14 Cereal Subs Just As Fast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many find it hard to squeeze in enough time to eat something that’s nutritious, delicious and that can be made in less than 10 minutes. Cereal is a popular breakfast choice because it’s extremely easy to put together and only takes a couple minutes to eat. Moms know the convenience of cereal for breakfast, since all they have to do is set out a couple boxes of cereal with spoons, bowls and a small glass of milk to pour while continuing to get ready. Here are 14 awesome alternative breakfast ideas instead of boring old cereal!

1. Breakfast Oatmeal Cupcakes To Go: School day mornings are not complete without one of these tasty oatmeal cupcakes in hand. Made with wholesome and healthy ingredients, make this recipe ahead of time for everything you need for a fast and easy breakfast! Click here to see the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Easy Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies: Made with quick cooking oats, applesauce, gluten free oat flour, coconut oil and honey, these breakfast cookies are simply amazing! Enjoy them immediately after baking, or store in an air-tight container for later use. Click here to get this recipe.

>> Read more: 50 Fast and Easy Breakfast Ideas

3. Apple Mug Muffin in 2 Minutes: Have two minutes to spare in the morning? Make this! Mug recipes are fast, fun and tasty — especially this one! Packed with applesauce, eggs, vanilla and maple syrup, this is one breakfast recipe you need to try. Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Civilized Caveman Cooking)

4. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito:

If you love the hearty taste of cheese, egg, veggies and ham in the morning, then you gotta try this out! Make a large quantitiy of these burritos and store in the freezer for later use. If you like to organize meals throughout the week, be sure to squeeze this recipe in as much as possible! Get the recipe here.

5. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes:

Love pancakes but don’t have enough time to prepare, cook and clean up the battered mess? Try freezing them! Similar to the breakfast burritos, these protein pancakes make morning meals more appealing. Heat it up it in the microwave for a about a minute and enjoy! Get the recipe.

6. Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches:

Scrambling to get the kids out the door while getting everything ready to go for yourself? These freezer breakfast sandwiches will certainly come in handy! Prepare them the night before, freeze in a Ziploc bag, and microwave the next morning. It’s super easy and great to rely on during a hectic morning. (via Jess Fuel)

7. No Bake Honey Nut Cheerios Snack Bars:

If your kids love the taste of Honey Nut Cheerios, they’ll go crazy for these no bake cereal bars! Prep time only takes about 10 minutes, and cook time is only three minutes. Make sure you prepare these the night before, because they need about two hours to chill. (via Averie Cooks)

8. Whole-Wheat Banana Strawberry Crumb Muffins: This food blogger swears by her recipes that cost less than $5 to make, so if you are looking for a fast, easy and tasty recipe for the morning, check this one out! (via 5 Dollar Dinners)

(Photo: 5 Dollar Dinners)

9. Vanilla Blueberry Almond Smoothie Cups:

Don’t let the title throw you off, because these oatmeal smoothies are fabulous. Although they can be prepared in the morning for immediate use, they can also be stored in the freezer to grab and go. How convenient! Check it out!

10. Homemade Nutri Grain Bars:

These bars are great for sluggish mornings that call in for a little energetic TLC. Packed with whole grain, protein and sweet, natural sugars, this recipe is worth the effort! The recipe calls for a freezing time, so if you have enough time to make this late in the evening after work or school, pop them into the freezer and serve until ready! (via My Whole Food Life)

11. Healthy and Nutritious Banana Blueberry Muffins:

Banana and blueberry are a naturally sweet and delicious fruit combination. Mix it with other wholesome, healthy and filling ingredients, and you’ve got yourself a breakfast of champions. Click here to get this great recipe! (via: Living Sweet Moments)

12. Banana Cream Pie Chia Pudding:

Ch-ch-ch-chia! Chia is extremely healthy for you, and tastes great in the morning as a breakfast pudding. These can be batch made on weekend and enjoyed throughout the week. Click here to check it out!

If you are new to using chia seeds, click here to read about 12 ways you can cook with them!

13. Bacon Egg Muffin Cups:

Simple and delicious – it’s like breakfast all in one bite. The best part is that you can flavor them differently each time. Want spicy ones? Drizzle some hot sauce on top of the shredded cheese. Click here to get the recipe!

14. Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars:

Having a pan of these waiting for you in the kitchen is the best motivation to start the day. These bars are the perfect mixture of chewy and soft, with oats mixing deliciously with peanut butter and the sweetness of banana. At only 183 calories per serving, these bars will keep you full longer and make breakfast a hundred times easier! Store in an airtight container and eat all week long! Click here to see!