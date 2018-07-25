14 Delicious Salmon Remixes

The idea of cooking, baking, grilling, or sautéing fish is one of the most daunting challenges we face in the kitchen. We want the benefits, we crave the flavor, but there is something about prepping fish that is so unappealing. These tried-and-true recipes will help you get over your fear and send you into a salmon-cooking frenzy! The following dishes will stock you full of the omega-3 benefits of salmon, and leave you and your family drooling over a variety of delectable flavors.

1. Baked Salmon Cakes: Looking for an appetizer that is sure to impress? These delectable snacks will not lead you astray. They are loaded with great spices and flavors that will have your friends and family demanding more! The best part? Not only are these babies easy to make, they are also incredibly nutritious and heart-healthy! (via Skinnytaste)

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Skinny Sweet and Spicy Salmon: This recipe combines the sultry sweet flavors of honey and brown sugar with the fiery heat of chili powder for a dish that gratifies even the most picky eater. At only 286 calories, you can keep your calorie count down, but your satisfaction high!



3. Crispy Salmon Succotash: This recipe, with its jalapeno kick and gorgeous presentation, will have your guests drooling all over themselves for just one more bite! This dish is bursting with flavor and style, and will be a guaranteed success at any occasion. (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

4. Skinny Salmon Burgers: Abolish those hamburger cravings with this amazingly juicy alternative! The breadcrumbs add a delicious texture that compliments the kick of the red pepper flakes and chili powder, and the zesty lime sauce gives this recipe a great, unexpected twist. This burger will keep you full and satisfied, even though it clocks in at less than 300 calories!



6. Foil-Baked Salmon with Basil Pesto and Tomatoes: For those of us obsessed with everything pesto, this recipe really hits the spot. This dish only takes minutes to throw together, and will be out of the oven before you know it. The juicy tomatoes couple perfectly with the nutty flavor of the pesto, and the flaky tenderness of the salmon. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen)

7. Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon: If you’re in need of a quick dinner that doesn’t sacrifice quality, this recipe is perfect for you. In 20 minutes, you can throw together this deliciously sweet and irresistible dish for your family.

8. Ginger-Grilled Salmon: Nothing beats the flavor of this recipe. The indulgent, rich taste of the ginger, orange, and soy sauce will have you forgetting that you’re doing your body a favor. The marinade compliments the fish perfectly in this easy-to-make dinner. (via Body Building)

9. Caribbean Jerk Salmon: Not only is this recipe incredibly easy and hassle-free, but it takes less than 30 minutes to make! It packs so many wonderful, zesty ingredients into the salmon that your family will be clamoring to add this to the weekly menu.

11. Skinny Blackened Salmon: The delicious, crunchy coating on the salmon gives this recipe a nutritious flair that will have you pitching those boxes of frozen fish sticks for good. At 34 grams of protein per serving, this sweet and spicy recipe will have your family running to the dinner table. For a well-rounded meal, try pairing it with our Skinny French Country Salad!

12. Teriyaki Salmon: Craving a trip to the nearest hibachi grill? Save yourself the hassle with this 20-minute mouthwatering recipe. This recipe really packs a punch with over 46 grams of protein per serving, and with less than 6 grams of carbs you can throw in a bed of rice or quinoa for some added texture! (via Body Building)

13. Pistachio Crusted Salmon with Cilantro Lime Rice: The sweet and spicy glaze flavorfully blends with the delicate salmon and the savory, crunchy pistachio crust. To kick this dish up a flavor notch, add the cilantro lime rice!



14. Whole Wheat Orzo Casserole Recipe with Salmon, Asparagus and Feta: From the omega-3 benefits of salmon, to the protein of orzo, to the fiber and vitamins in the asparagus, you will be hard-pressed to find a dish that stands up to this one. This recipe is packed with all the nutrients your family needs for an energy-filled meal. (via Kalyn’s Kitchen)

About Author, Kaitlyn Olson: As an English major at the University of Iowa, Kaitlyn has developed a passion for writing and researching. She has also completed the Entrepreneurial Certificate through the business school, and intends to pursue her interests in writing, business, health, and fitness.