12 Vegetarian Recipes for You and Your Family

Vegetarian recipes get a bad rep sometimes; they’re equally as delicious as recipes with meat in them and just as healthy, too! But sometimes it can be hard to convince your family to eat the vegetarian meals that you love. We’ve rounded up twelve vegetarian recipes your entire family can appreciate.

Quinoa and Vegetable Stir Fry: The quinoa substitutes for chicken or shrimp so your family still gets the protein they need to get through the day. Check out the colorful recipe here.

Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli: Your kids will love the mac and cheese comfort food and you will love the low calories! Plus, you can sneak in some broccoli to get the kids to eat their veggies. Here’s the recipe.

Skinny Florentine Flatbread: The kids think it’s pizza; you know it’s good for them. It’s a win-win! Check it out.

Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna Rolls: Everyone loves a good Italian pasta dish, but not everyone loves all those calories. Luckily, this recipe is significantly better for you and tastes just as delicious! Here it is.

Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla: Kids love quesadillas, and this packs in tons of nutrients for a healthy vegetarian dinner. If your kids aren’t into cilantro, you can easily toss it from the recipe. Here it is.

Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta: For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. Click here for the recipe.

Light and Easy Pasta Primavera: This recipe is both easy to make and easy on the eyes. Every color of the rainbow is represented, sure to catch your children’s eyes! Try out the recipe here.

Chickpea ‘Meatballs’ with Lemon Linguine: Chickpeas are such a versatile food that we decided to make meatballs out of them! As you probably have guessed, they’re not true meatballs, but instead delicious, cheesy, garlicky, breadcrumb-tastic rolls of delight! Throw a few in with some whole-wheat lemon linguine and you’ve got yourself a healthy, tasty meal everyone in your family will love. Check it out here.

Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad: This recipe will take you twenty minutes tops and is perfect for when you want a little south of the border taste. Eat it like a salad or dip some tortilla chips in it! Here’s the recipe.

Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches: Grilled cheese might be the most kid-friendly food out there, and we’ve found a way to make it healthy! Click here for the recipe for these beautiful sandwiches.

Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl: Piled high with roasted vegetables and quinoa, you’ll see where the mounded dish gets its name — it resembles a big, round Buddha belly. For a healthy, nutrient-packed meal, this will be your new favorite recipe. Get the recipe.

Skinny Minestrone Soup: This hearty, healthy soup is perfect for the colder weather ahead. Don’t you love when comfort food is made skinny?! Here’s our recipe.