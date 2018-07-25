Oftentimes, you tend to eat the same thing every day because you’ve found a decently tasting meal that is healthy for you. But you also want to eat foods that are enjoyable! Who wants to eat boring food every day of their life? If you want to keep your waist tight and still enjoy what you eat, here are 15 dinners under 350 calories. Go ahead and eat guilt-free!

1. Quick Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry | 195 calories:

If you’re a stir-fry queen, then this is a dinner idea for you! The best part about this is that it’s extremely quick to make for the moms on the go. You won’t be able to resist once you sink your teeth in this, and the good thing about this dish is that it can be served immediately. It’s a win-win for your tummy. Click here for the recipe!

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Skinny Bleu Cheese-Stuffed Buffalo Burgers | 335 calories:

This is a great way to get that “buffalo wings” flavor profile, but by switching up the protein and using a beef burger instead. Pair it with your favorite classic burger toppings like crisp iceberg lettuce, a juicy tomato and grilled onion and you have a winner! Click here to see the recipe.

3. Supreme Pasta Pizza Casserole | 314 calories:

You pizza lovers should be prepared to celebrate with joy, because pizza and pasta are making a collaboration in this dish! It has one layer of ground beef and pasta, one layer of cheese, and one layer of pepperoni. You won’t even feel bad after eating this because it’s only 314 calories. The gooey mozzarella cheese will melt in your mouth. You will be thanking yourself later for making this mouth-watering dish. Click here for the recipe.

4. Zesty Italian Meatball Wrap | 329 calories:

Flatbread and meatball fans, listen up! You can have both! It’s like a two-in-one deal. It’s filled with tomatoes and bell peppers that are to die for, and the Italian seasoning makes it even more savory. This filling meatball wrap is great to make for any day of the week. Click here for details.

5. Skinny French Onion Soup | 281 calories:

Soup is the perfect option on a cold, winter day. So, why not try this for dinner? This soup contains a ton of calcium thanks to the melty Swiss cheese topping. Relax and indulge in this 281-calorie soup that will have you wanting more. To take a look at the recipe, click here.

6. Turkey Enchilada Casserole | 292 calories:

This recipe combines two fan favorites: enchiladas and casseroles! At only 292 calories a pop, this casserole uses turkey and low-carb, high-fiber tortillas to lighten things up. Your kids will be asking you to make this recipe every week! Click here for our delicious recipe!

7. Cauliflower Chowder | 193 calories:

You’re going to love this creamy, low-carb Cauliflower Chowder from Damn Delicious! This hearty chowder replaces cauliflower for potatoes making it the perfect veggie-filled, low-carb soup. It’s so low-calorie that you won’t feel an ounce of guilt topping it with warm, crisp pieces of bacon. Click here for the recipe.

8. Skillet Cheater Lasagna | 265 calories:

All the ingredients of lasagna without all the work! You don’t have to carefully layer this meal; just toss it all in together for a pasta bowl that tastes just as yummy as the Italian classic. We stuff it full of spinach and fresh basil while using the healthiest ingredients for a skinny meal your family will request week after week. Click here for the recipe.

9. Mini Shepherd’s Pies | 272 calories:

Portion control-friendly shepherd’s pie? Yes, please! This hearty beef entrée is full of nutrients and protein, but it can be easy to get carried away with portion sizes. Our Mini Shepherd’s Pies will keep your waistline in check and your taste buds happy, and your family won’t even realize they’re eating healthy! Click here for the recipe.

10. Tex-Mex Casserole | 319 calories:

Your family will love the the bold Tex-Mex flavors in this creamy casserole. It’s made with whole-wheat penne, lean ground beef and a delicious blend of cheese, beans and spices to give you a simple meal with big taste. Click here for the recipe.

11. Slow Cooker Cuban Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa | 313 calories:

These street-style pork tacos will be a hit at your next family gathering! The citrusy flavor of the pork really shines through when paired with our sweet Pineapple Salsa. These tacos are light, yet filling enough to be satisfied by one serving… which is only 313 calories, by the way! Click here for the recipe.

12. One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops | 261 calories:

For an easy, healthy and quick dinner recipe, you must try our One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops. The kids and hubby will approve of this hearty meal, and you’ll rest easy knowing it’s low-calorie, low-fat and high-protein. Click here for the recipe.

13. Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake | 341 calories:

For a healthy meal that your family won’t even realize is healthy, this Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake is the perfect recipe. At only 341 calories per generous serving, you get cheesy Alfredo pasta with tons of vitamins and nutrients from the peppers and spinach. Get the recipe here.

14. Skinny Cheeseburger Pie | 335 calories:

For a unique, delicious dinner in 30 minutes, you’ve got to try this Skinny Cheeseburger Pie! It’s a fun twist on a classic family meal that your kids will love and you’ll feel good about feeding them. Plus, the leftovers (if you happen to have any) taste just as fabulous as the night you cooked it. Here’s the recipe.

15. Crispy Baked Fish and Veggie Fries | 281 calories:

This Crispy Baked Fish and Veggie ‘Fries’ recipe is a meal you can have on the table in under and hour! Plus, we even toss in a lighter tartar sauce recipe to polish it off. We promise that your family has never enjoyed fish like this — the panko bread crumbs make the fish light and airy with a satisfying crunch, and the crispy veggie fries make a healthy alternative to grease-soaked French fries. Click here for the recipe.