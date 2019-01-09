13 Elliptical Machine Workouts To Burn More Calories

Any seasoned fitness fan knows that the elliptical can burn mega calories, but just pushing through aimlessly for an hour can be a total snooze-fest! To keep you motivated and rockin’ through your elliptical workout while whipping that body into shape, we’ve rounded up 13 amazing elliptical machine workouts you must try!

​

1. HIIT it with the Sunday Shred: This routine promises to lean out those legs with 45 minutes of killer intervals! (via He and She Eats Clean). And to get ready for shorts season, pair with our 20 Hot Moves for Sexy Summer Thighs!

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. 27 Minute Meltdown: Just because you’re short on time doesn’t mean you have to skip your workout. This quick, but not so easy, routine will melt some serious fat in under 30 minutes! (via My Fit Station)

​

3. Say ‘Bye-Bye’ to Boredom Routine: This routine mixes in hills, intervals, sprints and changes in pedal direction, to keep booth your mind and your body in gear. (via 9 to Fit)

4. Cellulite Smacking Routine: This 40-minute workout is packed with changes to keep you on your toes; however, the overall effect is a slammin’ workout that no amount of cellulite can withstand! (via Pop Sugar) End your workout by sipping on our Watermelon Fat Flush Water for a fresh and fabulous effect.

​

5. Super Sweaty Session: Ready to get your sweat on and make those calories cry? This 30-minute session will send you straight to the showers and have your entire body burning! (via Gettin My Healthy On)

So there you have it. No longer do your days on the elliptical need to be spent in total boring misery. Add these routines to your regular schedule for a boost in motivation, and some seriously amazing results!

6. The All Over Body Burn: In just 30 minutes, this routine will burn mega calories while helping to shape your legs, butt, core and arms! (via Shape). To finish off a full body workout, tone every zone with this routine shown below!

​

7. Double Booty Duty Burn: Ready to build a booty that’s Beyoncé worthy? This 35-minute routine has you covered. With intervals and inclines, your booty will be totally burning! (via Pop Sugar) Add in this 14-minute booty lift program and you’ll be sliding into those skinny jeans before you know it.

8. The Core Crusher: If you’ve had about enough of your muffin top crushing your sexy summer dreams, put an end to it with this hardcore routine. Just 40 minutes to a sexier and more shapely core! (via Pop Sugar) Follow up with these 19 Core Exercises for a Tummy Makeover, and you’ll be bikini ready before the end of the season.

​

9. 20-Minute Heart Pounder: Got 20 minutes? That’s literally all you need! This high interval, heart pumping routine will have you gasping for breath and your fat crying for mercy! (via Pop Sugar)

10. Full-Body Fat Fighter: In just 30 minutes, this routine will absolutely destroy some serious body fat and get your heart rate up to new levels. With variations in speed and hand placement, the constant switch-up will keep you from getting bored. (via Pop Sugar) For another fat-fighting workout, check out this 7½-minute routine!

​

11. Rock Hard Legs Routine: This routine is 45 minutes of constant change to keep your mind alert and your legs burning! (via Blogilates). Pair with our Saggy Booty Be Gone routine for a bottom half that will leave them drooling!

12. Elliptical for All Levels: This versatile routine caters to all levels of fitness. It has a 28-minute beginner routine to help ease you into cardio, a 46-minute intermediate routine for when you’re ready to take it to the next level, and an advanced 64-minute routine for when you’re ready to freakin’ roll! (via Spark People)

13. 30 Minutes to HIIT It: This 30-minute routine of hills and intervals will help you say bye-bye to that extra belly fat and still leave you with enough time left over to squeeze in these 11 Moves for Sixpack Abs! (via Her Happy Balance)