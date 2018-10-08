13 Recipe GIFs That Will Make Your Mouth Water

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite recipes and put them in GIF form, so now you can see the process of our masterpieces! Scroll through the GIFs below and see how far you can make it without your mouth watering and your boots shakin’.

Copy Cat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl: Save yourself the calories and make your own barbacoa bowl just like Chipotle’s, but skinny! Get the recipe by clicking here!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels: If you need a new way to serve your beef, try out this tasty and creative recipe! Get it here!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole: This is a great casserole if you’ve got a hungry family! It’s healthy, filling and easy to make. Get the full recipe here.

Chicken Tostadas: A tasty Mexican dinner that is simple to create and even easier to gobble up! Click here for the recipe.

Open-Faced Turkey Patty Melt: Patty melts are a classic comfort food, but are they healthy? This one is! For the full recipe, click here.

Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing: Save yourself the calories and the cash by making your own skinny ranch! Get directions here.

Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing: Another great dressing recipe you can easily make at home! For details, click here.

Copy Cat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad: Love Panera? This is a great salad you can make at home, but feel like you’re eating out! Click here for the recipe.

Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie: Wake up right with this healthy and delicious smoothie! For the recipe, click here.

Garden Fresh Pesto: Save the trip to the supermarket to get a fresh batch and make it yourself! Click here for details.

Portobella Pizza Caps: Change up pizza night by putting it on a big mushroom! Healthy and unique! Get the recipe by clicking here.

Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna: Pasta doesn’t have to be taboo! Just make sure you make it skinny with this recipe! Get it here.

Skinny Bloody Mary: Finish off your long day of cooking with with a skinny and refreshing cocktail! Get the full recipe here.