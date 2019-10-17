14 Snacks for Diabetics

Do you or a loved one have diabetes? If so, you know the challenge of finding the right foods to serve. There are tons of meal options becoming available now, but what about snack time? Whether it’s for yourself or to pack into a school lunch, here are 14 simple snack options for diabetics.

Nuts: Nuts like almonds or unsalted nuts are great for snacking, especially if you’re craving a crunch. They can be pretty calorie-heavy though, so try to stick to about a fourth of a cup for your snack.

Rice cakes: Rice cakes are low in carbs, so they’re a great choice for diabetics. Add a slice of low-fat cheese on top or spread on a thin layer of peanut butter.

Whole grain crackers: Crackers are great for snacking, and whole wheats can lower blood pressure cholesterol. A great option is Kashi’s 7 Grain Crackers.(Photo: iHerb)

Nonfat cottage cheese: Protein in cottage cheese stabilizes blood sugar and will help curb your hunger. Be sure to buy the low-sodium cottage cheese, however, because a regular serving can have about 20 percent of your daily intake!

Popcorn: Natural popcorn is a great source of fiber. We recommend getting an air-popper, but you can also make it using an oil like canola. Sprinkle on a small amount of garlic powder, allspice or parmesan cheese and enjoy!

Fruits: Fruits are great for any healthy diet because they provide fiber and other important nutrients. For a diabetic, however, it’s important to choose a fruit lower in sugar and watch your portions. A good choice would be berries, melons or apples!

PB Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices: Made for about five apple slices, this non-fat Greek yogurt-based snack is a great way to enjoy something sweeter without having to be concerned. Get the recipe here.



Black bean salad: High in fiber and protein, a small black bean salad can make for a great healthy snack. Health.com recommends making one with black beans, tomatoes, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, green bell pepper, lemon juice and garlic.

Veggies: Chop up carrots, broccoli, cucumbers or avocados for a healthy snack. They’ve got tons of healthy nutrients that any healthy diet requires. Try dipping veggies in hummus to make them more appetizing!

Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: Made with blueberries, plain non-fat Greek yogurt and stevia, this is a great snack for diabetics, especially if that diabetic is a child! This snack is great for all of your kids, regardless of their dietary needs. Get the recipe here.

Eggs: A hard boiled egg is a great snack choice; it will keep you full until your next meal, thanks to the protein! You can also mash up your boiled egg and stir in a teaspoon of low-fat mayonnaise.

Part-skim string cheese: This is low in carbs, so it won’t effect your blood sugar, making it an easy and healthy on-the-go snack!

Lettuce wraps: Wrap up about two ounces of turkey or ham into a fresh crispy lettuce leaf. It’ll curb your hunger and give you the energy you need to get to your next meal.

Sugar-free Jello: Get something sweet without the risk! Jello has so few calories you won’t need to worry about how much you eat, and it makes for a yummy after-lunch dessert.