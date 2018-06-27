13 Shrimp Recipes Worth Writing Home About

Shrimp is one of those versatile foods that you can cook and eat any way you want. Bake it, saute it, make a salad out of it or even throw it into an omelet. What can’t you do with shrimp? Well, in case your old ways of eating shrimp are getting a bit dull, here are some exciting shrimp recipes that will remind you why you fell in love with these little fish in the first place.

1. Cilantro Lime Shrimp: Cilantro, lime, garlic and cumin make an unbelievable combination of citrus and spice. This easy-to-make recipe will be your new go-to meal when you’re short on time, but still want something tasty and healthy to eat. (via Skinnytaste)

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Shrimp Caesar Salad: Chicken is not the only topper for a salad. Aside from the traditional Caesar salad ingredients like tomatoes, lettuce and Parmesan Reggiano cheese, the shrimp and light dressing is what really gives this salad its great taste.



3. Skinny Coconut Shrimp: Coconut shrimp is always a favorite with its sweet tropical flavor that uses fresh coconut, red pepper, sugar and salt. There is an ingredient to satisfy anything your taste buds may crave. And by using almond flour and egg whites, this recipe has all the best and healthiest ingredients.

4. Spicy Shrimp Soup: This recipe will feel more like a meal than a starter. That’s because it’s loaded with vegetables, shrimp and lots of spicy flavors. Get your water ready, you might need it after eating this one. (via Kath Eats Real Food)

5. Crispy Shrimp Burgers: A burger made out of shrimp? Why not? This one has nothing but healthy ingredients like egg, Panko breadcrumbs and, of course, shrimp. Seasoned with some cayenne, garlic and paprika, these burgers are unlike any other you’ve ever tasted. (via Slender Kitchen)

6. Lemon Pepper Shrimp over Quinoa: Why bother with rice when quinoa is a much healthier and protein-packed alternative. The lemon pepper shrimp gives the whole dish a tangy flavor, but one that you won’t be able to resist. (via Girl Makes Food)

7. Creamy, Shrimp, Corn and Leek Soup: This soup is creamy and full of flavor, it is like a meal-in-a-bowl with hunks of shrimp mixed into a creamy goodness of leeks, potatoes and corn. Ladle this into a big soup bowl, top it off with a succulent shrimp and some parsley. All you’ll need is a crusty chunk of bread!

8. Skinny Shrimp Scampi: Scampi is a classic shrimp dish with lemon, garlic and olive oil. You’re going to enjoy it even more when it’s tossed with whole wheat pasta along with some clam juice and white wine.



9. Quick Vegetable and Shrimp Stir-Fry: This Asian-inspired recipe will have you feeling like you’re dining in your favorite Chinese restaurant. Soy sauce, oyster sauce and ginger give it that Asian flare while shrimp, shitake mushrooms, snap peas and broccoli complete this satisfyingly delicious dish.

10. Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta: You name it, this recipe has it when it comes to flavors. Chili sauce, sriracha, garlic and onions are just a few of the ingredients that are going to turn basic pasta and shrimp into an amazingly flavorful dish.

11. Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers: Here’s a recipe that may be your new barbecue favorite. With three types of pepper, garlic and onion powder, those Cajun flavors are going to make a Mardi Gras party in your mouth. And if barbecuing is not an option, you can always broil them.

12. Honey Garlic Shrimp Skillet: If you’re hooked on shrimp, then you’ll love this recipe! The delicious flavors of reduced-sodium soy sauce, honey, cumin, garlic and cilantro all come together for a savory, low-fat, low-cal, all-star shrimp recipe that will quickly become a hit with your family!

13. Jalapeno Shrimp Cakes: If your taste leans more towards hot and spicy, this is the recipe for you. Jalapeno peppers are the star in this shrimp cake that also includes cilantro, garlic and pepper. Be sure to have a full jug of water on hand for this one – you’re going to need it (via Skinnytaste).

No need to settle for the same old shrimp recipes day in and day out. These incredibly delicious and healthy recipes will renew your love for those decadent and healthy little gems.