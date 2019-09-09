15 Casseroles That Support Your Weight Loss Goals

If you’re short on time and energy but you’re still intent on watching your figure, casseroles are your best bet to get dinner on the table with minimal effort. Plus, casseroles are a delicious alternative to a meal you might regret! Try our our favorite lighter variations with these options and you’ll surely add them to your weekly menu.

1. Cheesy Twice Baked Potato and Broccoli Casserole:



There’s no downside to this hearty casserole that only has 240 calories per serving! And with only 10 minutes of prep work, you can whip up this baby in no time for a dinner that your family is sure to love! Click here for our recipe.

2. Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake:

This one dish pasta beats your local Italian restaurant any day. A serving is only 341 calories and it pairs perfectly with a salad for a nutritious supper. Check out the recipe here!

3. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole:

Even the kids will love this simple, flavorful casserole! The chicken, rice and cheese add the ingredients little ones love and you can feel good about knowing they’re having a serving of broccoli, too. Get the details here.

4. Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta Bake:

Pumpkin is not just for the fall; it’s a powerful flavor to be enjoyed year-round. Our recipe packs in all the cheese, pumpkin and spices that you crave, and although it only has 330 calories per serving, it will keep you full and satisfied! Click here for the recipe.

5. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole:



Brinner (breakfast for dinner), anyone? This delicious casserole will be a family hit with ham, pepper, onion and tomato and, of course, cheese. Get started with this recipe!

6. Stuffed Pepper Casserole:

Stuffed peppers are a great way to slip in extra nutrient-packed veggies while serving a tasty, satisfying meal. This casserole is no exception! We pack in the flavor with lean meat, colorful veggies and just enough cheese to keep you going back for just one more bite! Click here for our delicious Stuffed Pepper Casserole recipe.

7. Tex-Mex Casserole:



For a new take on Mexican meal night, you have to try this south-of-the-border casserole! Enjoy this for only 319 calories! See the ingredients here.

8. Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole:

Pizza night may be a staple in your weekly diet, but if you’re looking to shave off excess calories to protect your waistline, why not give this scrumptious alternative a shot? At only 275 calories per serving, this is the perfect addition to your family’s menu! Here’s our tasty recipe.

9. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole:

Looking to spice up your Taco Tuesdays? This recipe combines all the essentials — chicken, corn, beans, onions and enchilada sauce — for a recipe you are going to have a hard time resisting! At only 385 calories per serving, you can afford to enjoy a little indulgence! Click here for the recipe.

10. Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole:



For a simple take on a delicate recipe, test out this dish with your family. They’ll love the creamy, cheesy flavor but they’ll never know it’s a “good for you” meal. See the ingredients list here!

11. Chicken and Broccoli Quinoa Bake:



Quinoa is a good-for-you food that stars in this dish! Combined with the chicken, broccoli and crunchy panko, you’ll also get 20 grams of protein per serving to keep you full and energized. Get the ingredients and start cooking!

12. Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole:



This casserole looks and tastes like the ultimate comfort food. Can you believe it’s only 245 calories per serving? See the recipe here.

13. Skinny Green Bean and Potato Casserole:



For a casserole that sneaks in some green, you’ve got to try this delicious dish! A serving is only 158 calories so you can indulge in dessert, too. Click here for the recipe!

14. Beef, Mushroom and Asparagus Bake:



For a hearty, filling supper, give this beefy recipe a try! You’ll love the bold flavor and your kids will, too! Check it out here.

15. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole:



For your cheeseburger-loving little ones, this casserole will be a hit! It uses lean ground beef and a whole wheat macaroni to save the fat and calories of traditional burgers. Check it out here.

If you are struggling to stick to your weight loss goals, one of these lighter, healthier options is a great way to get back on track! You can check out more of our healthy and heavenly casseroles by clicking here.