13 Recipe GIFs That Will Make Your Mouth Water

13 Recipe GIFs That Will Make Your Mouth Water

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite recipes and put them in GIF form, so now you can see the process of our masterpieces! Scroll through the GIFs below and see how far you can make it without your mouth watering and your boots shakin’.

Copy Cat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl: Save yourself the calories and make your own barbacoa bowl just like Chipotle’s, but skinny! Get the recipe by clicking here!

Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl

Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels: If you need a new way to serve your beef, try out this tasty and creative recipe! Get it here!

Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole: This is a great casserole if you’ve got a hungry family! It’s healthy, filling and easy to make. Get the full recipe here.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Chicken Tostadas: A tasty Mexican dinner that is simple to create and even easier to gobble up! Click here for the recipe.

Chicken Tostadas

Open-Faced Turkey Patty Melt: Patty melts are a classic comfort food, but are they healthy? This one is! For the full recipe, click here.

Open Faced Turkey Patty Melt

Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing: Save yourself the calories and the cash by making your own skinny ranch! Get directions here.

Light Buttermilk Ranch

Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing: Another great dressing recipe you can easily make at home! For details, click here.

Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Copy Cat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad: Love Panera? This is a great salad you can make at home, but feel like you’re eating out! Click here for the recipe.

Copycat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad

Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie: Wake up right with this healthy and delicious smoothie! For the recipe, click here.

Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie

Garden Fresh Pesto: Save the trip to the supermarket to get a fresh batch and make it yourself! Click here for details.

Garden Fresh Pesto

Portobella Pizza Caps: Change up pizza night by putting it on a big mushroom! Healthy and unique! Get the recipe by clicking here.

Portobello Pizza Caps

Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna: Pasta doesn’t have to be taboo! Just make sure you make it skinny with this recipe! Get it here.

Turkey and Spinach Lasagna

Skinny Bloody Mary: Finish off your long day of cooking with with a skinny and refreshing cocktail! Get the full recipe here.

Bloody Mary
