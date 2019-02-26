14 Skinny Game Day Winners

Football season is upon us, and that can only mean two things: tailgating and loud, crazy, football-crazed men. Football parties done right consist of a large spread of finger food, a hot grill with glistening meats lined up, and a tub full of cold beer. For all you health-conscious ladies out there who enjoy the weekly tailgates, we’ve made a list of food items to bring and share amongst your fellow fans. Check it out!

1. 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa: Only have a few minutes to whip something up for the game? Make this! It’s super easy to make and can be enjoyed for a wide range of eaters. Click here to watch how it’s made.

2. Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers: This simple and tasty recipe is a tailgate favorite! These are baked, rather than fried, so you save yourself a heck of a lot of unnecessary calories. Click here to get the recipe. Try using our skinny barbecue sauce to dip them!

3. Skinny Hawaiian Chicken Cups: Chicken cups, although delicious, tend to have lots of unhealthy ingredients in them that are not worth the splurge. Use our lightened up recipe instead and enjoy! See the nutritional information here.

4. Skinny Buffalo Wing Hummus: Buffalo chicken is an all-time favorite for many. As one of the most notorious flavors during football season, this healthy dip will have your guests begging for the recipe. You gotta try it! Click here to get the instructions.

5. Turkey Meatball Sliders: Ditch those greasy, soggy and (often) unhealthy beef burgers with these lightened up turkey meatball sliders! These low-cal burgers take less than half an hour to make, and their rich Italian flavor will be the talk of the pre-game show! Click here to see.

6. Mini Nacho Pizzas: Pizza is a great food to make for many occasions, especially during football season. Serving these as mini pizzas will help to eliminate over-eating, which is a double bonus for game day! (via Happy Healthy Life)

(Photo: Happy Healthy Life)

7. Skinny Gourmet Hot Dogs: Time to revamp a game day classic! Topped with a light homemade slaw, crushed chips and shredded cheese. How’s that for a touchdown? See how it’s made here.

8. Vegan Chipotle Carrot Queso Dip: Disclaimer: Any die-hard football fanatic might look at you funny when you bring a non-dairy queso dip to their party, but halfway through the game they’ll barely taste the difference. Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

9. Grilled Sweet Potato Nachos: Jazz up your nacho game by swapping tortilla chips with sweet potato chips. Sweet potatoes have lots of vitamins and nutrients in them, and this recipe doesn’t ruin its nutritional content. Try it out!

(Photo: Pinch of Yum)

10. Healthy 7-Layer Dip: A classic dip made skinny just for you! And for anyone who loves taco dip at a tailgate. Dip with chips, carrots and celery and enjoy! Click here to get the recipe.

11. Baked Cauli-Tots: These tasty little bites look exactly like tater tots, but they’re way healthier. Bring these to the tailgate and people will be giving compliments to the chef. Click here to see how it’s made.

(Photo: Cupcakes and Kale Chips)

12. Southwest Egg Rolls Baked: A fusion of a traditional Asian recipe with a Southwestern twist is this baked egg roll! It’s easy to eat and loaded with all your favorite Tex-Mex ingredients. Get the instructions here.

13. Skinny Parmesan Spinach Dip: Another classic dip that will be a perfect addition to your tailgating party spread. Serve with chips or freshly washed and cut vegetables and enjoy! (via The Cookie Rookie)

(Photo: The Cookie Rookie)

14. Skinny Hot Wings: Chicken wings are a hot commodity for a tailgate menu, and our recipe is delicious! They’ve got a nice kick to them and can be dipped in our light buttermilk ranch dressing or light bleu cheese dressing. Click here to see the hot wing recipe!