12 Snacks That Suppress Your Appetite

Need a snack that will keep you full? A great way to curb hunger is to eat something that has a high water content and is full of fiber. There are also studies that show protein can keep you fuller longer, so foods like eggs, lean meat and fish are great options. To make it easier for you, we’ve picked out the best 12 foods that will keep you full until your next meal.

1. Avocado: Avocados make for great snacks in moderation. Their healthy fats send a signal to your brain telling it that you’re full. Smear some over toast or put it into a green smoothie at breakfast to stay full until lunch! Watch the video below to learn how to properly open and peel an avocado.

2. Almonds: Almonds are a great source of antioxidants, vitamin E and magnesium. A handful of these makes for a great snack. Just be careful not to eat too many; they can be high in calories.

3. Eggs: Eat eggs at breakfast, like this Skinny Greek Omelet, or have a hard-boiled egg as a snack! They’re great sources of protein so you can stay full all day long.

4. Oatmeal: While it may be a higher carb count, it’s a slow digesting food, which makes it ideal for breakfast. We recommend steel-cut oats, which is what we use in this yummy Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal.

5. Green leafy vegetables: Kale to spinach and anything in between, these leafy greens have a ton of fiber and are a great way to keep yourself full. Make a spinach salad for lunch, or have some Kale-Tastic Green Juice.

6. Green tea: Drinking hot tea is a great way to keep yourself from mindlessly snacking. It also helps to stabilize your blood sugar, which better controls your hunger.

7. Apples: Filled with fiber and pectin, an apple a day keeps the doctor and the hunger away! We love apples as a mid-morning snack, or enjoy them as a tasty dessert like our Peanut Butter Apple Nachos.

8. Flax seeds: While eating them plain isn’t appetizing, flax seeds can easily be added to yogurt, a smoothie or a salad. Flax seeds have soluble fiber and essential fatty acids that help you stay full and fueled. Learn more about flax seeds here.

9. Greek yogurt: A protein-packed cup of yogurt is a great way to stay full. Add in those flax seeds and you’re all set! Plus, the thickness of yogurt helps your brain to think you’ve eaten more.

10. Raspberries: Full of flavor, fiber and antioxidants, raspberries are a great snack! One cup has about a third of your daily recommended amount of fiber, so enjoy!

11. Sweet potatoes: According to scientists, potatoes have a starch that is resistant to digestive enzymes, so the food will be in your stomach longer and make you stay full longer. For a mid-day snack, try these Skinny Sweet Potato Chips!

12. Water: Oftentimes you’re dehydrated, but the feeling presents itself as hunger. Before you over-eat, grab a nice cold glass of water. It may be just what your body is asking for!