recipe! If you’ve ever had Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, you know how addicting they can be… and how scary they can be for your waistline. We invented our own Mexican pizzas for all that great taste but WAY less calories and fat. Even the kids will be on board with this pizza-tastic recipe! Get it here.

7. Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole:

This is pizza reinvented! This is a casserole dish that’s been inspired form pizza night. You’ll love the simplicity and you’re kids will love the taste! Click here to get the full recipe.

8. Skinny Florentine Flatbread:

This flatbread cuts down on carbs while still giving you that savory pizza taste. It’s perfect for a vegetarian appetizer or even a surprisingly filling meal! Here’s our recipe.

9. Caprese Pizza:

With such fresh ingredients, this nutritious pizza recipe will have the whole family drooling! Check out the recipe here.

10. Shamrock Pizza:

This recipe is great for any picky eaters you may have in your home, and is super fun for the kids to help create around St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s the recipe.



11. Skinny Pizza Wrap:

Want to shake Pizza Night up a little bit? Try this pizza wrap! It’s got all the great flavors of pizza with fewer carbs. The kids will have a great time making and rolling up their own! Here’s how to make it.



12. Spinach Artichoke Pesto Pizza:

This easy recipe will impress your guests next time you decide to entertain! The best part? It won’t ruin your clean eating. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

13. Greek Pizza:

This pizza has all the great tastes of Greek salad, and with an added bonus: it’s pizza! And a nutritious pizza, at that! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

14. Sweet Potato Kale Pizza with Rosemary and Red Onion:

Looking for a vegetarian pizza option? Look no further. This sweet and savory pizza recipe will be a hit! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

15. Spicy Pepperoni Pizza with Caramelized Onion:

This takes your typical pepperoni pizza to a whole new level. Try it out tonight! (via Two Peas and Their Pod)